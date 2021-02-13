🇺🇸English | 🇯🇵日本語

RESTful mock server using axios.

Features

You can create a GET / POST / PUT / DELETE API endpoint in a few lines.

/ / / API endpoint in a few lines. A dedicated server is not required.

It works with SPA as a static JavaScript file.

You can use axios as mock-up even in Node.js environment.

There is an auto-routing function similar to Nuxt.js, and no path description is required.

Supports TypeScript.

Getting Started

Installation

Using npm: $ npm install axios $ npm install axios-mock-server --save-dev

Using Yarn: $ yarn add axios $ yarn add axios-mock-server --dev

Tutorial

Introducing the simplest use of axios-mock-server.

Start the tutorial Create API First, create a mocks directory to store the files you want to mock up. $ mkdir mocks Next, create an API endpoint file in the mocks directory.

Let's define a mock API that retrieves basic user information with a GET request. Create a mocks/users directory and create a _userId.js file. $ mkdir mocks/users $ touch mocks/users/_userId.js > mkdir mocks\users > echo . > mocks\users\_userId.js Add the following to the mocks/users/_userId.js file. const users = [{ id : 0 , name : 'foo' }, { id : 1 , name : 'bar' }] module .exports = { get ({ values }) { return [ 200 , users.find( user => user.id === values.userId)] } } The routing of axios-mock-server is automatically generated according to the tree structure of JavaScript and TypeScript files in the mocks directory in the same way as the routing of Nuxt.js. Reference: Routing - Nuxt.js In other words, the mocks/users/_userId.js file can define an endpoint using dynamic routing as the path of /users/:userId . Build API axios-mock-server needs to build and generate the necessary files for routing before running. $ node_modules/.bin/axios-mock-server > node_modules\.bin\axios-mock-server If the build is successful, the $mock.js file is generated in the mocks directory. $ cat mocks/\ $mock .js /* eslint-disable */ module.exports = (client) => require( 'axios-mock-server' )([ { path: '/users/_userId' , methods: require( './users/_userId' ) } ], client) > type mocks\ $mock .js Mocking Axios Finally, import the mocks/$mock.js file generated by index.js file etc. and pass it to the argument of axios-mock-server.

axios-mock-server will mock up all axios communications by default. const axios = require ( 'axios' ) const mock = require ( './mocks/$mock.js' ) mock() axios.get( 'https://example.com/users/1' ).then( ( { data } ) => { console .log(data) }) If you run the index.js file, you will see that { id: 1, name: 'bar' } is returned. $ node index.js { id: 1, name: 'bar' }

Examples

axios-mock-server can be used to mock up browser usage, data persistence and multipart/form-data format communication.

It is also easy to link with Nuxt.js (@nuxtjs/axios).

See examples for source code.

See a list of use cases browser : Use in browser

: Use in browser node : Use in Node.js (CommonJS)

: Use in Node.js (CommonJS) with-nuxtjs : Using with a Nuxt.js

: Using with a Nuxt.js with-typescript: Using with a TypeScript WIP with-in-memory-database

Usage

Create an API endpoint

const users = [{ id : 0 , name : 'foo' }, { id : 1 , name : 'bar' }] export default { get ({ values }) { return [ 200 , users.find( user => user.id === values.userId)] }, async post({ data }) { await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 1000 )) users.push({ id : users.length, name : data.name }) return { status : 201 } } }

Connect to axios

Default

axios-mock-server will mock up all axios communications by default.

import axios from 'axios' import mock from './mocks/$mock.js' mock() axios.get( 'https://example.com/api/foo' ).then( response => { })

Each instance

You can also mock up each axios instance.

import axios from 'axios' import mock from './mocks/$mock.js' const client = axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://example.com/api' }) mock(client) client.get( '/foo' ).then( response => { }) axios.get( 'https://example.com/api/foo' ).catch( error => { console .log(error.response.status) })

Functions

axios-mock-server has several built-in functions available.

setDelayTime(millisecond: number): void

Simulate response delay.

import axios from 'axios' import mock from './mocks/$mock.js' mock().setDelayTime( 500 ) console .time() axios.get( 'https://example.com/api/foo' ).then( () => { console .timeEnd() })

enableLog(): void and disableLog(): void

Switch request log output.

import axios from 'axios' import mock from './mocks/$mock.js' const mockServer = mock() ; ( async ( ) => { mockServer.enableLog() await axios.get( '/foo' , { baseURL : 'https://example.com/api' , params : { bar : 'baz' } }) mockServer.disableLog() await axios.get( '/foo' , { baseURL : 'https://example.com/api' , params : { bar : 'baz' } }) })()

TypeScript

axios-mock-server includes TypeScript definitions.

Cautions

Exclude $mock.js or $mock.ts generated by axios-mock-server in the build from Git monitoring.

$ echo "\$mock.*" >> .gitignore > echo $mock .* >> .gitignore

For TypeScript projects, add a // @ ts-ignore comment to the above line that imports $ mock.ts . If @typescript-eslint/ban-ts-ignore rule is enabled in typescript-eslint, please exclude the // @ ts-ignore comment from ESLint.

import mock from './mocks/$mock'

Troubleshooting

The expected type comes from property 'get' which is declared here on type 'MockMethods' error in TypeScript

When returning a response asynchronously with TypeScript, an error occurs because the type does not match if you try to make the response an array.

Assert MockResponse or return it as an object.

Example of error (Note that the axios-mock-server build will pass!)

import { MockMethods } from 'axios-mock-server' const methods: MockMethods = { async get () { await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 100 )) return [ 200 , { foo: 'bar' }] } } export default methods

Resolve by asserting MockResponse .

import { MockMethods, MockResponse } from 'axios-mock-server' const methods: MockMethods = { async get () { await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 100 )) return [ 200 , { foo: 'bar' }] as MockResponse } } export default methods

If the response can be an object, no assertion is required.

import { MockMethods } from 'axios-mock-server' const methods: MockMethods = { async get () { await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 100 )) return { status: 200 , data: { foo: 'bar' } } } } export default methods

Command Line Interface Options

The following options can be specified in the Command Line Interface.

Option Type Default Description --config

-c string ".mockserverrc" Specify the path to the configuration file. --watch

-w Enable watch mode.

Regenerate $mock.js or $mock.ts according to the increase / decrease of the API endpoint file. --version

-v Print axios-mock-server version.

Configuration

Settings are written in .mockserverrc file with JSON syntax.

Option Type Default Description input string | string[] "mocks" or "apis" Specify the directory where the API endpoint file is stored.

If multiple directories are specified, $mock.js or $mock.ts is generated in each directory. outputExt "js" | "ts" Specify the extension of the file to be generated.

The default is set automatically from scripts of the API endpoint file. outputFilename string "$mock.js" or "$mock.ts" Specify the filename to be generated. target "es6" | "cjs" Specify the code of the module to be generated.

The default is set automatically from extension of the API endpoint file.

License

axios-mock-server is licensed under a MIT License.