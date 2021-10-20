openbase logo
afl

azure-function-log-intercept

by Brian Rosamilia
1.0.11 (see all)

Add console.log support to Azure Functions

Documentation
932

GitHub Stars

19

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

azure-function-log-intercept

Build Status

console.log doesn't actually log as you would expect in node.js Azure Functions. You are expected to use context.log and context is not a global object, it's a parameter to your Azure Function so you would have to pass this throughout your modules/functions to get logging like you would expect.

This package fixes this with minimal friction, 0 dependencies, and allows you to use console.log (and other console methods) like normal.

More information here: https://github.com/Azure/Azure-Functions/issues/1396

Supports:

  • console.log
  • console.error
  • console.warn
  • console.info

npm install azure-function-log-intercept

const intercept = require('azure-function-log-intercept');
const storage = require('./StorageService.js');

module.exports = async function (context, myQueueItem) {
    intercept(context);// console.log works now!
    
    await storage.storeMessage(myQueueItem);

    console.log('Function Completed');
};

