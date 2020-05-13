Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|8+ ✔
Using npm:
$ npm install axios-jsonp-pro
Performing a
JSONP request
// Make a request for a user with a given ID
axios.jsonp('/user?ID=12345')
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
// Optionally the request above could also be done as
axios.jsonp('/user', {
timeout: 1000,
params: {
ID: 12345
}
})
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
Performing a
GET request
// Make a request for a user with a given ID
axios.get('/user?ID=12345')
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
// Optionally the request above could also be done as
axios.get('/user', {
params: {
ID: 12345
}
})
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
Performing a
POST request
axios.post('/user', {
firstName: 'Fred',
lastName: 'Flintstone'
})
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
Performing multiple concurrent requests
function getUserAccount() {
return axios.get('/user/12345');
}
function getUserPermissions() {
return axios.get('/user/12345/permissions');
}
axios.all([getUserAccount(), getUserPermissions()])
.then(axios.spread(function (acct, perms) {
// Both requests are now complete
}));
Requests can be made by passing the relevant config to
axios.
// Send a POST request
axios({
method: 'post',
url: '/user/12345',
data: {
firstName: 'Fred',
lastName: 'Flintstone'
}
});
// GET request for remote image
axios({
method:'get',
url:'http://bit.ly/2mTM3nY',
responseType:'stream'
})
.then(function(response) {
response.data.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('ada_lovelace.jpg'))
});
// Send a GET request (default method)
axios('/user/12345');
For convenience aliases have been provided for all supported request methods.
When using the alias methods
url,
method, and
data properties don't need to be specified in config.
Helper functions for dealing with concurrent requests.
You can create a new instance of axios with a custom config.
var instance = axios.create({
baseURL: 'https://some-domain.com/api/',
timeout: 1000,
headers: {'X-Custom-Header': 'foobar'}
});
The available instance methods are listed below. The specified config will be merged with the instance config.
These are the available config options for making requests. Only the
url is required. Requests will default to
GET if
method is not specified.
{
// `url` is the server URL that will be used for the request
url: '/user',
// `method` is the request method to be used when making the request
method: 'get', // default
// `baseURL` will be prepended to `url` unless `url` is absolute.
// It can be convenient to set `baseURL` for an instance of axios to pass relative URLs
// to methods of that instance.
baseURL: 'https://some-domain.com/api/',
// `transformRequest` allows changes to the request data before it is sent to the server
// This is only applicable for request methods 'PUT', 'POST', and 'PATCH'
// The last function in the array must return a string or an instance of Buffer, ArrayBuffer,
// FormData or Stream
// You may modify the headers object.
transformRequest: [function (data, headers) {
// Do whatever you want to transform the data
return data;
}],
// `transformResponse` allows changes to the response data to be made before
// it is passed to then/catch
transformResponse: [function (data) {
// Do whatever you want to transform the data
return data;
}],
// `headers` are custom headers to be sent
headers: {'X-Requested-With': 'XMLHttpRequest'},
// `params` are the URL parameters to be sent with the request
// Must be a plain object or a URLSearchParams object
params: {
ID: 12345
},
// `paramsSerializer` is an optional function in charge of serializing `params`
// (e.g. https://www.npmjs.com/package/qs, http://api.jquery.com/jquery.param/)
paramsSerializer: function(params) {
return Qs.stringify(params, {arrayFormat: 'brackets'})
},
// `data` is the data to be sent as the request body
// Only applicable for request methods 'PUT', 'POST', and 'PATCH'
// When no `transformRequest` is set, must be of one of the following types:
// - string, plain object, ArrayBuffer, ArrayBufferView, URLSearchParams
// - Browser only: FormData, File, Blob
// - Node only: Stream, Buffer
data: {
firstName: 'Fred'
},
// `timeout` specifies the number of milliseconds before the request times out.
// If the request takes longer than `timeout`, the request will be aborted.
timeout: 1000,
// `withCredentials` indicates whether or not cross-site Access-Control requests
// should be made using credentials
withCredentials: false, // default
// `adapter` allows custom handling of requests which makes testing easier.
