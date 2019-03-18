Axios plugin that intercepts failed requests and retries them whenever possible.
npm install axios-retry
// CommonJS
// const axiosRetry = require('axios-retry');
// ES6
import axiosRetry from 'axios-retry';
axiosRetry(axios, { retries: 3 });
axios.get('http://example.com/test') // The first request fails and the second returns 'ok'
.then(result => {
result.data; // 'ok'
});
// Exponential back-off retry delay between requests
axiosRetry(axios, { retryDelay: axiosRetry.exponentialDelay});
// Custom retry delay
axiosRetry(axios, { retryDelay: (retryCount) => {
return retryCount * 1000;
}});
// Works with custom axios instances
const client = axios.create({ baseURL: 'http://example.com' });
axiosRetry(client, { retries: 3 });
client.get('/test') // The first request fails and the second returns 'ok'
.then(result => {
result.data; // 'ok'
});
// Allows request-specific configuration
client
.get('/test', {
'axios-retry': {
retries: 0
}
})
.catch(error => { // The first request fails
error !== undefined
});
Note: Unless
shouldResetTimeout is set, the plugin interprets the request timeout as a global value, so it is not used for each retry but for the whole request lifecycle.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|retries
Number
3
|The number of times to retry before failing. 1 = One retry after first failure
|retryCondition
Function
isNetworkOrIdempotentRequestError
|A callback to further control if a request should be retried. By default, it retries if it is a network error or a 5xx error on an idempotent request (GET, HEAD, OPTIONS, PUT or DELETE).
|shouldResetTimeout
Boolean
|false
|Defines if the timeout should be reset between retries
|retryDelay
Function
function noDelay() { return 0; }
|A callback to further control the delay in milliseconds between retried requests. By default there is no delay between retries. Another option is exponentialDelay (Exponential Backoff). The function is passed
retryCount and
error.
Clone the repository and execute:
npm test
git clone https://github.com/softonic/axios-retry.git
git checkout -b feature/my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Added some feature'
npm run build
git push origin my-new-feature