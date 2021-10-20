console.log doesn't actually log as you would expect in node.js Azure Functions. You are expected to use
context.log and context is not a global object, it's a parameter to your Azure Function so you would have to pass this throughout your modules/functions to get logging like you would expect.
This package fixes this with minimal friction, 0 dependencies, and allows you to use
console.log (and other
console methods) like normal.
More information here: https://github.com/Azure/Azure-Functions/issues/1396
Supports:
console.log
console.error
console.warn
console.info
npm install azure-function-log-intercept
const intercept = require('azure-function-log-intercept');
const storage = require('./StorageService.js');
module.exports = async function (context, myQueueItem) {
intercept(context);// console.log works now!
await storage.storeMessage(myQueueItem);
console.log('Function Completed');
};