openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

azure-iot-device

by Azure
1.17.8 (see all)

A Node.js SDK for connecting devices to Microsoft Azure IoT services

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

226

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

93

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#azure-iot-device The core components of the Azure IoT device SDK.

npm version

Features

Use the Azure IoT device SDK to:

  • Send event data to Azure IoT Hub.
  • Receive messages from IoT Hub.
  • Communicate with the service via MQTT (optionally over WebSockets), AMQP (optionally over WebSockets), or HTTP.
  • Synchronize an Azure IoT Hub device Twin with Azure IoT Hub from a device
  • Implement Azure IoT Hub Direct Device Methods on devices
  • Implement Azure IoT Device Mangement features on devices

Prerequisites

You need to install the Node.js JavaScript runtime environment to run the Azure IoT JavaScript client SDK on your platform. To check if Node.js supports your platform (OS), verify that an install package is available on the Node.js download page.

npm is a command-line package manager that is installed with Node.js is installed, and will be used to install Azure IoT node.js client side SDK.

Installation

npm install azure-iot-device to get the latest version.

Getting Started

This package contains the core components of the Azure IoT device SDK, but doesn't include a transport over which to communicate with Azure IoT Hub. Your application must require a transport package in addition to the core package to do something useful.

For example, if you want to send an event from your device to an IoT Hub using the AMQP protocol you must first install the azure-iot-device-amqp package:

npm install azure-iot-device-amqp

Then you can use the code below to send a message to IoT Hub.

Note that for this sample to work, you will need to setup your IoT hub and provision your device and get its credentials. In the code, replace '[IoT Hub device connection string]' with the device credentials created in the IoT Hub.

var connectionString = '[IoT Hub device connection string]';

// use factory function from AMQP-specific package
var clientFromConnectionString = require('azure-iot-device-amqp').clientFromConnectionString;

// AMQP-specific factory function returns Client object from core package
var client = clientFromConnectionString(connectionString);

// use Message object from core package
var Message = require('azure-iot-device').Message;

var connectCallback = function (err) {
  if (err) {
    console.error('Could not connect: ' + err);
  } else {
    console.log('Client connected');
    var msg = new Message('some data from my device');
    client.sendEvent(msg, function (err) {
      if (err) {
        console.log(err.toString());
      } else {
        console.log('Message sent');
      };
    });
  };
};


client.open(connectCallback);

See the azure-iot-device-* transport-specific packages for more information.

More samples

You will find more samples showing how to use the Azure IoT device SDK for node here.

Work with the code of the module

If you want to modify the module's code and/or contribute changes, you will need to setup your development environement following these instructions.

Read More

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial