Axios adapter that allows to easily mock requests
Using npm:
$ npm install axios-mock-adapter --save-dev
It's also available as a UMD build:
axios-mock-adapter works on Node as well as in a browser, it works with axios v0.9.0 and above.
Mocking a
GET request
var axios = require("axios");
var MockAdapter = require("axios-mock-adapter");
// This sets the mock adapter on the default instance
var mock = new MockAdapter(axios);
// Mock any GET request to /users
// arguments for reply are (status, data, headers)
mock.onGet("/users").reply(200, {
users: [{ id: 1, name: "John Smith" }],
});
axios.get("/users").then(function (response) {
console.log(response.data);
});
Mocking a
GET request with specific parameters
var axios = require("axios");
var MockAdapter = require("axios-mock-adapter");
// This sets the mock adapter on the default instance
var mock = new MockAdapter(axios);
// Mock GET request to /users when param `searchText` is 'John'
// arguments for reply are (status, data, headers)
mock.onGet("/users", { params: { searchText: "John" } }).reply(200, {
users: [{ id: 1, name: "John Smith" }],
});
axios
.get("/users", { params: { searchText: "John" } })
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response.data);
});
When using
params, you must match all key/value pairs passed to that option.
To add a delay to responses, specify a delay amount (in milliseconds) when instantiating the adapter
// All requests using this instance will have a 2 seconds delay:
var mock = new MockAdapter(axiosInstance, { delayResponse: 2000 });
You can restore the original adapter (which will remove the mocking behavior)
mock.restore();
You can also reset the registered mock handlers with
resetHandlers
mock.resetHandlers();
You can reset both registered mock handlers and history items with
reset
mock.reset();
reset is different from
restore in that
restore removes the mocking from the axios instance completely,
whereas
reset only removes all mock handlers that were added with onGet, onPost, etc. but leaves the mocking in place.
Mock a low level network error
// Returns a failed promise with Error('Network Error');
mock.onGet("/users").networkError();
// networkErrorOnce can be used to mock a network error only once
mock.onGet("/users").networkErrorOnce();
Mock a network timeout
// Returns a failed promise with Error with code set to 'ECONNABORTED'
mock.onGet("/users").timeout();
// timeoutOnce can be used to mock a timeout only once
mock.onGet("/users").timeoutOnce();
Passing a function to
reply
mock.onGet("/users").reply(function (config) {
// `config` is the axios config and contains things like the url
// return an array in the form of [status, data, headers]
return [
200,
{
users: [{ id: 1, name: "John Smith" }],
},
];
});
Passing a function to
reply that returns an axios request, essentially mocking a redirect
mock.onPost("/foo").reply(function (config) {
return axios.get("/bar");
});
Using a regex
mock.onGet(/\/users\/\d+/).reply(function (config) {
// the actual id can be grabbed from config.url
return [200, {}];
});
Using variables in regex
const usersUri = "/users";
const url = new RegExp(`${usersUri}/*`);
mock.onGet(url).reply(200, users);
Specify no path to match by verb alone
// Reject all POST requests with HTTP 500
mock.onPost().reply(500);
Chaining is also supported
mock.onGet("/users").reply(200, users).onGet("/posts").reply(200, posts);
.replyOnce() can be used to let the mock only reply once
mock
.onGet("/users")
.replyOnce(200, users) // After the first request to /users, this handler is removed
.onGet("/users")
.replyOnce(500); // The second request to /users will have status code 500
// Any following request would return a 404 since there are
// no matching handlers left
Mocking any request to a given url
// mocks GET, POST, ... requests to /foo
mock.onAny("/foo").reply(200);
.onAny can be useful when you want to test for a specific order of requests
// Expected order of requests:
const responses = [
["GET", "/foo", 200, { foo: "bar" }],
["POST", "/bar", 200],
["PUT", "/baz", 200],
];
// Match ALL requests
mock.onAny().reply((config) => {
const [method, url, ...response] = responses.shift();
