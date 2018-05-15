Essential interfaces and tools for backend development on Azure Functions with TypeScript
Please support this project by simply putting a Github star. Share this library with friends on Twitter and everywhere else you can.
NOTE: This project is in experimental stage now, functionality is subject to slightly change.
Please ensure that you are using
Typescript v2.6.2 or higher.
You can install
azure-functions-ts-essentials using
npm
npm install azure-functions-ts-essentials --save
If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation, please read up on the following contribution guidelines:
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018 Burak Tasci