Azure Data Studio

Azure Data Studio is a data management tool that enables you to work with SQL Server, Azure SQL DB and SQL DW from Windows, macOS and Linux.

Feature Highlights

Cross-Platform DB management for Windows, macOS and Linux with simple XCopy deployment

SQL Server Connection Management with Connection Dialog, Server Groups, Azure Integration and Registered Servers

Object Explorer supporting schema browsing and contextual command execution

T-SQL Query Editor with advanced coding features such as autosuggestions, error diagnostics, tooltips, formatting and peek definition

Query Results Viewer with advanced data grid supporting large result sets, export to JSON\CSV\Excel, query plan and charting

Management Dashboard supporting customizable widgets with drill-through actionable insights

Visual Data Editor that enables direct row insertion, update and deletion into tables

Backup and Restore dialogs that enables advanced customization and remote filesystem browsing, configured tasks can be executed or scripted

Task History window to view current task execution status, completion results with error messages and task T-SQL scripting

Scripting support to generate CREATE, SELECT, ALTER and DROP statements for database objects

Workspaces with full Git integration and Find In Files support to managing T-SQL script libraries

Modern light-weight shell with theming, user settings, full-screen support, integrated terminal and numerous other features

Here are some of these features in action.

Contributing

If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document How to Contribute, which covers the following:

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Localization

Azure Data Studio is localized into 10 languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Portuguese (Brazil). The language packs are available in the Extension Manager marketplace. Simply, search for the specific language using the extension marketplace and install. Once you install the selected language, Azure Data Studio will prompt you to restart with the new language.

Privacy Statement

The Microsoft Enterprise and Developer Privacy Statement describes the privacy statement of this software.

Contributions and "Thank You"

We would like to thank all our users who raised issues, and in particular the following users who helped contribute fixes:

License

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the Source EULA.