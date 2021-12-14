Axios based supertest: convert node.js request handler to axios adapter, used for node.js server unit test.
npm install --save-dev axiosist
// App
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
app.get('/', (req, res) => res.status(201).send('foo'))
// Unit test in async function
const assert = require('assert')
const axiosist = require('axiosist')
void (async () => {
const response = await axiosist(app).get('/')
assert.strictEqual(201, response.statusCode)
assert.strictEqual('foo', response.data)
}) ()
axiosist(callback)
Create an axios instance with adapter of the request callback, and treat all HTTP statuses as fulfilled.
axiosist.createAdapter(callback)
Create the adapter of the request callback, used for your own axios instance.
axiosist(callback)
is equal to
axios.create({ adapter: axiosist.createAdapter(callback) })
Supertest(Superagent) is build on callbacks.
supertest(app).get('/').end((err, res) => console.log(res.data))
Although compatible with stream mode & promise mode.
// Stream mode
fs.createReadStream('foo.txt')
.pipe(supertest(app).post('/'))
.on('response', res => console.log('Successful.'))
// Promise mode
supertest(app).delete('/').then(
res => console.log('Successful.'),
err => console.log('Failed.')
)
We can use one mode of them, but not multi modes together.
fs.createReadStream('foo.txt')
.pipe(supertest(app).post('/')).then(
res => console.log('Successful.'),
err => console.log('Failed.')
) // Boom: two requests sent.
Axios is build on promises, and easy to use with callbacks & streams together.
axiosist(app).post('/', fs.createReadStream('foo.txt')).then(
res => console.log('Successful.'),
err => console.log('Failed.')
) // Works
It may be more suitable for some specific test cases.
Axiosist will keep the host header of the request, for example
const express = require('express')
const app = require('app')
app.get('/host', (req, res) => res.send(req.get('host')))
const assert = require('assert')
const axiosist = require('axiosist')
void (async () => {
const response = await axiosist(app).get('/host')
assert.strictEqual('127.0.0.1:5xxxxx', response.data)
}) ()
void (async () => {
const response = await axiosist(app).get('http://www.example.com:3912/host')
assert.strictEqual('www.example.com:3912', response.data)
}) ()
MIT