Allows Express usage with Azure Function
Connect your Express application to an Azure Function handler, and make seamless usage of all middlewares you are already familiar with.
In your
index.js:
const createHandler = require("azure-function-express").createHandler;
const express = require("express");
// Create express app as usual
const app = express();
app.get("/api/:foo/:bar", (req, res) => {
res.json({
foo : req.params.foo,
bar : req.params.bar
});
});
// Binds the express app to an Azure Function handler
module.exports = createHandler(app);
Make sure you are binding
req and
res in your
function.json:
{
"bindings": [{
"authLevel" : "anonymous",
"type" : "httpTrigger",
"direction" : "in",
"name" : "req",
"route" : "foo/{bar}/{id}"
}, {
"type" : "http",
"direction" : "out",
"name" : "res"
}]
}
To allow Express handles all HTTP routes itself you may set a glob star route in a single root
function.json:
{
"bindings": [{
"authLevel" : "anonymous",
"type" : "httpTrigger",
"direction" : "in",
"name" : "req",
"route" : "{*segments}"
}, {
"type" : "http",
"direction" : "out",
"name" : "res"
}]
}
Note that
segments is not used and could be anything. See Azure Function documentation.
All examples here.
All native Azure Functions context properties, except
done, are exposed through
req.context.
As en example, you can log using:
app.get("/api/hello-world", (req, res) => {
req.context.log({ hello: "world" });
...
});
Supported Node version are:
Azure Functions runtime v1 and v2 beta are both supported.
Apache 2.0 © Yves Merlicco