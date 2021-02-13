RESTful mock server using axios.
GET/
POST/
PUT/
DELETE API endpoint in a few lines.
Using npm:
$ npm install axios
$ npm install axios-mock-server --save-dev
Using Yarn:
$ yarn add axios
$ yarn add axios-mock-server --dev
Introducing the simplest use of axios-mock-server.
First, create a
mocks directory to store the files you want to mock up.
$ mkdir mocks
Next, create an API endpoint file in the
mocks directory.
Let's define a mock API that retrieves basic user information with a
GET request.
Create a
mocks/users directory and create a
_userId.js file.
$ mkdir mocks/users
$ touch mocks/users/_userId.js
# If Windows (Command Prompt)
> mkdir mocks\users
> echo. > mocks\users\_userId.js
Add the following to the
mocks/users/_userId.js file.
// file: 'mocks/users/_userId.js'
const users = [{ id: 0, name: 'foo' }, { id: 1, name: 'bar' }]
module.exports = {
get({ values }) {
return [200, users.find(user => user.id === values.userId)]
}
}
The routing of axios-mock-server is automatically generated according to the tree structure of JavaScript and TypeScript files in the
mocks directory in the same way as the routing of Nuxt.js.
Reference: Routing - Nuxt.js
In other words, the
mocks/users/_userId.js file can define an endpoint using dynamic routing as the path of
/users/:userId.
axios-mock-server needs to build and generate the necessary files for routing before running.
$ node_modules/.bin/axios-mock-server
# If Windows (Command Prompt)
> node_modules\.bin\axios-mock-server
If the build is successful, the
$mock.js file is generated in the
mocks directory.
$ cat mocks/\$mock.js
/* eslint-disable */
module.exports = (client) => require('axios-mock-server')([
{
path: '/users/_userId',
methods: require('./users/_userId')
}
], client)
# If Windows (Command Prompt)
> type mocks\$mock.js
Finally, import the
mocks/$mock.js file generated by
index.js file etc. and pass it to the argument of axios-mock-server.
axios-mock-server will mock up all axios communications by default.
// file: 'index.js'
const axios = require('axios')
const mock = require('./mocks/$mock.js')
mock()
axios.get('https://example.com/users/1').then(({ data }) => {
console.log(data)
})
If you run the
index.js file, you will see that
{ id: 1, name: 'bar' } is returned.
$ node index.js
{ id: 1, name: 'bar' }
axios-mock-server can be used to mock up browser usage, data persistence and
multipart/form-data format communication.
It is also easy to link with Nuxt.js (@nuxtjs/axios).
See examples for source code.
WIP
const users = [{ id: 0, name: 'foo' }, { id: 1, name: 'bar' }]
/**
* Type definitions for variables passed as arguments in requests
* @typedef { Object } MockMethodParams
* @property { import('axios').AxiosRequestConfig } config axios request settings
* @property {{ [key: string]: string | number }} values Dynamic value of the requested URL (underscore part of the path)
* @property {{ [key: string]: any }} params The value of the query parameter for the requested URL
* @property { any } data Request data sent by POST etc.
*/
/**
* Type definition when response is returned as an object
* @typedef { Object } MockResponseObject
* @property { number } status HTTP response status code
* @property { any? } data Response data
* @property {{ [key: string]: any }?} headers Response header
*/
/**
* Response type definition
* @typedef { [number, any?, { [key: string]: any }?] | MockResponseObject } MockResponse
*/
export default {
/**
* All methods such as GET and POST have the same type
* @param { MockMethodParams }
* @returns { MockResponse }
*/
get({ values }) {
return [200, users.find(user => user.id === values.userId)]
},
/**
* You can also return a response asynchronously
* @param { MockMethodParams }
* @returns { Promise<MockResponse> }
*/
async post({ data }) {
await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 1000))
users.push({
id: users.length,
name: data.name
})
return { status: 201 }
}
}
axios-mock-server will mock up all axios communications by default.