if (config.url === url && config.method.toUpperCase() === method)
return response;
// Unexpected request, error out
return [500, {}];
});
Requests that do not map to a mock handler are rejected with a HTTP 404 response. Since
handlers are matched in order, a final
onAny() can be used to change the default
behaviour
// Mock GET requests to /foo, reject all others with HTTP 500
mock.onGet("/foo").reply(200).onAny().reply(500);
Mocking a request with a specific request body/data
mock.onPut("/product", { id: 4, name: "foo" }).reply(204);
Using an asymmetric matcher, for example Jest matchers
mock
.onPost(
"/product",
{ id: 1 },
expect.objectContaining({
Authorization: expect.stringMatching(/^Basic /),
})
)
.reply(204);
Using a custom asymmetric matcher (any object that has a
asymmetricMatch property)
mock
.onPost("/product", {
asymmetricMatch: function (actual) {
return ["computer", "phone"].includes(actual["type"]);
},
})
.reply(204);
.passThrough() forwards the matched request over network
// Mock POST requests to /api with HTTP 201, but forward
// GET requests to server
mock
.onPost(/^\/api/)
.reply(201)
.onGet(/^\/api/)
.passThrough();
Recall that the order of handlers is significant
// Mock specific requests, but let unmatched ones through
mock
.onGet("/foo")
.reply(200)
.onPut("/bar", { xyz: "abc" })
.reply(204)
.onAny()
.passThrough();
Note that
passThrough requests are not subject to delaying by
delayResponse.
If you set
onNoMatch option to
passthrough all requests would be forwarded over network by default
// Mock all requests to /foo with HTTP 200, but forward
// any others requests to server
var mock = new MockAdapter(axiosInstance, { onNoMatch: "passthrough" });
mock.onAny("/foo").reply(200);
Using
onNoMatch option with
throwException to throw an exception when a request is made without match any handler. It's helpful to debug your test mocks.
var mock = new MockAdapter(axiosInstance, { onNoMatch: "throwException" });
mock.onAny("/foo").reply(200);
axios.get("/unexistent-path");
// Exception message on console:
//
// Could not find mock for:
// {
// "method": "get",
// "url": "http://localhost/unexistent-path"
// }
As of 1.7.0,
reply function may return a Promise:
mock.onGet("/product").reply(function (config) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(function () {
if (Math.random() > 0.1) {
resolve([200, { id: 4, name: "foo" }]);
} else {
// reject() reason will be passed as-is.
// Use HTTP error status code to simulate server failure.
resolve([500, { success: false }]);
}
}, 1000);
});
});
Composing from multiple sources with Promises:
var normalAxios = axios.create();
var mockAxios = axios.create();
var mock = new MockAdapter(mockAxios);
mock
.onGet("/orders")
.reply(() =>
Promise.all([
normalAxios.get("/api/v1/orders").then((resp) => resp.data),
normalAxios.get("/api/v2/orders").then((resp) => resp.data),
{ id: "-1", content: "extra row 1" },
{ id: "-2", content: "extra row 2" },
]).then((sources) => [
200,
sources.reduce((agg, source) => agg.concat(source)),
])
);
The
history property allows you to enumerate existing axios request objects. The property is an object of verb keys referencing arrays of request objects.
This is useful for testing.
describe("Feature", () => {
it("requests an endpoint", (done) => {
var mock = new AxiosMockAdapter(axios);
mock.onPost("/endpoint").replyOnce(200);
feature
.request()
.then(() => {
expect(mock.history.post.length).toBe(1);
expect(mock.history.post[0].data).toBe(JSON.stringify({ foo: "bar" }));
})
.then(done)
.catch(done.fail);
});
});
You can clear the history with
resetHistory
mock.resetHistory();
I was using fetch but had to use Axios as that supports interceptors and stuff. Later our tests broke, such a sad feeling and the build started failing. It took 2 min to set those back up using this adapter and everything was new as before... The best thing about this one is the regex path mock, Just give it any path and a specific response for that... I had to use that one for services that were returning almost the same data with some additions!
Love this package. It allows us to test our axios implementation so easily that it's awesome. Must have if you are using axios and writing tests.