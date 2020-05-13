Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js

Features

Make XMLHttpRequests from the browser

Make http requests from node.js

Supports the Promise API

Intercept request and response

Transform request and response data

Cancel requests

Automatic transforms for JSON data

Client side support for protecting against XSRF

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 8+ ✔

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install axios-jsonp-pro

Example

Performing a JSONP request

axios.jsonp( '/user?ID=12345' ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); axios.jsonp( '/user' , { timeout : 1000 , params : { ID : 12345 } }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Performing a GET request

axios.get( '/user?ID=12345' ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); axios.get( '/user' , { params : { ID : 12345 } }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Performing a POST request

axios.post( '/user' , { firstName : 'Fred' , lastName : 'Flintstone' }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Performing multiple concurrent requests

function getUserAccount ( ) { return axios.get( '/user/12345' ); } function getUserPermissions ( ) { return axios.get( '/user/12345/permissions' ); } axios.all([getUserAccount(), getUserPermissions()]) .then(axios.spread( function ( acct, perms ) { }));

axios API

Requests can be made by passing the relevant config to axios .

axios({ method : 'post' , url : '/user/12345' , data : { firstName : 'Fred' , lastName : 'Flintstone' } });

axios({ method : 'get' , url : 'http://bit.ly/2mTM3nY' , responseType : 'stream' }) .then( function ( response ) { response.data.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'ada_lovelace.jpg' )) });

axios( '/user/12345' );

Request method aliases

For convenience aliases have been provided for all supported request methods.

NOTE

When using the alias methods url , method , and data properties don't need to be specified in config.

Concurrency

Helper functions for dealing with concurrent requests.

Creating an instance

You can create a new instance of axios with a custom config.

var instance = axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://some-domain.com/api/' , timeout : 1000 , headers : { 'X-Custom-Header' : 'foobar' } });

Instance methods

The available instance methods are listed below. The specified config will be merged with the instance config.

Request Config

These are the available config options for making requests. Only the url is required. Requests will default to GET if method is not specified.

{ url : '/user' , method : 'get' , baseURL : 'https://some-domain.com/api/' , transformRequest : [ function ( data, headers ) { return data; }], transformResponse : [ function ( data ) { return data; }], headers : { 'X-Requested-With' : 'XMLHttpRequest' }, params : { ID : 12345 }, paramsSerializer : function ( params ) { return Qs.stringify(params, { arrayFormat : 'brackets' }) }, data : { firstName : 'Fred' }, timeout : 1000 , withCredentials : false , adapter : function ( config ) { }, auth : { username : 'janedoe' , password : 's00pers3cret' }, responseType : 'json' , xsrfCookieName : 'XSRF-TOKEN' , xsrfHeaderName : 'X-XSRF-TOKEN' , onUploadProgress : function ( progressEvent ) { }, onDownloadProgress : function ( progressEvent ) { }, maxContentLength : 2000 , validateStatus : function ( status ) { return status >= 200 && status < 300 ; }, maxRedirects : 5 , httpAgent : new http.Agent({ keepAlive : true }), httpsAgent : new https.Agent({ keepAlive : true }), proxy : { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 9000 , auth : { username : 'mikeymike' , password : 'rapunz3l' } }, cancelToken : new CancelToken( function ( cancel ) { }) }

Response Schema

The response for a request contains the following information.

{ data : {}, status : 200 , statusText : 'OK' , headers : {}, config : {}, request : {} }

When using then , you will receive the response as follows:

axios.get( '/user/12345' ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.data); console .log(response.status); console .log(response.statusText); console .log(response.headers); console .log(response.config); });

When using catch , or passing a rejection callback as second parameter of then , the response will be available through the error object as explained in the Handling Errors section.

Config Defaults

You can specify config defaults that will be applied to every request.

