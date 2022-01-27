We are excited to announce that we are building a new Azure SDK for JavaScript in a new GitHub repo located here: https://github.com/azure/azure-sdk-for-js. These packages ship with TypeScript type definitions and have both Node.js and Browser support.
Below are key points regarding deprecation of the packages in this repo and migration to the new packages
azure-arm-*) and most of the data plane SDKs (
azure-*), along with the rollup package
azure in this repository, are deprecated as of July, 2019. They have been replaced by the Azure SDK for JavaScript packages.
azure-asm-* will continue to be maintained from the Azure SDK for Node.js repository. We expect customers using these packages to move to Azure Resource Manager API packages at their earliest convenience.
NOTE: This repo is being deprecated. All future JavaScript SDKs are moving to Azure SDK for JavaScript. Please see the note above for more information.
This project provides Node.js packages that makes it easy to consume and manage Microsoft Azure Services.
If you are new to Azure and Node.js, see Azure for Node.js developers.
For documentation specific to the Azure SDK Node.js packages, see the Azure Node SDK Reference.
|Component
|Build Status
|Management Libraries
|Client Libraries
To install an individual Node.js package, look up the package name and use npm to install it into your project.
For example to install the Storage package, you would run:
$ npm install azure-storage
This SDK has support for:
azure-<servicename>.
@azure/<servicename>
azure-arm-*
@azure/arm-*
azure-asm-*
@azure/arm-*
ms-rest-azure.
Documentation of the supported SDKs can be found at two places:
azure-sb,
azure-scheduler,
azure-storage-legacy,
azure-monitoring, etc.
ms-rest,
ms-rest-azure,
azure-common
azure-batch,
azure-graph, etc.
There are three ways to authenticate against Azure while using the management plane (azure-arm-*) SDKs and the
azure-graph SDK, use
this guide to determine which method to use.
|Package
|Description
|Documentation
|azure-gallery
|Access to the Azure Marketplace
|azure-gallery package
|azure-graph
|Access to Azure Active Directory
|Azure Active Directory modules
|azure-keyvault
|Integrate with Key Vault
|Azure Key Vault modules
|azure-monitoring
|Azure Monitoring
|azure-monitoring package
|azure-scheduler
|Create jobs with Azure Scheduler
|Azure Scheduler modules
|azure-servicefabric
|Azure Service Fabric
|Azure Service Fabric modules
|azure-sb
|Service Bus
|Azure Service Bus modules
|azure-storage
|Storage
|Azure Storage modules
|azure-batch
|Azure Batch processing
|azure-batch package
Note: If there is a Microsoft Azure service that doesn't have a package yet, open an issue so that we may prioritize it in the backlog.
|Service
|Install Command
|Advisor
npm install azure-arm-advisor
|API Management
npm install azure-arm-apimanagement
|App Insights
npm install azure-arm-appinsights
|Automation
npm install azure-arm-automation
|Authorization
npm install azure-arm-authorization
|Batch
npm install azure-arm-batch
|Batch AI
npm install azure-arm-batchai
|Billing
npm install azure-arm-billing
|CDN
npm install azure-arm-cdn
|CognitiveServices
npm install azure-arm-cognitiveservices
|ContainerInstance
npm install azure-arm-containerinstance
|CosmosDB
npm install azure-arm-cosmosdb
|Commerce/Usage
npm install azure-arm-commerce
|Container Registry
npm install azure-arm-containerregistry
|CustomerInsights
npm install azure-arm-customerinsights
|Compute
npm install azure-arm-compute
|Datafactory
npm install azure-arm-datafactory
|Data Lake Analytics
npm install azure-arm-datalake-analytics
|Data Lake Store
npm install azure-arm-datalake-store
|DevTest Labs
npm install azure-arm-devtestlabs
|DNS
npm install azure-arm-dns
|DomainServices
npm install azure-arm-domainservices
|EventGrid
npm install azure-arm-eventgrid
|EventHubs
npm install azure-arm-eventhub
|HDInsight
npm install azure-arm-hdinsight
|HDInsightJobs
npm install azure-arm-hdinsight-jobs
|Insights
npm install azure-arm-insights
|IotHub
npm install azure-arm-iothub
|Key Vault
npm install azure-arm-keyvault
|Logic Apps
npm install azure-arm-logic
|Machine Learning
npm install azure-arm-machinelearning
|Machine Learning Compute
npm install azure-arm-machinelearningcompute
|Media Services
npm install azure-arm-mediaservices
|Mobile Engagement
npm install azure-arm-mobileengagement
|Monitor Management
npm install azure-arm-monitor
|Notification Hubs
npm install azure-arm-notificationhubs
|Operations Management
npm install azure-arm-operations
|Operational Insights
npm install azure-arm-operationalinsights
|PowerBi Embedded
npm install azure-arm-powerbiembedded
|RecoveryServices
npm install azure-arm-recoveryservices
|RecoveryServices Backup
npm install azure-arm-recoveryservicesbackup
|RecoveryServices SiteRecovery
npm install azure-arm-recoveryservices-siterecovery
|Redis Cache
npm install azure-arm-rediscache
|Relay
npm install azure-arm-relay
|Resource Health
npm install azure-arm-resourcehealth
|Resource Manager
npm install azure-arm-resource
|Scheduler
npm install azure-arm-scheduler
|Search
npm install azure-arm-search
|ServerManagement
npm install azure-arm-servermanagement
|Servicebus
npm install azure-arm-sb
|Service Fabric
npm install azure-arm-servicefabric
|Storage
npm install azure-arm-storage
|Storage Import-Export
npm install azure-arm-storageimportexport
|StorSimple 8000 series
npm install azure-arm-storsimple8000series
|Stream Analytics
npm install azure-arm-streamanalytics
|SQL
npm install azure-arm-sql
|Traffic Manager
npm install azure-arm-trafficmanager
|Virtual Networks
npm install azure-arm-network
|Visual Studio
npm install azure-arm-visualstudio
|WebApps (WebSites)
npm install azure-arm-website
|Service
|Install Command
|Compute
npm install azure-asm-compute
|HDInsight
npm install azure-asm-hdinsight
|Service Bus
npm install azure-asm-sb
|Service Manager
npm install azure-asm-mgmt
|Store
npm install azure-asm-store
|Scheduler
npm install azure-asm-scheduler
|SQL Database
npm install azure-asm-sql
|Storage
npm install azure-asm-storage
|Subscriptions
npm install azure-asm-subscription
|Traffic Manager
npm install azure-asm-trafficmanager
|Virtual Networks
npm install azure-asm-network
|WebSites
npm install azure-asm-website
|Library
|Install Command
|Common Functionality (for ASM & ARM clients)
npm install azure-common
|Common Functionality for ARM clients generated from Autorest (Generic)
npm install ms-rest
|Common Functionality for ARM clients generated from Autorest (Azure)
npm install ms-rest-azure
This project is licensed under MIT and Apache-2.0.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct.
For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
If you would like to become an active contributor to this project please follow the instructions provided in Microsoft Open Source Guidelines.
Want to get started hacking on the code, super! Follow the following instructions to get up and running. These instructions expect you have Git and a supported version of Node installed.
git clone {your repo})
cd azure-sdk-for-node)
npm install)
npm test). You should see all tests passing.
You found something you'd like to change, great! Please submit a pull request and we'll do our best to work with you to get your code included into the project.
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)