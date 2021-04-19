Microsoft Azure Xplat-CLI for Windows, Mac and Linux

This project provides a cross-platform command line interface for developers and IT administrators to develop, deploy and manage Microsoft Azure applications.

This project has been deprecated. Please use Azure CLI 2.0, the preferred choice for ARM (Azure Resource Manager) commands.

CLI 2.0 migration guide can be found here.

Features

Accounts Management

Azure Service Management Storage Websites Virtual machines Network Service Bus SQL Database

Azure Resource Management Generic resource groups and deployments management Role based access control Cmdlets for individual resource providers, including compute, storage, network, redis cache, insights, etc. Datalake CDN HDInsight (Note: The HDInsight commands in ASM mode are deprecated and will be removed by Jan. 2017) Key Vault Batch

Service fabric management (Only works for Linux cluster currently, coming soon on Windows cluster)

Note: The list of features may not be up-to-date. For accurate command details, type azure | azure -h | azure --help to navigate through the help system. Also, use azure config mode asm|arm to switch between service management (Version V1)and resource management (Version V2) of the Azure REST API.

Endpoints for Azure

The CLI targets "Public Azure Cloud" by default. You can get more information about the endpoints supported in different environments from here.

Non-Interactive Authentication

If you need to create an automation account for non interactive or scripting scenarios then please take a look at the documentation over here.

Supported Environment Variables

Please take a look at the list of supported environment variables over here.

Installation

Installation from a particular branch of this repository

Uninstall the previously installed CLI If you installed via MSI, then uninstall the windows MSI. For mac installer sudo azure-uninstall -g If you installed via npm then execute: npm uninstall -g azure-cli

Clear the global cache: If npm4.0 or before: npm cache clear -g If npm5.0 or greater npm cache verify

Delete the .streamline folder from the User’s home profile C:\Users\<username>\.streamline | ~/.streamline , if present.

| , if present. Download the tarball from this link: https://github.com/Azure/azure-xplat-cli/archive/<branch-name>.tar.gz

Install from the tarball: npm install –g <path to the downloaded tarball>

And you should be good to go :). Note: You may require admin prompt or sudo access to install via npm.

Installation from npm

You can install the azure-cli npm package directly.

npm install -g azure-cli

Installing the latest version of node.js on different linux flavors

This document provides simple steps to install the latest version of node.js on a linux system. After successful installation of node.js, you can install "azure-cli" via npm as decribed above.

Installation on a Docker Host

In a Docker host, run:

sudo docker run -it microsoft/azure-cli

You can clone the repo and use the "Dockerfile" from master branch. It should install the last released version of azure-cli.

Pre-compiled installers

Configure auto-complete

Auto-complete is supported for Mac and Linux.

To enable it in zsh, run:

echo '. <(azure --completion)' >> .zshrc

To enable it in bash, run:

azure --completion >> ~/azure.completion.sh echo 'source ~/azure.completion.sh' >> ~/.bash_profile echo 'source ~/azure.completion.sh' >> ~/.bashrc

To enable it in fish, run:

echo 'azure --completion-fish | source' >> ~/.config/fish/config.fish

Get Started

First, get authenticated with Microsoft Azure. For details, read this article. Option 1: Login with your Microsoft account, such as live-id, or organizational account, or service principals. Option 2: Download and import a publish settings file which contains a management certificate.



If you use both mechanisms on the same subscription, Azure Active Directory authentication will be used by default. If you want to go back to management certificate authentication, please use azure logout , which will remove the Azure Active Directory information and bring management certificate authentication back in.

Login directly from xplat-cli (Azure Active Directory authentication) - works with ARM & ASM (Version V2 & V1) of Azure API

azure login azure login -u <your organizational ID email address> azure login -u "<service-principal-id>" -p "<key>" --service-principal --tenant "<tenant-id>"

Use publish settings file (Management certificate authentication) - works only with ASM (Version V1) of Azure API

azure account download azure account import <file location> azure site create --location "West US" mywebsite

azure cli with China Cloud

azure login -u <your organizational ID email address> -e AzureChinaCloud

azure cli on Ubuntu

If you want to run xplat cli on Ubuntu, then you should install nodejs-legacy instead of nodejs. For more information please check the following links:

Please perform the installation steps in following order:

sudo apt-get install nodejs-legacy sudo apt-get install npm sudo npm install -g azure-cli

2 Modes

Starting from 0.8.0, we are adding a separate mode for Resource Manager. You can use the following command to switch between the

Service management: commands using the Azure service management API

Resource manager: commands using the Azure Resource Manager API

They are not designed to work together.

azure config mode asm azure config mode arm

For more details on the commands, please see the command line tool reference and this How to Guide

Docker

Usage is the same as vm create command:

azure vm docker create [ options ] <dns- name > <image> < user - name > [ password ]

This command only supports Ubuntu 14.04+ and CoreOS based images. Docker is configured on the VM using HTTPS as described here: https://docs.docker.com/articles/https/ By default, generated TLS certificates are placed in the ~/.docker directory, and Docker is configured to run on port 2376. These can be configured using new options:

-dp , --docker-port [port] Port to use for docker [2376] -dc , --docker-cert-dir [dir] Directory containing docker certs [~/.docker/]

After the VM is created. It can be used as a Docker host with the -H option or DOCKER_HOST environment variable.

docker --tls -H tcp://<my-host>.cloudapp.net:2376 info

Note: To run docker commands on windows make sure ssl agent is installed.

Error Diagnostic

use the -vv option to see the actual REST requests on the console.

azure site create --location "West US" mytestsite -vv

Use web debugging proxy

Say, use 'Fiddler', setup the following environment variables before execute commands.

set NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 set HTTPS_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:8888

Running Tests

See this page for instructions that describe how to run the test suite.

Learn More

For documentation on how to host Node.js applications on Microsoft Azure, please see the Microsoft Azure Node.js Developer Center.

Contribute Code or Provide Feedback

If you would like to become an active contributor to this project please follow the instructions provided in Microsoft Azure Projects Contribution Guidelines.

Please send pull requests only to the Dev branch. Please make sure that you have checked in tests and recorded them live for your contribution. Pull requests without sufficient tests will not be accepted.

If you encounter any bugs with the library please file an issue in the Issues section of the project.