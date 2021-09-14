Observable (as opposed to Promise) based HTTP client for the browser and node.js

Want to use axios in a rxjs (observable) way? There we go!

This API of axios-observable is almost same as API of axios, giving you smooth transition. So the documentation mirrors the one of axios (A few exceptions will be cleared pointed out).

Features

Make XMLHttpRequests from the browser

Make http requests from node.js

Supports the Observable API

API Intercept request and response

Transform request and response data

(NEW in v1.1.0) Cancel requests through unsubscribe

Automatic transforms for JSON data

Client side support for protecting against XSRF

Installing

Using npm: note: axios and rxjs are peer dependencies.

$ npm install axios rxjs axios-observable

Example

Performing a GET request

import Axios from 'axios-observable' ; Axios.get( '/user?ID=12345' ) .subscribe( response => console .log(response), error => console .log(error) ); Axios.get( '/user?ID=12345' ), { params : { ID : 12345 } }) .subscribe( response => console .log(response), error => console .log(error) );

Performing a POST request

Axios.post( '/user' , { firstName : 'Fred' , lastName : 'Flintstone' }) .subscribe( response => console .log(response), error => console .log(error) );

Why observable is better than Promise?

You can do much more! rxjs provides tons of operators to let you gracefully control your request.

Example, retry 3 times after failures.

Axios.post( '/user' , { firstName : 'Fred' , lastName : 'Flintstone' }) .pipe( retry( 3 ) ) .subscribe( response => console .log(response), error => console .log(error) );

axios-observable API

Yeah! We use the exact same config object as axios.

Axios.request(config) (We don't support using Axios as a function as opposed to axios library)

The example below is wrong!

Axios({ method : 'post' , url : '/user/12345' , data : { firstName : 'Fred' , lastName : 'Flintstone' } });

use Axios.request(config) instead

Axios.request({ method : 'post' , url : '/user/12345' , data : { firstName : 'Fred' , lastName : 'Flintstone' } });

Axios.request({ method : 'get' , url : 'http://bit.ly/2mTM3nY' , responseType : 'stream' }) .subscribe( response => { response.data.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'ada_lovelace.jpg' )) });

Request method aliases

For convenience aliases have been provided for all supported request methods.

NOTE

When using the alias methods url , method , and data properties don't need to be specified in config.

Concurrency

as opposed to axios using all and spread , rxjs has a much better way of handling concurrency.

Creating an instance

You can create a new instance of Axios with a custom config.

const instance = Axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://some-domain.com/api/' , timeout : 1000 , headers : { 'X-Custom-Header' : 'foobar' } });

Instance methods

The available instance methods are listed below. The specified config will be merged with the instance config.

Request Config (same as axios, typed with AxiosRequestConfig if using TypeScript)

These are the available config options for making requests. Only the url is required. Requests will default to GET if method is not specified.

{ url : '/user' , method : 'get' , baseURL : 'https://some-domain.com/api/' , transformRequest : [ function ( data, headers ) { return data; }], transformResponse : [ function ( data ) { return data; }], headers : { 'X-Requested-With' : 'XMLHttpRequest' }, params : { ID : 12345 }, paramsSerializer : function ( params ) { return Qs.stringify(params, { arrayFormat : 'brackets' }) }, data : { firstName : 'Fred' }, timeout : 1000 , withCredentials : false , adapter : function ( config ) { }, auth : { username : 'janedoe' , password : 's00pers3cret' }, responseType : 'json' , responseEncoding : 'utf8' , xsrfCookieName : 'XSRF-TOKEN' , xsrfHeaderName : 'X-XSRF-TOKEN' , onUploadProgress : function ( progressEvent ) { }, onDownloadProgress : function ( progressEvent ) { }, maxContentLength : 2000 , validateStatus : function ( status ) { return status >= 200 && status < 300 ; }, maxRedirects : 5 , socketPath : null , httpAgent : new http.Agent({ keepAlive : true }), httpsAgent : new https.Agent({ keepAlive : true }), proxy : { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 9000 , auth : { username : 'mikeymike' , password : 'rapunz3l' } }, cancelToken : new CancelToken( function ( cancel ) { }) }

Response Schema (same as axios, typed with AxiosResponse<T> if using TypeScript)

The response for a request contains the following information.

{ data : {}, status : 200 , statusText : 'OK' , headers : {}, config : {}, request : {} }

Config Defaults

You can specify config defaults that will be applied to every request.

Global axios defaults

Axios.defaults.baseURL = 'https://api.example.com' ; Axios.defaults.headers.common[ 'Authorization' ] = AUTH_TOKEN; Axios.defaults.headers.post[ 'Content-Type' ] = 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' ;

Custom instance defaults

const instance = Axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://api.example.com' }); instance.defaults.headers.common[ 'Authorization' ] = AUTH_TOKEN;

Config order of precedence

Config will be merged with an order of precedence. The order is library defaults found in lib/defaults.js, then defaults property of the instance, and finally config argument for the request. The latter will take precedence over the former. Here's an example.

const instance = Axios.create(); instance.defaults.timeout = 2500 ; instance.get( '/longRequest' , { timeout : 5000 });

Interceptors

You can intercept requests or responses before they are handled by then or catch .

Axios.interceptors.request.use( function ( config ) { return config; }, function ( error ) { return Promise .reject(error); }); Axios.interceptors.response.use( function ( response ) { return response; }, function ( error ) { return Promise .reject(error); });

If you may need to remove an interceptor later you can.

const myInterceptor = Axios.interceptors.request.use( function ( ) { }); Axios.interceptors.request.eject(myInterceptor);

You can add interceptors to a custom instance of axios.

const instance = Axios.create(); instance.interceptors.request.use( function ( ) { });

You can define a custom HTTP status code error range using the validateStatus config option.

Axios.get( '/user/12345' , { validateStatus : function ( status ) { return status < 500 ; } })

Cancellation (Big win for axios-observable)

As opposed to axios which using cancel token, rxjs comes with a more natural way - unsubscribe

const subscription = Axios.get( '/user/12345' ).subscribe( response => console .log(response)); subscription.unsubscribe();

Using application/x-www-form-urlencoded format

By default, axios serializes JavaScript objects to JSON . To send data in the application/x-www-form-urlencoded format instead, you can use one of the following options.

Browser

In a browser, you can use the URLSearchParams API as follows:

const params = new URLSearchParams(); params.append( 'param1' , 'value1' ); params.append( 'param2' , 'value2' ); Axios.post( '/foo' , params);

Note that URLSearchParams is not supported by all browsers (see caniuse.com), but there is a polyfill available (make sure to polyfill the global environment).

Alternatively, you can encode data using the qs library:

const qs = require ( 'qs' ); Axios.post( '/foo' , qs.stringify({ 'bar' : 123 }));

Or in another way (ES6),

import qs from 'qs' ; const data = { 'bar' : 123 }; const options = { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' }, data : qs.stringify(data), url, }; Axios.request(options);

In node.js, you can use the querystring module as follows:

const querystring = require ( 'querystring' ); Axios.post( 'http://something.com/' , querystring.stringify({ foo : 'bar' }));

You can also use the qs library.

TypeScript

axios-observable includes TypeScript definitions.

import Axios from 'axios-observable' ; Axios.get( '/user?ID=12345' );

License

MIT