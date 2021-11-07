openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
al

axios-logger

by Haegul Pyun
2.6.0 (see all)

Beautify Axios Logging Messages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.4K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

axios-logger

npm npm GitHub license CircleCI

Beautify Axios Logging Messages.

logo

When you send a request in nodejs, you need to show the log to the console. This library display the necessary information while communicating with the server.

Basically This package is working as Axios's interceptors.

sample

Install

$ npm install axios-logger --save-dev

How to use

You can use various loggers through the axios's interceptor API.

Logging Request

import axios from 'axios';
import * as AxiosLogger from 'axios-logger';

const instance = axios.create();
instance.interceptors.request.use(AxiosLogger.requestLogger);

If you want to use your own interceptor, you can compose(mixin) with requestLogger.

instance.interceptors.request.use((request) => {
    // write down your request intercept.
    return AxiosLogger.requestLogger(request);
});

Logging Response

import axios from 'axios';
import * as AxiosLogger from 'axios-logger';

const instance = axios.create();
instance.interceptors.response.use(AxiosLogger.responseLogger);

Also if you want to use your own interceptor, you can compose(mixin) with responseLogger.

instance.interceptors.response.use((response) => {
    // write down your response intercept.
    return AxiosLogger.responseLogger(response);
});

Error

You can inject errorLogger right after requestLogger or responseLogger.

import axios from 'axios';
import * as AxiosLogger from 'axios-logger';

const instance = axios.create();
instance.interceptors.request.use(AxiosLogger.requestLogger, AxiosLogger.errorLogger);
instance.interceptors.response.use(AxiosLogger.responseLogger, AxiosLogger.errorLogger);

Also if you want to use your own interceptor, you can compose(mixin) with errorLogger.

instance.interceptors.response.use(AxiosLogger.responseLogger, (err) => {
    // write down your error intercept.
    return AxiosLogger.errorLogger(err);
});

Configuration Settings

You can adjust several features as desired through configuration file. If you want to set config globally, using setGlobalConfig method.

setGlobalConfig({
    prefixText: 'your prefix',
    dateFormat: 'HH:MM:ss',
    status: false,
    headers: true,
    logger: someLogger.info.bind(this),
});

Or it can also be passed on as a second argument and applied locally. In this case, any property explicitly defined will override the global configuration.

instance.interceptors.request.use((request) => {
    // write down your request intercept.
    return AxiosLogger.requestLogger(request, {
        prefixText: 'your prefix',
        dateFormat: 'HH:MM:ss',
        status: false,
        headers: true,
        logger: someLogger.error.bind(this),
    });
});

Enable config list

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
methodbooleantrueWhether to include HTTP method or not.
urlbooleantrueWhether to include the URL or not.
paramsbooleanfalseWhether to include the URL params or not.
databooleantrueWhether to include request/response data or not.
statusbooleantrueWhether to include response statuses or not.
headersbooleanfalseWhether to include HTTP headers or not.
prefixTextstring | false'Axios'false => no prefix, otherwise, customize the prefix wanted.
dateFormatdateformat | falsenew Date().toISOString()false => no timestamp, otherwise, customize its format
loggerfunction<string, any>console.logAllows users to customize the logger function to be used. e.g. Winston's logger.info could be leveraged, like this: logger.info.bind(this)

CONTRIBUTE

I always welcome Feedback and Pull Request :)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial