📼 Record and Replay requests in JavaScript

axios-vcr is a set of axios middlewares that allow you to record and replay axios requests. Use it for reliable, fast and more deterministic tests.

Features

Record http requests to JSON cassette files

Replay requests from cassete files

Multiple request/response fixtures per cassette

Cassette expiration logic

Mocha integration

non-global axios instances support

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev axios-vcr

Usage

Using axios-vcr is very simple. All you need to do is to provide a cassette path and wrap your axios code with axiosVCR.mountCassette and axiosVCR.ejectCassette .

const axiosVCR = require ( 'axios-vcr' ); axiosVCR.mountCassette( './test/fixtures/cats.json' ) axios.get( 'https://reddit.com/r/cats.json' ).then( response => { axiosVCR.ejectCassette( 'https://reddit.com/r/cats.json' ) })

Usage in a test case

it( 'makes your requests load faster and more reliably' , function ( done ) { axiosVCR.mountCassette( './fixtures/test_case_name.json' ) myAPI.fetchSomethingFromRemote().then( function ( response ) { assert.equal(response.something, 'some value' ) done() axiosVCR.ejectCassette( './fixture/test_case_name.json' ) }) })

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/nettofarah/axios-vcr. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Code of Conduct.

To run the specs check out the repo and follow these steps:

$ npm install $ npm test

License

The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.