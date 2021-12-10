openbase logo
ama

axios-mock-adapter

by Colin Timmermans
1.20.0 (see all)

Axios adapter that allows to easily mock requests

Documentation
791K

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

67

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Mocking

Readme

axios-mock-adapter

Build Status

Axios adapter that allows to easily mock requests

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install axios-mock-adapter --save-dev

It's also available as a UMD build:

axios-mock-adapter works on Node as well as in a browser, it works with axios v0.9.0 and above.

Example

Mocking a GET request

var axios = require("axios");
var MockAdapter = require("axios-mock-adapter");

// This sets the mock adapter on the default instance
var mock = new MockAdapter(axios);

// Mock any GET request to /users
// arguments for reply are (status, data, headers)
mock.onGet("/users").reply(200, {
  users: [{ id: 1, name: "John Smith" }],
});

axios.get("/users").then(function (response) {
  console.log(response.data);
});

Mocking a GET request with specific parameters

var axios = require("axios");
var MockAdapter = require("axios-mock-adapter");

// This sets the mock adapter on the default instance
var mock = new MockAdapter(axios);

// Mock GET request to /users when param `searchText` is 'John'
// arguments for reply are (status, data, headers)
mock.onGet("/users", { params: { searchText: "John" } }).reply(200, {
  users: [{ id: 1, name: "John Smith" }],
});

axios
  .get("/users", { params: { searchText: "John" } })
  .then(function (response) {
    console.log(response.data);
  });

When using params, you must match all key/value pairs passed to that option.

To add a delay to responses, specify a delay amount (in milliseconds) when instantiating the adapter

// All requests using this instance will have a 2 seconds delay:
var mock = new MockAdapter(axiosInstance, { delayResponse: 2000 });

You can restore the original adapter (which will remove the mocking behavior)

mock.restore();

You can also reset the registered mock handlers with resetHandlers

mock.resetHandlers();

You can reset both registered mock handlers and history items with reset

mock.reset();

reset is different from restore in that restore removes the mocking from the axios instance completely, whereas reset only removes all mock handlers that were added with onGet, onPost, etc. but leaves the mocking in place.

Mock a low level network error

// Returns a failed promise with Error('Network Error');
mock.onGet("/users").networkError();

// networkErrorOnce can be used to mock a network error only once
mock.onGet("/users").networkErrorOnce();

Mock a network timeout

// Returns a failed promise with Error with code set to 'ECONNABORTED'
mock.onGet("/users").timeout();

// timeoutOnce can be used to mock a timeout only once
mock.onGet("/users").timeoutOnce();

Passing a function to reply

mock.onGet("/users").reply(function (config) {
  // `config` is the axios config and contains things like the url

  // return an array in the form of [status, data, headers]
  return [
    200,
    {
      users: [{ id: 1, name: "John Smith" }],
    },
  ];
});

Passing a function to reply that returns an axios request, essentially mocking a redirect

mock.onPost("/foo").reply(function (config) {
  return axios.get("/bar");
});

Using a regex

mock.onGet(/\/users\/\d+/).reply(function (config) {
  // the actual id can be grabbed from config.url

  return [200, {}];
});

Using variables in regex

const usersUri = "/users";
const url = new RegExp(`${usersUri}/*`);

mock.onGet(url).reply(200, users);

Specify no path to match by verb alone

// Reject all POST requests with HTTP 500
mock.onPost().reply(500);

Chaining is also supported

mock.onGet("/users").reply(200, users).onGet("/posts").reply(200, posts);

.replyOnce() can be used to let the mock only reply once

mock
  .onGet("/users")
  .replyOnce(200, users) // After the first request to /users, this handler is removed
  .onGet("/users")
  .replyOnce(500); // The second request to /users will have status code 500
// Any following request would return a 404 since there are
// no matching handlers left

Mocking any request to a given url

// mocks GET, POST, ... requests to /foo
mock.onAny("/foo").reply(200);

.onAny can be useful when you want to test for a specific order of requests

// Expected order of requests:
const responses = [
  ["GET", "/foo", 200, { foo: "bar" }],
  ["POST", "/bar", 200],
  ["PUT", "/baz", 200],
];

// Match ALL requests
mock.onAny().reply((config) => {
  const [method, url, ...response] = responses.shift();
  if (config.url === url && config.method.toUpperCase() === method)
    return response;
  // Unexpected request, error out
  return [500, {}];
});

