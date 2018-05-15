openbase logo
azure-functions-ts-essentials

by Burak Tasci
1.3.2 (see all)

Essential interfaces and tools for backend development on Azure Functions with TypeScript

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

azure-seed/azure-functions-ts-essentials npm version npm downloads

Essential interfaces and tools for backend development on Azure Functions with TypeScript

CircleCI coverage tested with jest Conventional Commits Greenkeeper badge

Please support this project by simply putting a Github star. Share this library with friends on Twitter and everywhere else you can.

NOTE: This project is in experimental stage now, functionality is subject to slightly change.

Prerequisites

Please ensure that you are using Typescript v2.6.2 or higher.

Getting started

Installation

You can install azure-functions-ts-essentials using npm

npm install azure-functions-ts-essentials --save

Contributing

If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation, please read up on the following contribution guidelines:

Thanks to

  • JetBrains, for their support to this open source project with free WebStorm licenses.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 Burak Tasci

