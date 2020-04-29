Axios Token Interceptor

An interceptor which makes it easier to work with tokens in axios.

Usage

const tokenProvider = require ( 'axios-token-interceptor' ); const instance = axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://api.example.com' }); const options = { ... }; instance.interceptors.request.use(tokenProvider(options)); instance.get( '/foo' )

Providing a token

There are different ways to provide a token. You can provide the token as a static value:

instance.interceptors.request.use(tokenProvider({ token : 'abc' })); instance.get( '/foo' )

Instead of providing a static value you can also use a method to get the token:

instance.interceptors.request.use(tokenProvider({ getToken : () => localStorage.get( 'access_token' ) })); instance.get( '/foo' )

And this method can also return a promise:

instance.interceptors.request.use(tokenProvider({ getToken : () => someMethod() .then( response => response.access_token); })); instance.get( '/foo' )

Customizing the Header

The following options allow you to set the header and the header value:

instance.interceptors.request.use(tokenProvider({ token : 'abc' , header : 'X-Api-Key' , headerFormatter : ( token ) => 'token/' + token, })); instance.get( '/foo' )

Caching

In cases where getting a token is an expensive operation (eg: exchanging a refresh token for an access token) you'll want to cache this work for as long as the token is valid.

The following example shows how we can cache tokens for 8 hours:

const cache = tokenProvider.tokenCache( getTokenFromAuthorizationServer().then( res => res.body.access_token), { maxAge : ms( '8h' ) } ); instance.interceptors.request.use(tokenProvider({ getToken : cache }));

Now it could also be that the token itself contains the expiration time (this is typically expires_in you'll get from your Authorization Server). In that case you can also use this to configure the maximum age of the cache:

const cache = tokenProvider.tokenCache( () => getTokenFromAuthorizationServer().then( res => res.body), { getMaxAge : ( body ) => body.expires_in * 1000 } ); instance.interceptors.request.use(tokenProvider({ getToken : cache, headerFormatter : ( body ) => 'Bearer ' + body.access_token, }));

And the cache can also be reset:

const cache = tokenProvider.tokenCache( getTokenFromAuthorizationServer().then( res => res.body), { getMaxAge : ( res ) => res.expires_in * 1000 } ); cache.reset();