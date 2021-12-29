#azure-iot-device-amqp Communicate with Azure IoT Hub from any device over AMQP.

Install

npm install -g azure-iot-device-amqp@latest to get the latest (pre-release) version.

Getting Started

Create a device client:

var clientFromConnectionString = require ( 'azure-iot-device-amqp' ).clientFromConnectionString; var Message = require ( 'azure-iot-device' ).Message; var connectionString = '[IoT Hub device connection string]' ; var client = clientFromConnectionString(connectionString);

Create a callback that sends a message and receives messages. When it receives a message it sends an acknowledgement receipt to the server:

var connectCallback = function ( err ) { if (err) { console .error( 'Could not connect: ' + err); } else { console .log( 'Client connected' ); var message = new Message( 'some data from my device' ); client.sendEvent(message, function ( err ) { if (err) console .log(err.toString()); }); client.on( 'message' , function ( msg ) { console .log(msg); client.complete(msg, function ( ) { console .log( 'completed' ); }); }); } };

Open the connection and invoke the callback: