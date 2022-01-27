openbase logo
azure-arm-iothub

by Azure
2.1.0

Azure SDK for Node.js - Documentation

Overview

Deprecated!
This package is deprecated in favor of @azure/arm-iothub which works both on node.js and browsers

Readme

Announcing the new Azure SDK for JavaScript

We are excited to announce that we are building a new Azure SDK for JavaScript in a new GitHub repo located here: https://github.com/azure/azure-sdk-for-js. These packages ship with TypeScript type definitions and have both Node.js and Browser support.

Below are key points regarding deprecation of the packages in this repo and migration to the new packages

  • All of the management plane SDKs (azure-arm-*) and most of the data plane SDKs (azure-*), along with the rollup package azure in this repository, are deprecated as of July, 2019. They have been replaced by the Azure SDK for JavaScript packages.
  • All of the management plane SDKs for the V1 Azure API (Azure Service Management) azure-asm-* will continue to be maintained from the Azure SDK for Node.js repository. We expect customers using these packages to move to Azure Resource Manager API packages at their earliest convenience.
  • To migrate your code from Azure SDK for Node.js to the new Azure SDK for JavaScript, first identify the counterparts in the new SDK and then read our Migration from Node.js packages (azure-sdk-for-node) to JavaScript packages (azure-sdk-for-js) article.

Azure SDK for Node.js

NOTE: This repo is being deprecated. All future JavaScript SDKs are moving to Azure SDK for JavaScript. Please see the note above for more information.

This project provides Node.js packages that makes it easy to consume and manage Microsoft Azure Services.

If you are new to Azure and Node.js, see Azure for Node.js developers.

For documentation specific to the Azure SDK Node.js packages, see the Azure Node SDK Reference.

ComponentBuild Status
Management LibrariesBuild Status
Client LibrariesBuild Status

Usage

To install an individual Node.js package, look up the package name and use npm to install it into your project.

For example to install the Storage package, you would run:

$ npm install azure-storage

Supported services

This SDK has support for:

  • Azure services
    • These are packages with the naming convention of azure-<servicename>.
    • In the new Azure SDK for JS, the counterparts will have the naming convention of @azure/<servicename>
  • ARM services
    • These are packages with the naming convention of azure-arm-*
    • In the new Azure SDK for JS, the counterparts will have the naming convention of @azure/arm-*
  • Legacy ASM services
    • These are packages with the naming convention of azure-asm-*
    • In the new Azure SDK for JS, there are no counterparts to these packages. Please use the ARM services via packages with the naming convention of @azure/arm-*
  • The roll up package azure
    • Installing this package will result in installing all the packages in this SDK including the helper modules like ms-rest-azure.
    • In the new Azure SDK for JS, there is no counterpart to this. You are encouraged to install only the packages you need.

Documentation

Documentation of the supported SDKs can be found at two places:

  • https://azure.github.io/azure-sdk-for-node - This website primarily provides SDK documentation for
    • ASM based services (azure-asm-*)
    • Older data plane SDKs like azure-sb, azure-scheduler, azure-storage-legacy, azure-monitoring, etc.
    • Runtime SDKs like ms-rest, ms-rest-azure, azure-common
  • https://aka.ms/azure-node-sdk - This website primarily provides SDK documentation for
    • ARM based services (azure-arm-*)
    • Newer data plane SDKs like azure-batch, azure-graph, etc.

Authenticating

There are three ways to authenticate against Azure while using the management plane (azure-arm-*) SDKs and the azure-graph SDK, use this guide to determine which method to use.

Azure service modules

PackageDescriptionDocumentation
azure-galleryAccess to the Azure Marketplaceazure-gallery package
azure-graphAccess to Azure Active DirectoryAzure Active Directory modules
azure-keyvaultIntegrate with Key VaultAzure Key Vault modules
azure-monitoringAzure Monitoringazure-monitoring package
azure-schedulerCreate jobs with Azure SchedulerAzure Scheduler modules
azure-servicefabricAzure Service FabricAzure Service Fabric modules
azure-sbService BusAzure Service Bus modules
azure-storageStorageAzure Storage modules
azure-batchAzure Batch processingazure-batch package

Note: If there is a Microsoft Azure service that doesn't have a package yet, open an issue so that we may prioritize it in the backlog.

