azure-event-hubs

by Azure
0.2.11 (see all)

Node client library for Azure Event Hubs https://azure.microsoft.com/services/event-hubs

Downloads/wk

940

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This package has been deprecated. Please use @azure/event-hubs instead

Readme

Azure Event Hubs for node.js

This project has been moved to the azure-sdk-for-js repo.

This repo is no longer maintained.

