Client SDK for developing Azure DevOps extensions.
The client SDK enables web extensions to communicate to the host frame. It can be used to:
A full API reference of can be found here.
See the Develop a web extension for Azure DevOps documentation for instructions on getting started with a new extension. You can also refer to the azure-devops-extension-sample repository as a working reference.
azure-devops-extension-sdk to the list of dependencies in your package.json
import * as SDK from "azure-devops-extension-sdk" to your TypeScript code
When you have rendered your extension content, call
SDK.init(). Your extension content will not be displayed until you have notified the host frame that you are ready. There are two options for doing this:
SDK.init() with no
loaded option
SDK.init({ loaded: false }) to start initializing the SDK. Then call
SDK.notifyLoadSucceeded() once you have finished your initial rendering. This allows you to make other SDK calls while your content is still loading (and hidden behind a spinner).
Example:
import * as SDK from "azure-devops-extension-sdk";
SDK.init();
