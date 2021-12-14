axiosist

Axios based supertest: convert node.js request handler to axios adapter, used for node.js server unit test.

Install

npm install --save-dev axiosist

Usage

const express = require ( 'express' ) const app = express() app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.status( 201 ).send( 'foo' )) const assert = require ( 'assert' ) const axiosist = require ( 'axiosist' ) void ( async () => { const response = await axiosist(app).get( '/' ) assert.strictEqual( 201 , response.statusCode) assert.strictEqual( 'foo' , response.data) }) ()

API

Create an axios instance with adapter of the request callback, and treat all HTTP statuses as fulfilled.

Create the adapter of the request callback, used for your own axios instance.

axiosist(callback)

is equal to

axios.create({ adapter : axiosist.createAdapter(callback) })

Why another supertest

Supertest(Superagent) is build on callbacks.

supertest(app).get( '/' ).end( ( err, res ) => console .log(res.data))

Although compatible with stream mode & promise mode.

fs.createReadStream( 'foo.txt' ) .pipe(supertest(app).post( '/' )) .on( 'response' , res => console .log( 'Successful.' )) supertest(app).delete( '/' ).then( res => console .log( 'Successful.' ), err => console .log( 'Failed.' ) )

We can use one mode of them, but not multi modes together.

fs.createReadStream( 'foo.txt' ) .pipe(supertest(app).post( '/' )).then( res => console .log( 'Successful.' ), err => console .log( 'Failed.' ) )

Axios is build on promises, and easy to use with callbacks & streams together.

axiosist(app).post( '/' , fs.createReadStream( 'foo.txt' )).then( res => console .log( 'Successful.' ), err => console .log( 'Failed.' ) )

It may be more suitable for some specific test cases.

Misc

Axiosist will keep the host header of the request, for example

const express = require ( 'express' ) const app = require ( 'app' ) app.get( '/host' , (req, res) => res.send(req.get( 'host' ))) const assert = require ( 'assert' ) const axiosist = require ( 'axiosist' ) void ( async () => { const response = await axiosist(app).get( '/host' ) assert.strictEqual( '127.0.0.1:5xxxxx' , response.data) }) () void ( async () => { const response = await axiosist(app).get( 'http://www.example.com:3912/host' ) assert.strictEqual( 'www.example.com:3912' , response.data) }) ()

License

MIT