Global axios defaults

axios.defaults.baseURL = 'https://api.example.com' ; axios.defaults.headers.common[ 'Authorization' ] = AUTH_TOKEN; axios.defaults.headers.post[ 'Content-Type' ] = 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' ;

Custom instance defaults

var instance = axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://api.example.com' }); instance.defaults.headers.common[ 'Authorization' ] = AUTH_TOKEN;

Config order of precedence

Config will be merged with an order of precedence. The order is library defaults found in lib/defaults.js , then defaults property of the instance, and finally config argument for the request. The latter will take precedence over the former. Here's an example.

var instance = axios.create(); instance.defaults.timeout = 2500 ; instance.get( '/longRequest' , { timeout : 5000 });

Interceptors

You can intercept requests or responses before they are handled by then or catch .

axios.interceptors.request.use( function ( config ) { return config; }, function ( error ) { return Promise .reject(error); }); axios.interceptors.response.use( function ( response ) { return response; }, function ( error ) { return Promise .reject(error); });

If you may need to remove an interceptor later you can.

var myInterceptor = axios.interceptors.request.use( function ( ) { }); axios.interceptors.request.eject(myInterceptor);

You can add interceptors to a custom instance of axios.

var instance = axios.create(); instance.interceptors.request.use( function ( ) { });

Handling Errors

axios.get( '/user/12345' ) .catch( function ( error ) { if (error.response) { console .log(error.response.data); console .log(error.response.status); console .log(error.response.headers); } else if (error.request) { console .log(error.request); } else { console .log( 'Error' , error.message); } console .log(error.config); });

You can define a custom HTTP status code error range using the validateStatus config option.

axios.get( '/user/12345' , { validateStatus : function ( status ) { return status < 500 ; } })

Cancellation

You can cancel a request using a cancel token.

The axios cancel token API is based on the withdrawn cancelable promises proposal.

You can create a cancel token using the CancelToken.source factory as shown below:

var CancelToken = axios.CancelToken; var source = CancelToken.source(); axios.get( '/user/12345' , { cancelToken : source.token }).catch( function ( thrown ) { if (axios.isCancel(thrown)) { console .log( 'Request canceled' , thrown.message); } else { } }); source.cancel( 'Operation canceled by the user.' );

You can also create a cancel token by passing an executor function to the CancelToken constructor:

var CancelToken = axios.CancelToken; var cancel; axios.get( '/user/12345' , { cancelToken : new CancelToken( function executor ( c ) { cancel = c; }) }); cancel();

Note: you can cancel several requests with the same cancel token.

Using application/x-www-form-urlencoded format

By default, axios serializes JavaScript objects to JSON . To send data in the application/x-www-form-urlencoded format instead, you can use one of the following options.

Browser

In a browser, you can use the URLSearchParams API as follows:

var params = new URLSearchParams(); params.append( 'param1' , 'value1' ); params.append( 'param2' , 'value2' ); axios.post( '/foo' , params);

Note that URLSearchParams is not supported by all browsers (see caniuse.com), but there is a polyfill available (make sure to polyfill the global environment).

Alternatively, you can encode data using the qs library:

var qs = require ( 'qs' ); axios.post( '/foo' , qs.stringify({ 'bar' : 123 }));

In node.js, you can use the querystring module as follows:

var querystring = require ( 'querystring' ); axios.post( 'http://something.com/' , querystring.stringify({ foo : 'bar' }));

You can also use the qs library.

Semver

Until axios reaches a 1.0 release, breaking changes will be released with a new minor version. For example 0.5.1 , and 0.5.4 will have the same API, but 0.6.0 will have breaking changes.

Promises

axios depends on a native ES6 Promise implementation to be supported. If your environment doesn't support ES6 Promises, you can polyfill.

TypeScript

axios includes TypeScript definitions.

import axios from 'axios' ; axios.get( '/user?ID=12345' );

Resources

Credits

axios is heavily inspired by the $http service provided in Angular. Ultimately axios is an effort to provide a standalone $http -like service for use outside of Angular.

License

MIT