Azure Resource Management (ARM)

ServiceInstall Command
Advisornpm install azure-arm-advisor
API Managementnpm install azure-arm-apimanagement
App Insightsnpm install azure-arm-appinsights
Automationnpm install azure-arm-automation
Authorizationnpm install azure-arm-authorization
Batchnpm install azure-arm-batch
Batch AInpm install azure-arm-batchai
Billingnpm install azure-arm-billing
CDNnpm install azure-arm-cdn
CognitiveServicesnpm install azure-arm-cognitiveservices
ContainerInstancenpm install azure-arm-containerinstance
CosmosDBnpm install azure-arm-cosmosdb
Commerce/Usagenpm install azure-arm-commerce
Container Registrynpm install azure-arm-containerregistry
CustomerInsightsnpm install azure-arm-customerinsights
Computenpm install azure-arm-compute
Datafactorynpm install azure-arm-datafactory
Data Lake Analyticsnpm install azure-arm-datalake-analytics
Data Lake Storenpm install azure-arm-datalake-store
DevTest Labsnpm install azure-arm-devtestlabs
DNSnpm install azure-arm-dns
DomainServicesnpm install azure-arm-domainservices
EventGridnpm install azure-arm-eventgrid
EventHubsnpm install azure-arm-eventhub
HDInsightnpm install azure-arm-hdinsight
HDInsightJobsnpm install azure-arm-hdinsight-jobs
Insightsnpm install azure-arm-insights
IotHubnpm install azure-arm-iothub
Key Vaultnpm install azure-arm-keyvault
Logic Appsnpm install azure-arm-logic
Machine Learningnpm install azure-arm-machinelearning
Machine Learning Computenpm install azure-arm-machinelearningcompute
Media Servicesnpm install azure-arm-mediaservices
Mobile Engagementnpm install azure-arm-mobileengagement
Monitor Managementnpm install azure-arm-monitor
Notification Hubsnpm install azure-arm-notificationhubs
Operations Managementnpm install azure-arm-operations
Operational Insightsnpm install azure-arm-operationalinsights
PowerBi Embeddednpm install azure-arm-powerbiembedded
RecoveryServicesnpm install azure-arm-recoveryservices
RecoveryServices Backupnpm install azure-arm-recoveryservicesbackup
RecoveryServices SiteRecoverynpm install azure-arm-recoveryservices-siterecovery
Redis Cachenpm install azure-arm-rediscache
Relaynpm install azure-arm-relay
Resource Healthnpm install azure-arm-resourcehealth
Resource Managernpm install azure-arm-resource
Schedulernpm install azure-arm-scheduler
Searchnpm install azure-arm-search
ServerManagementnpm install azure-arm-servermanagement
Servicebusnpm install azure-arm-sb
Service Fabricnpm install azure-arm-servicefabric
Storagenpm install azure-arm-storage
Storage Import-Exportnpm install azure-arm-storageimportexport
StorSimple 8000 seriesnpm install azure-arm-storsimple8000series
Stream Analyticsnpm install azure-arm-streamanalytics
SQLnpm install azure-arm-sql
Traffic Managernpm install azure-arm-trafficmanager
Virtual Networksnpm install azure-arm-network
Visual Studionpm install azure-arm-visualstudio
WebApps (WebSites)npm install azure-arm-website

Azure Service Management (ASM)

ServiceInstall Command
Computenpm install azure-asm-compute
HDInsightnpm install azure-asm-hdinsight
Service Busnpm install azure-asm-sb
Service Managernpm install azure-asm-mgmt
Storenpm install azure-asm-store
Schedulernpm install azure-asm-scheduler
SQL Databasenpm install azure-asm-sql
Storagenpm install azure-asm-storage
Subscriptionsnpm install azure-asm-subscription
Traffic Managernpm install azure-asm-trafficmanager
Virtual Networksnpm install azure-asm-network
WebSitesnpm install azure-asm-website

Base Libraries

LibraryInstall Command
Common Functionality (for ASM & ARM clients)npm install azure-common
Common Functionality for ARM clients generated from Autorest (Generic)npm install ms-rest
Common Functionality for ARM clients generated from Autorest (Azure)npm install ms-rest-azure

Need Help?

License

This project is licensed under MIT and Apache-2.0.

  • "MIT" license is usually used for the client libraries generated using Autorest that are targeting ARM (V2 version of Azure REST API). The license can be found in "LICENSE.MIT.txt" file in this repository.
  • "Apache-2.0" license is usually used for the client libraries generated using an internal code generator that are targeting ASM (V1 version of Azure REST API). The license can be found in "LICENSE.Apache.txt" file in this repository.

Contribute

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct.

For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

If you would like to become an active contributor to this project please follow the instructions provided in Microsoft Open Source Guidelines.

Getting Started Developing

Want to get started hacking on the code, super! Follow the following instructions to get up and running. These instructions expect you have Git and a supported version of Node installed.

  1. Fork it
  2. Git Clone your fork (git clone {your repo})
  3. Move into SDK directory (cd azure-sdk-for-node)
  4. Install all dependencies (npm install)
  5. Run the tests (npm test). You should see all tests passing.

Contributing Code to the Project

You found something you'd like to change, great! Please submit a pull request and we'll do our best to work with you to get your code included into the project.

  1. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  2. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  3. Create new Pull Request

