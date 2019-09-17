openbase logo
axios-vcr

by Netto Farah
1.0.2

📼 Record and Replay requests in JavaScript

Readme

axios-vcr

📼 Record and Replay requests in JavaScript

axios-vcr is a set of axios middlewares that allow you to record and replay axios requests. Use it for reliable, fast and more deterministic tests.

Build Status

Features

  • Record http requests to JSON cassette files
  • Replay requests from cassete files
  • Multiple request/response fixtures per cassette
  • Cassette expiration logic
  • Mocha integration
  • non-global axios instances support

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev axios-vcr

Usage

Using axios-vcr is very simple. All you need to do is to provide a cassette path and wrap your axios code with axiosVCR.mountCassette and axiosVCR.ejectCassette.

const axiosVCR = require('axios-vcr');

axiosVCR.mountCassette('./test/fixtures/cats.json')

axios.get('https://reddit.com/r/cats.json').then(response => {
  // axios-vcr will store the remote response from /cats.json
  // in ./test/fixtures/cats.json
  // Subsequent requests will then load the response directly from the file system

  axiosVCR.ejectCassette('https://reddit.com/r/cats.json')
})

Usage in a test case

it('makes your requests load faster and more reliably', function(done) {
  // mount a cassette
  axiosVCR.mountCassette('./fixtures/test_case_name.json')

  myAPI.fetchSomethingFromRemote().then(function(response) {
    assert.equal(response.something, 'some value')
    done()

    // Eject the cassette when all your promises have been fulfilled
    axiosVCR.ejectCassette('./fixture/test_case_name.json')
  })
})

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/nettofarah/axios-vcr. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Code of Conduct.

To run the specs check out the repo and follow these steps:

$ npm install
$ npm test

License

The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

