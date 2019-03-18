Axios plugin that intercepts failed requests and retries them whenever possible.

Installation

npm install axios-retry

Usage

import axiosRetry from 'axios-retry' ; axiosRetry(axios, { retries : 3 }); axios.get( 'http://example.com/test' ) .then( result => { result.data; }); axiosRetry(axios, { retryDelay : axiosRetry.exponentialDelay}); axiosRetry(axios, { retryDelay : ( retryCount ) => { return retryCount * 1000 ; }}); const client = axios.create({ baseURL : 'http://example.com' }); axiosRetry(client, { retries : 3 }); client.get( '/test' ) .then( result => { result.data; }); client .get( '/test' , { 'axios-retry' : { retries : 0 } }) .catch( error => { error !== undefined });

Note: Unless shouldResetTimeout is set, the plugin interprets the request timeout as a global value, so it is not used for each retry but for the whole request lifecycle.

Options

Name Type Default Description retries Number 3 The number of times to retry before failing. 1 = One retry after first failure retryCondition Function isNetworkOrIdempotentRequestError A callback to further control if a request should be retried. By default, it retries if it is a network error or a 5xx error on an idempotent request (GET, HEAD, OPTIONS, PUT or DELETE). shouldResetTimeout Boolean false Defines if the timeout should be reset between retries retryDelay Function function noDelay() { return 0; } A callback to further control the delay in milliseconds between retried requests. By default there is no delay between retries. Another option is exponentialDelay (Exponential Backoff). The function is passed retryCount and error .

Testing

Clone the repository and execute:

npm test

Contribute