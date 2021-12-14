openbase logo
axi

axiosist

by George Cheng
0.10.0 (see all)

Axios based supertest: convert node.js request handler to axios adapter, used for node.js server unit test.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

axiosist

Build Status Coverage Status JavaScript Style Guide

Axios based supertest: convert node.js request handler to axios adapter, used for node.js server unit test.

Install

npm install --save-dev axiosist

Usage

// App
const express = require('express')
const app = express()

app.get('/', (req, res) => res.status(201).send('foo'))

// Unit test in async function
const assert = require('assert')
const axiosist = require('axiosist')

void (async () => {
    const response = await axiosist(app).get('/')
    assert.strictEqual(201, response.statusCode)
    assert.strictEqual('foo', response.data)
}) ()

API

axiosist(callback)

Create an axios instance with adapter of the request callback, and treat all HTTP statuses as fulfilled.

axiosist.createAdapter(callback)

Create the adapter of the request callback, used for your own axios instance.

axiosist(callback)

is equal to

axios.create({ adapter: axiosist.createAdapter(callback) })

Why another supertest

Supertest(Superagent) is build on callbacks.

supertest(app).get('/').end((err, res) => console.log(res.data))

Although compatible with stream mode & promise mode.

// Stream mode
fs.createReadStream('foo.txt')
.pipe(supertest(app).post('/'))
.on('response', res => console.log('Successful.'))

// Promise mode
supertest(app).delete('/').then(
    res => console.log('Successful.'),
    err => console.log('Failed.')
)

We can use one mode of them, but not multi modes together.

fs.createReadStream('foo.txt')
.pipe(supertest(app).post('/')).then(
    res => console.log('Successful.'),
    err => console.log('Failed.')
) // Boom: two requests sent.

Axios is build on promises, and easy to use with callbacks & streams together.

axiosist(app).post('/', fs.createReadStream('foo.txt')).then(
    res => console.log('Successful.'),
    err => console.log('Failed.')
) // Works

It may be more suitable for some specific test cases.

Misc

Axiosist will keep the host header of the request, for example

const express = require('express')
const app = require('app')

app.get('/host', (req, res) => res.send(req.get('host')))


const assert = require('assert')
const axiosist = require('axiosist')

void (async () => {
    const response = await axiosist(app).get('/host')
    assert.strictEqual('127.0.0.1:5xxxxx', response.data)
}) ()

void (async () => {
    const response = await axiosist(app).get('http://www.example.com:3912/host')
    assert.strictEqual('www.example.com:3912', response.data)
}) ()

License

MIT