// Return a promise and supply a valid response (see lib/adapters/README.md).
adapter: function (config) {
/* ... */
},
// `auth` indicates that HTTP Basic auth should be used, and supplies credentials.
// This will set an `Authorization` header, overwriting any existing
// `Authorization` custom headers you have set using `headers`.
auth: {
username: 'janedoe',
password: 's00pers3cret'
},
// `responseType` indicates the type of data that the server will respond with
// options are 'arraybuffer', 'blob', 'document', 'json', 'text', 'stream'
responseType: 'json', // default
// `xsrfCookieName` is the name of the cookie to use as a value for xsrf token
xsrfCookieName: 'XSRF-TOKEN', // default
// `xsrfHeaderName` is the name of the http header that carries the xsrf token value
xsrfHeaderName: 'X-XSRF-TOKEN', // default
// `onUploadProgress` allows handling of progress events for uploads
onUploadProgress: function (progressEvent) {
// Do whatever you want with the native progress event
},
// `onDownloadProgress` allows handling of progress events for downloads
onDownloadProgress: function (progressEvent) {
// Do whatever you want with the native progress event
},
// `maxContentLength` defines the max size of the http response content allowed
maxContentLength: 2000,
// `validateStatus` defines whether to resolve or reject the promise for a given
// HTTP response status code. If `validateStatus` returns `true` (or is set to `null`
// or `undefined`), the promise will be resolved; otherwise, the promise will be
// rejected.
validateStatus: function (status) {
return status >= 200 && status < 300; // default
},
// `maxRedirects` defines the maximum number of redirects to follow in node.js.
// If set to 0, no redirects will be followed.
maxRedirects: 5, // default
// `httpAgent` and `httpsAgent` define a custom agent to be used when performing http
// and https requests, respectively, in node.js. This allows options to be added like
// `keepAlive` that are not enabled by default.
httpAgent: new http.Agent({ keepAlive: true }),
httpsAgent: new https.Agent({ keepAlive: true }),
// 'proxy' defines the hostname and port of the proxy server
// Use `false` to disable proxies, ignoring environment variables.
// `auth` indicates that HTTP Basic auth should be used to connect to the proxy, and
// supplies credentials.
// This will set an `Proxy-Authorization` header, overwriting any existing
// `Proxy-Authorization` custom headers you have set using `headers`.
proxy: {
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 9000,
auth: {
username: 'mikeymike',
password: 'rapunz3l'
}
},
// `cancelToken` specifies a cancel token that can be used to cancel the request
// (see Cancellation section below for details)
cancelToken: new CancelToken(function (cancel) {
})
}
The response for a request contains the following information.
{
// `data` is the response that was provided by the server
data: {},
// `status` is the HTTP status code from the server response
status: 200,
// `statusText` is the HTTP status message from the server response
statusText: 'OK',
// `headers` the headers that the server responded with
// All header names are lower cased
headers: {},
// `config` is the config that was provided to `axios` for the request
config: {},
// `request` is the request that generated this response
// It is the last ClientRequest instance in node.js (in redirects)
// and an XMLHttpRequest instance the browser
request: {}
}
When using
then, you will receive the response as follows:
axios.get('/user/12345')
.then(function(response) {
console.log(response.data);
console.log(response.status);
console.log(response.statusText);
console.log(response.headers);
console.log(response.config);
});
When using
catch, or passing a rejection callback as second parameter of
then, the response will be available through the
error object as explained in the Handling Errors section.
You can specify config defaults that will be applied to every request.
axios.defaults.baseURL = 'https://api.example.com';
axios.defaults.headers.common['Authorization'] = AUTH_TOKEN;
axios.defaults.headers.post['Content-Type'] = 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded';
// Set config defaults when creating the instance
var instance = axios.create({
baseURL: 'https://api.example.com'
});
// Alter defaults after instance has been created
instance.defaults.headers.common['Authorization'] = AUTH_TOKEN;
Config will be merged with an order of precedence. The order is library defaults found in
lib/defaults.js, then
defaults property of the instance, and finally
config argument for the request. The latter will take precedence over the former. Here's an example.
