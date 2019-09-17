📼 Record and Replay requests in JavaScript
axios-vcr is a set of axios middlewares that allow you to record and replay axios requests. Use it for reliable, fast and more deterministic tests.
$ npm install --save-dev axios-vcr
Using axios-vcr is very simple. All you need to do is to provide a cassette path and wrap your axios code with
axiosVCR.mountCassette and
axiosVCR.ejectCassette.
const axiosVCR = require('axios-vcr');
axiosVCR.mountCassette('./test/fixtures/cats.json')
axios.get('https://reddit.com/r/cats.json').then(response => {
// axios-vcr will store the remote response from /cats.json
// in ./test/fixtures/cats.json
// Subsequent requests will then load the response directly from the file system
axiosVCR.ejectCassette('https://reddit.com/r/cats.json')
})
it('makes your requests load faster and more reliably', function(done) {
// mount a cassette
axiosVCR.mountCassette('./fixtures/test_case_name.json')
myAPI.fetchSomethingFromRemote().then(function(response) {
assert.equal(response.something, 'some value')
done()
// Eject the cassette when all your promises have been fulfilled
axiosVCR.ejectCassette('./fixture/test_case_name.json')
})
})
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/nettofarah/axios-vcr. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Code of Conduct.
To run the specs check out the repo and follow these steps:
$ npm install
$ npm test
The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.