Requests that do not map to a mock handler are rejected with a HTTP 404 response. Since handlers are matched in order, a final onAny() can be used to change the default behaviour

// Mock GET requests to /foo, reject all others with HTTP 500
mock.onGet("/foo").reply(200).onAny().reply(500);

Mocking a request with a specific request body/data

mock.onPut("/product", { id: 4, name: "foo" }).reply(204);

Using an asymmetric matcher, for example Jest matchers

mock
  .onPost(
    "/product",
    { id: 1 },
    expect.objectContaining({
      Authorization: expect.stringMatching(/^Basic /),
    })
  )
  .reply(204);

Using a custom asymmetric matcher (any object that has a asymmetricMatch property)

mock
  .onPost("/product", {
    asymmetricMatch: function (actual) {
      return ["computer", "phone"].includes(actual["type"]);
    },
  })
  .reply(204);

.passThrough() forwards the matched request over network

// Mock POST requests to /api with HTTP 201, but forward
// GET requests to server
mock
  .onPost(/^\/api/)
  .reply(201)
  .onGet(/^\/api/)
  .passThrough();

Recall that the order of handlers is significant

// Mock specific requests, but let unmatched ones through
mock
  .onGet("/foo")
  .reply(200)
  .onPut("/bar", { xyz: "abc" })
  .reply(204)
  .onAny()
  .passThrough();

Note that passThrough requests are not subject to delaying by delayResponse.

If you set onNoMatch option to passthrough all requests would be forwarded over network by default

// Mock all requests to /foo with HTTP 200, but forward
// any others requests to server
var mock = new MockAdapter(axiosInstance, { onNoMatch: "passthrough" });

mock.onAny("/foo").reply(200);

Using onNoMatch option with throwException to throw an exception when a request is made without match any handler. It's helpful to debug your test mocks.

var mock = new MockAdapter(axiosInstance, { onNoMatch: "throwException" });

mock.onAny("/foo").reply(200);

axios.get("/unexistent-path");

// Exception message on console:
//
// Could not find mock for: 
// {
//   "method": "get",
//   "url": "http://localhost/unexistent-path"
// }

As of 1.7.0, reply function may return a Promise:

mock.onGet("/product").reply(function (config) {
  return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
    setTimeout(function () {
      if (Math.random() > 0.1) {
        resolve([200, { id: 4, name: "foo" }]);
      } else {
        // reject() reason will be passed as-is.
        // Use HTTP error status code to simulate server failure.
        resolve([500, { success: false }]);
      }
    }, 1000);
  });
});

Composing from multiple sources with Promises:

var normalAxios = axios.create();
var mockAxios = axios.create();
var mock = new MockAdapter(mockAxios);

mock
  .onGet("/orders")
  .reply(() =>
    Promise.all([
      normalAxios.get("/api/v1/orders").then((resp) => resp.data),
      normalAxios.get("/api/v2/orders").then((resp) => resp.data),
      { id: "-1", content: "extra row 1" },
      { id: "-2", content: "extra row 2" },
    ]).then((sources) => [
      200,
      sources.reduce((agg, source) => agg.concat(source)),
    ])
  );

History

The history property allows you to enumerate existing axios request objects. The property is an object of verb keys referencing arrays of request objects.

This is useful for testing.

describe("Feature", () => {
  it("requests an endpoint", (done) => {
    var mock = new AxiosMockAdapter(axios);
    mock.onPost("/endpoint").replyOnce(200);

    feature
      .request()
      .then(() => {
        expect(mock.history.post.length).toBe(1);
        expect(mock.history.post[0].data).toBe(JSON.stringify({ foo: "bar" }));
      })
      .then(done)
      .catch(done.fail);
  });
});

You can clear the history with resetHistory

mock.resetHistory();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Saurav KhdooliaGurugram, India88 Ratings81 Reviews
On way to be : )
7 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I was using fetch but had to use Axios as that supports interceptors and stuff. Later our tests broke, such a sad feeling and the build started failing. It took 2 min to set those back up using this adapter and everything was new as before... The best thing about this one is the regex path mock, Just give it any path and a specific response for that... I had to use that one for services that were returning almost the same data with some additions!

0
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Easy to Use

Love this package. It allows us to test our axios implementation so easily that it's awesome. Must have if you are using axios and writing tests.

0

