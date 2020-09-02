Axis3D is a lightweight functional graphics library built on top of regl. It aims to be compatible with many components within the stack.gl ecosystem. It provides a set of components with sane defaults. It is not intended to replace existing libraries, but instead provide an alternative way for rendering graphics.
This library is heavily inspired by the underlying mechanics of regl and the functional/reactive component patterns introduced in react. The scene graph and transform state is implied by the declarative structure of the components.
Everything is a function that injects a regl context. Vectors and matrices are plain arrays that are compatible with gl-matrix and the like. Axis3D should feel familiar to three.js, but with less features.
Stable - This project is in active development towards 1.0.0
$ npm install axis3d
import { Geometry, Material, Context, Frame, Mesh } from 'axis3d'
import { PerspectiveCamera } from 'axis3d/camera'
import Bunny from 'bunny'
import quat from 'gl-quat'
// scale vertices along the `y-axis` down a bit
for (const p of Bunny.positions) { p[1] = p[1] - 4 }
const ctx = new Context()
const rotation = quat.identity([])
const material = new Material(ctx)
const camera = new PerspectiveCamera(ctx)
const frame = new Frame(ctx)
const bunny = new Mesh(ctx, {geometry: new Geometry({complex: Bunny})})
// requestAnimationFrame loop helper with context injection
frame(scene)
// the scene drawn every frame
function scene({time}) {
quat.setAxisAngle(angle, [0, 1, 0], 0.5*time)
camera({rotation, position: [0, 0, 5]}() => {
material(() => {
bunny()
})
})
}
The following are comparisons for effectively doing the same thing in Axis3D below.
import { PerspectiveCamera, Context, Material, Frame, Mesh, } from 'axis3d'
import { BoxGeometry } from 'axis3d-geometry'
import quat from 'gl-quat'
const ctx = new Context()
const rotation = quat.identity([])
const geometry = new BoxGeometry({x: 10, y: 10, z: 10})
const material = new Material(ctx)
const camera = new PerspectiveCamera(ctx, {fov: 60, near: 0.1, far: 1000})
const frame = new Frame(ctx)
const mesh = new Mesh(ctx, {geometry})
frame(({time}) => {
quat.setAxisAngle(rotation, [0, 1, 0], 0.5*time)
camera({position: [0, 0, 5]}, () => {
material({color: [0, 0, 1]}, () => {
mesh({rotation})
})
})
})
const aspect = window.innerWidth/window.innerHeight
const near = 0.1
const far = 1000
const fov = 60
const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer()
const geometry = new THREE.BoxGeometry(10, 10, 10)
const material = new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0x0000ff, wireframe: true})
const camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera(fov, aspect, near, faar)
const scene = new THREE.Scene()
const mesh = new THREE.Mesh(geometry, material)
camera.position.z = 5
renderer.setSize(window.innerWidth, window.innerHeight)
scene.add(mesh)
document.body.appendChild(renderer.domElement)
frame()
function frame() {
requestAnimationFrame(frame)
mesh.rotation.y = 0.5*Date.now()
renderer.render(scene, camera)
}
MIT