// Create an instance using the config defaults provided by the library
// At this point the timeout config value is `0` as is the default for the library
var instance = axios.create();
// Override timeout default for the library
// Now all requests will wait 2.5 seconds before timing out
instance.defaults.timeout = 2500;
// Override timeout for this request as it's known to take a long time
instance.get('/longRequest', {
timeout: 5000
});
You can intercept requests or responses before they are handled by
then or
catch.
// Add a request interceptor
axios.interceptors.request.use(function (config) {
// Do something before request is sent
return config;
}, function (error) {
// Do something with request error
return Promise.reject(error);
});
// Add a response interceptor
axios.interceptors.response.use(function (response) {
// Do something with response data
return response;
}, function (error) {
// Do something with response error
return Promise.reject(error);
});
If you may need to remove an interceptor later you can.
var myInterceptor = axios.interceptors.request.use(function () {/*...*/});
axios.interceptors.request.eject(myInterceptor);
You can add interceptors to a custom instance of axios.
var instance = axios.create();
instance.interceptors.request.use(function () {/*...*/});
axios.get('/user/12345')
.catch(function (error) {
if (error.response) {
// The request was made and the server responded with a status code
// that falls out of the range of 2xx
console.log(error.response.data);
console.log(error.response.status);
console.log(error.response.headers);
} else if (error.request) {
// The request was made but no response was received
// `error.request` is an instance of XMLHttpRequest in the browser and an instance of
// http.ClientRequest in node.js
console.log(error.request);
} else {
// Something happened in setting up the request that triggered an Error
console.log('Error', error.message);
}
console.log(error.config);
});
You can define a custom HTTP status code error range using the
validateStatus config option.
axios.get('/user/12345', {
validateStatus: function (status) {
return status < 500; // Reject only if the status code is greater than or equal to 500
}
})
You can cancel a request using a cancel token.
The axios cancel token API is based on the withdrawn cancelable promises proposal.
You can create a cancel token using the
CancelToken.source factory as shown below:
var CancelToken = axios.CancelToken;
var source = CancelToken.source();
axios.get('/user/12345', {
cancelToken: source.token
}).catch(function(thrown) {
if (axios.isCancel(thrown)) {
console.log('Request canceled', thrown.message);
} else {
// handle error
}
});
// cancel the request (the message parameter is optional)
source.cancel('Operation canceled by the user.');
You can also create a cancel token by passing an executor function to the
CancelToken constructor:
var CancelToken = axios.CancelToken;
var cancel;
axios.get('/user/12345', {
cancelToken: new CancelToken(function executor(c) {
// An executor function receives a cancel function as a parameter
cancel = c;
})
});
// cancel the request
cancel();
Note: you can cancel several requests with the same cancel token.
By default, axios serializes JavaScript objects to
JSON. To send data in the
application/x-www-form-urlencoded format instead, you can use one of the following options.
In a browser, you can use the
URLSearchParams API as follows:
var params = new URLSearchParams();
params.append('param1', 'value1');
params.append('param2', 'value2');
axios.post('/foo', params);
Note that
URLSearchParamsis not supported by all browsers (see caniuse.com), but there is a polyfill available (make sure to polyfill the global environment).
Alternatively, you can encode data using the
qs library:
var qs = require('qs');
axios.post('/foo', qs.stringify({ 'bar': 123 }));
In node.js, you can use the
querystring module as follows:
var querystring = require('querystring');
axios.post('http://something.com/', querystring.stringify({ foo: 'bar' }));
You can also use the
qs library.
Until axios reaches a
1.0 release, breaking changes will be released with a new minor version. For example
0.5.1, and
0.5.4 will have the same API, but
0.6.0 will have breaking changes.
axios depends on a native ES6 Promise implementation to be supported. If your environment doesn't support ES6 Promises, you can polyfill.
axios includes TypeScript definitions.
import axios from 'axios';
axios.get('/user?ID=12345');
axios is heavily inspired by the $http service provided in Angular. Ultimately axios is an effort to provide a standalone
$http-like service for use outside of Angular.
MIT