import axios from 'axios'
import mock from './mocks/$mock.js'
mock()
axios.get('https://example.com/api/foo').then(response => {
/* ... */
})
You can also mock up each axios instance.
import axios from 'axios'
import mock from './mocks/$mock.js'
const client = axios.create({ baseURL: 'https://example.com/api' })
mock(client)
client.get('/foo').then(response => {
/* ... */
})
// axios will not be mocked up
axios.get('https://example.com/api/foo').catch(error => {
console.log(error.response.status) // 404
})
axios-mock-server has several built-in functions available.
setDelayTime(millisecond: number): void
Simulate response delay.
import axios from 'axios'
import mock from './mocks/$mock.js'
mock().setDelayTime(500)
console.time()
axios.get('https://example.com/api/foo').then(() => {
console.timeEnd() // default: 506.590ms
})
enableLog(): void and
disableLog(): void
Switch request log output.
import axios from 'axios'
import mock from './mocks/$mock.js'
const mockServer = mock()
;(async () => {
// To enable
mockServer.enableLog()
await axios.get('/foo', { baseURL: 'https://example.com/api', params: { bar: 'baz' } }) // stdout -> [mock] get: /foo?bar=baz => 200
// To disable
mockServer.disableLog()
await axios.get('/foo', { baseURL: 'https://example.com/api', params: { bar: 'baz' } }) // stdout ->
})()
axios-mock-server includes TypeScript definitions.
.gitignore
Exclude
$mock.js or
$mock.ts generated by axios-mock-server in the build from Git monitoring.
$ echo "\$mock.*" >> .gitignore
# If Windows (Command Prompt)
> echo $mock.* >> .gitignore
@ts-ignore,
eslint-disable
For TypeScript projects, add a
// @ ts-ignore comment to the above line that imports
$ mock.ts.
If
@typescript-eslint/ban-ts-ignore rule is enabled in typescript-eslint, please exclude the
// @ ts-ignore comment from ESLint.
// eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/ban-ts-ignore
// @ts-ignore: Cannot find module
import mock from './mocks/$mock'
The expected type comes from property 'get' which is declared here on type 'MockMethods' error in TypeScript
When returning a response asynchronously with TypeScript, an error occurs because the type does not match if you try to make the response an array.
Assert
MockResponse or return it as an object.
Example of error (Note that the axios-mock-server build will pass!)
import { MockMethods } from 'axios-mock-server'
const methods: MockMethods = {
async get() {
await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 100))
return [200, { foo: 'bar' }] // Error
}
}
export default methods
Resolve by asserting
MockResponse.
import { MockMethods, MockResponse } from 'axios-mock-server'
const methods: MockMethods = {
async get() {
await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 100))
return [200, { foo: 'bar' }] as MockResponse // Type safe
}
}
export default methods
If the response can be an object, no assertion is required.
import { MockMethods } from 'axios-mock-server'
const methods: MockMethods = {
async get() {
await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 100))
return { status: 200, data: { foo: 'bar' } } // Type safe
}
}
export default methods
The following options can be specified in the Command Line Interface.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|
--config
-c
|
string
|
".mockserverrc"
|Specify the path to the configuration file.
|
--watch
-w
|
Enable watch mode.
Regenerate
$mock.js or
$mock.ts according to
the increase / decrease of the API endpoint file.
|
--version
-v
|Print axios-mock-server version.
Settings are written in
.mockserverrc file with JSON syntax.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|
input
|
string | string[]
|
"mocks" or "apis"
|
Specify the directory where the API endpoint file is stored.
If multiple directories are specified,
$mock.js or
$mock.ts is generated in each directory.
|
outputExt
|
"js" | "ts"
|
Specify the extension of the file to be generated.
The default is set automatically from scripts of the API endpoint file.
|
outputFilename
|
string
|
"$mock.js" or "$mock.ts"
|Specify the filename to be generated.
|
target
|
"es6" | "cjs"
|
Specify the code of the module to be generated.
The default is set automatically from extension of the API endpoint file.
axios-mock-server is licensed under a MIT License.