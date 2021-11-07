Beautify Axios Logging Messages.

When you send a request in nodejs, you need to show the log to the console. This library display the necessary information while communicating with the server.

Basically This package is working as Axios's interceptors.

Install

$ npm install axios-logger

How to use

You can use various loggers through the axios 's interceptor API.

Logging Request

import axios from 'axios' ; import * as AxiosLogger from 'axios-logger' ; const instance = axios.create(); instance.interceptors.request.use(AxiosLogger.requestLogger);

If you want to use your own interceptor, you can compose(mixin) with requestLogger .

instance.interceptors.request.use( ( request ) => { return AxiosLogger.requestLogger(request); });

Logging Response

import axios from 'axios' ; import * as AxiosLogger from 'axios-logger' ; const instance = axios.create(); instance.interceptors.response.use(AxiosLogger.responseLogger);

Also if you want to use your own interceptor, you can compose(mixin) with responseLogger .

instance.interceptors.response.use( ( response ) => { return AxiosLogger.responseLogger(response); });

Error

You can inject errorLogger right after requestLogger or responseLogger .

import axios from 'axios' ; import * as AxiosLogger from 'axios-logger' ; const instance = axios.create(); instance.interceptors.request.use(AxiosLogger.requestLogger, AxiosLogger.errorLogger); instance.interceptors.response.use(AxiosLogger.responseLogger, AxiosLogger.errorLogger);

Also if you want to use your own interceptor, you can compose(mixin) with errorLogger .

instance.interceptors.response.use(AxiosLogger.responseLogger, (err) => { return AxiosLogger.errorLogger(err); });

Configuration Settings

You can adjust several features as desired through configuration file. If you want to set config globally, using setGlobalConfig method.

setGlobalConfig({ prefixText : 'your prefix' , dateFormat : 'HH:MM:ss' , status : false , headers : true , logger : someLogger.info.bind( this ), });

Or it can also be passed on as a second argument and applied locally. In this case, any property explicitly defined will override the global configuration.

instance.interceptors.request.use( ( request ) => { return AxiosLogger.requestLogger(request, { prefixText : 'your prefix' , dateFormat : 'HH:MM:ss' , status : false , headers : true , logger : someLogger.error.bind( this ), }); });

Enable config list

Property Type Default Description method boolean true Whether to include HTTP method or not. url boolean true Whether to include the URL or not. params boolean false Whether to include the URL params or not. data boolean true Whether to include request/response data or not. status boolean true Whether to include response statuses or not. headers boolean false Whether to include HTTP headers or not. prefixText string | false 'Axios' false => no prefix, otherwise, customize the prefix wanted. dateFormat dateformat | false new Date().toISOString() false => no timestamp, otherwise, customize its format logger function<string, any> console.log Allows users to customize the logger function to be used. e.g. Winston's logger.info could be leveraged, like this: logger.info.bind(this)

CONTRIBUTE

I always welcome Feedback and Pull Request :)