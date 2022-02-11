Azure Data Studio is a data management tool that enables you to work with SQL Server, Azure SQL DB and SQL DW from Windows, macOS and Linux.
|Platform
|Windows User Installer
|Windows System Installer
|Windows ZIP
|macOS ZIP
|Linux TAR.GZ
|Linux RPM
|Linux DEB
Go to our download page for more specific instructions.
main:
See the change log for additional details of what's in this release.
Here are some of these features in action.
If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document How to Contribute, which covers the following:
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
Azure Data Studio is localized into 10 languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Portuguese (Brazil). The language packs are available in the Extension Manager marketplace. Simply, search for the specific language using the extension marketplace and install. Once you install the selected language, Azure Data Studio will prompt you to restart with the new language.
The Microsoft Enterprise and Developer Privacy Statement describes the privacy statement of this software.
We would like to thank all our users who raised issues, and in particular the following users who helped contribute fixes:
And of course, we'd like to thank the authors of all upstream dependencies. Please see a full list in the ThirdPartyNotices.txt
