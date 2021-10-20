console.log doesn't actually log as you would expect in node.js Azure Functions. You are expected to use context.log and context is not a global object, it's a parameter to your Azure Function so you would have to pass this throughout your modules/functions to get logging like you would expect.

This package fixes this with minimal friction, 0 dependencies, and allows you to use console.log (and other console methods) like normal.

More information here: https://github.com/Azure/Azure-Functions/issues/1396

Supports:

console.log

console.error

console.warn

console.info

npm install azure-function-log-intercept