Axis3D

Axis3D is a lightweight functional graphics library built on top of regl. It aims to be compatible with many components within the stack.gl ecosystem. It provides a set of components with sane defaults. It is not intended to replace existing libraries, but instead provide an alternative way for rendering graphics.

This library is heavily inspired by the underlying mechanics of regl and the functional/reactive component patterns introduced in react. The scene graph and transform state is implied by the declarative structure of the components.

Everything is a function that injects a regl context. Vectors and matrices are plain arrays that are compatible with gl-matrix and the like. Axis3D should feel familiar to three.js, but with less features.

Status

Stable - This project is in active development towards 1.0.0

Installation

$ npm install axis3d

Features

Everything is a function with predictable output based on some input

Large focus on shaders with a standard GLSL library

Reusable components

Geometry with support for simplicial-complex modules (see: bunny)

Declarative scene Implicit TRS transform matrix

regl compatibility Command based (see: regl-commands) Context injection



Example

import { Geometry, Material, Context, Frame, Mesh } from 'axis3d' import { PerspectiveCamera } from 'axis3d/camera' import Bunny from 'bunny' import quat from 'gl-quat' for ( const p of Bunny.positions) { p[ 1 ] = p[ 1 ] - 4 } const ctx = new Context() const rotation = quat.identity([]) const material = new Material(ctx) const camera = new PerspectiveCamera(ctx) const frame = new Frame(ctx) const bunny = new Mesh(ctx, { geometry : new Geometry({ complex : Bunny})}) frame(scene) function scene ( {time} ) { quat.setAxisAngle(angle, [ 0 , 1 , 0 ], 0.5 *time) camera({rotation, position : [ 0 , 0 , 5 ]}() => { material( () => { bunny() }) }) }

Comparisons

The following are comparisons for effectively doing the same thing in Axis3D below.

Axis3D

import { PerspectiveCamera, Context, Material, Frame, Mesh, } from 'axis3d' import { BoxGeometry } from 'axis3d-geometry' import quat from 'gl-quat' const ctx = new Context() const rotation = quat.identity([]) const geometry = new BoxGeometry({ x : 10 , y : 10 , z : 10 }) const material = new Material(ctx) const camera = new PerspectiveCamera(ctx, { fov : 60 , near : 0.1 , far : 1000 }) const frame = new Frame(ctx) const mesh = new Mesh(ctx, {geometry}) frame( ( {time} ) => { quat.setAxisAngle(rotation, [ 0 , 1 , 0 ], 0.5 *time) camera({ position : [ 0 , 0 , 5 ]}, () => { material({ color : [ 0 , 0 , 1 ]}, () => { mesh({rotation}) }) }) })

THREE

const aspect = window .innerWidth/ window .innerHeight const near = 0.1 const far = 1000 const fov = 60 const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer() const geometry = new THREE.BoxGeometry( 10 , 10 , 10 ) const material = new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0x0000ff , wireframe : true }) const camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera(fov, aspect, near, faar) const scene = new THREE.Scene() const mesh = new THREE.Mesh(geometry, material) camera.position.z = 5 renderer.setSize( window .innerWidth, window .innerHeight) scene.add(mesh) document .body.appendChild(renderer.domElement) frame() function frame ( ) { requestAnimationFrame(frame) mesh.rotation.y = 0.5 * Date .now() renderer.render(scene, camera) }

License

MIT