Announcing the new Azure SDK for JavaScript

We are excited to announce that we are building a new Azure SDK for JavaScript in a new GitHub repo located here: https://github.com/azure/azure-sdk-for-js. These packages ship with TypeScript type definitions and have both Node.js and Browser support.

Below are key points regarding deprecation of the packages in this repo and migration to the new packages

All of the management plane SDKs ( azure-arm-* ) and most of the data plane SDKs ( azure-* ), along with the rollup package azure in this repository, are deprecated as of July, 2019 . They have been replaced by the Azure SDK for JavaScript packages.

All of the management plane SDKs for the V1 Azure API (Azure Service Management) azure-asm-* will continue to be maintained from the Azure SDK for Node.js repository. We expect customers using these packages to move to Azure Resource Manager API packages at their earliest convenience.

will continue to be maintained from the Azure SDK for Node.js repository. We expect customers using these packages to move to Azure Resource Manager API packages at their earliest convenience. To migrate your code from Azure SDK for Node.js to the new Azure SDK for JavaScript, first identify the counterparts in the new SDK and then read our Migration from Node.js packages (azure-sdk-for-node) to JavaScript packages (azure-sdk-for-js) article.

Azure SDK for Node.js

NOTE: This repo is being deprecated. All future JavaScript SDKs are moving to Azure SDK for JavaScript. Please see the note above for more information.

This project provides Node.js packages that makes it easy to consume and manage Microsoft Azure Services.

If you are new to Azure and Node.js, see Azure for Node.js developers.

For documentation specific to the Azure SDK Node.js packages, see the Azure Node SDK Reference.

Component Build Status Management Libraries Client Libraries

Usage

To install an individual Node.js package, look up the package name and use npm to install it into your project.

For example to install the Storage package, you would run:

npm install azure-storage

Supported services

This SDK has support for:

Azure services These are packages with the naming convention of azure-<servicename> . In the new Azure SDK for JS, the counterparts will have the naming convention of @azure/<servicename>

ARM services These are packages with the naming convention of azure-arm-* In the new Azure SDK for JS, the counterparts will have the naming convention of @azure/arm-*

Legacy ASM services These are packages with the naming convention of azure-asm-* In the new Azure SDK for JS, there are no counterparts to these packages. Please use the ARM services via packages with the naming convention of @azure/arm-*

The roll up package azure Installing this package will result in installing all the packages in this SDK including the helper modules like ms-rest-azure . In the new Azure SDK for JS, there is no counterpart to this. You are encouraged to install only the packages you need.



Documentation

Documentation of the supported SDKs can be found at two places:

https://azure.github.io/azure-sdk-for-node - This website primarily provides SDK documentation for ASM based services (azure- asm -*) Older data plane SDKs like azure-sb , azure-scheduler , azure-storage-legacy , azure-monitoring , etc. Runtime SDKs like ms-rest , ms-rest-azure , azure-common

https://aka.ms/azure-node-sdk - This website primarily provides SDK documentation for ARM based services (azure- arm -*) Newer data plane SDKs like azure-batch , azure-graph , etc.



Authenticating

There are three ways to authenticate against Azure while using the management plane (azure-arm-*) SDKs and the azure-graph SDK, use this guide to determine which method to use.

Azure service modules

Note: If there is a Microsoft Azure service that doesn't have a package yet, open an issue so that we may prioritize it in the backlog.

Azure Resource Management (ARM)

Azure Service Management (ASM)

Base Libraries

Library Install Command Common Functionality (for ASM & ARM clients) npm install azure-common Common Functionality for ARM clients generated from Autorest (Generic) npm install ms-rest Common Functionality for ARM clients generated from Autorest (Azure) npm install ms-rest-azure

License

This project is licensed under MIT and Apache-2.0.

"MIT" license is usually used for the client libraries generated using Autorest that are targeting ARM (V2 version of Azure REST API). The license can be found in "LICENSE.MIT.txt" file in this repository.

"Apache-2.0" license is usually used for the client libraries generated using an internal code generator that are targeting ASM (V1 version of Azure REST API). The license can be found in "LICENSE.Apache.txt" file in this repository.

