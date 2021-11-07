Beautify Axios Logging Messages.
When you send a request in nodejs, you need to show the log to the console. This library display the necessary information while communicating with the server.
Basically This package is working as Axios's interceptors.
$ npm install axios-logger --save-dev
You can use various loggers through the
axios's interceptor API.
import axios from 'axios';
import * as AxiosLogger from 'axios-logger';
const instance = axios.create();
instance.interceptors.request.use(AxiosLogger.requestLogger);
If you want to use your own interceptor, you can compose(mixin) with
requestLogger.
instance.interceptors.request.use((request) => {
// write down your request intercept.
return AxiosLogger.requestLogger(request);
});
import axios from 'axios';
import * as AxiosLogger from 'axios-logger';
const instance = axios.create();
instance.interceptors.response.use(AxiosLogger.responseLogger);
Also if you want to use your own interceptor, you can compose(mixin) with
responseLogger.
instance.interceptors.response.use((response) => {
// write down your response intercept.
return AxiosLogger.responseLogger(response);
});
You can inject
errorLogger right after
requestLogger or
responseLogger.
import axios from 'axios';
import * as AxiosLogger from 'axios-logger';
const instance = axios.create();
instance.interceptors.request.use(AxiosLogger.requestLogger, AxiosLogger.errorLogger);
instance.interceptors.response.use(AxiosLogger.responseLogger, AxiosLogger.errorLogger);
Also if you want to use your own interceptor, you can compose(mixin) with
errorLogger.
instance.interceptors.response.use(AxiosLogger.responseLogger, (err) => {
// write down your error intercept.
return AxiosLogger.errorLogger(err);
});
You can adjust several features as desired through configuration file.
If you want to set config globally, using
setGlobalConfig method.
setGlobalConfig({
prefixText: 'your prefix',
dateFormat: 'HH:MM:ss',
status: false,
headers: true,
logger: someLogger.info.bind(this),
});
Or it can also be passed on as a second argument and applied locally. In this case, any property explicitly defined will override the global configuration.
instance.interceptors.request.use((request) => {
// write down your request intercept.
return AxiosLogger.requestLogger(request, {
prefixText: 'your prefix',
dateFormat: 'HH:MM:ss',
status: false,
headers: true,
logger: someLogger.error.bind(this),
});
});
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
method
|boolean
true
|Whether to include HTTP method or not.
url
|boolean
true
|Whether to include the URL or not.
params
|boolean
false
|Whether to include the URL params or not.
data
|boolean
true
|Whether to include request/response data or not.
status
|boolean
true
|Whether to include response statuses or not.
headers
|boolean
false
|Whether to include HTTP headers or not.
prefixText
|string |
false
'Axios'
false => no prefix, otherwise, customize the prefix wanted.
dateFormat
|dateformat |
false
new Date().toISOString()
false => no timestamp, otherwise, customize its format
logger
|function<string, any>
console.log
|Allows users to customize the logger function to be used. e.g. Winston's
logger.info could be leveraged, like this:
logger.info.bind(this)
I always welcome Feedback and Pull Request :)