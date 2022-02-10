React hooks for axios, with built-in support for server side rendering.
npm install axios axios-hooks
axiosis a peer dependency and needs to be installed explicitly
import useAxios from 'axios-hooks'
function App() {
const [{ data, loading, error }, refetch] = useAxios(
'https://reqres.in/api/users?delay=1'
)
if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>
if (error) return <p>Error!</p>
return (
<div>
<button onClick={refetch}>refetch</button>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)
}
The package exports one default export and named exports:
import useAxios, {
configure,
loadCache,
serializeCache,
makeUseAxios
} from 'axios-hooks'
The main React hook to execute HTTP requests.
url|config - The request URL or config object, the same argument accepted by
axios.
options - An options object.
manual (
false ) - If true, the request is not executed immediately. Useful for non-GET requests that should not be executed when the component renders. Use the
execute function returned when invoking the hook to execute the request manually.
useCache (
true ) - Allows caching to be enabled/disabled for the hook. It doesn't affect the
execute function returned by the hook.
ssr (
true ) - Enables or disables SSR support
autoCancel (
true ) - Enables or disables automatic cancellation of pending requests whether it be
from the automatic hook request or from the
manual execute method
Returns
[{ data, loading, error, response }, execute, manualCancel]
data - The success response data property (for convenient access).
loading - True if the request is in progress, otherwise False.
error - The error value
response - The whole success response object.
execute([config[, options]]) - A function to execute the request manually, bypassing the cache by default.
config - Same
config object as
axios, which is shallow-merged with the config object provided when invoking the hook. Useful to provide arguments to non-GET requests.
options - An options object.
useCache (
false ) - Allows caching to be enabled/disabled for this "execute" function.
Returns
A promise containing the response. If the request is unsuccessful, the promise reects and the rejection must be handled manually.
manualCancel() - A function to cancel outstanding requests manually.
Allows to provide custom instances of cache and axios and to override the default options.
cache An instance of lru-cache, or
false to disable the cache
axios An instance of axios
defaultOptions An object overriding the default Hook options. It will be merged with the default options.
Dumps the request-response cache, to use in server side rendering scenarios.
Returns
Promise<Array> A serializable representation of the request-response cache ready to be used by
loadCache
Populates the cache with serialized data generated by
serializeCache.
cache The serializable representation of the request-response cache generated by
serializeCache
Creates an instance of the
useAxios hook configured with the supplied cache, axios instance and default options.
cache An instance of lru-cache, or
false to disable the cache
axios An instance of axios
defaultOptions An object overriding the default Hook options. It will be merged with the default options.
Returns
An instance of
useAxios React Hook which will always use the provided cache and axios instance.
The returned value, besides being a function that can be used as a React Hook, also contains the properties:
resetConfigure
configure
loadCache
serializeCache
which are the same as the package's named exports but limited to the
useAxios instance returned by
makeUseAxios.
The arguments provided to
useAxios(config[,options]) are watched for changes and compared using deep object comparison.
When they change, if the configuration allows a request to be fired (e.g.
manual:false), any pending request is canceled and a new request is triggered, to avoid automatic cancellation you should use
autoCancel:false option
Because of this, it's important to make sure that the arguments to
useAxios preserve deep equality across component renders. This is often the case unless functions (e.g. axios transformers) are provided to a configuration object. In that case, those functions need to be memoized or they will trigger a request execution at each render, leading to an infinite loop.
Unless provided via the
configure function,
axios-hooks uses as defaults:
axios - the default
axios package export
cache - a new instance of the default
lru-cache package export, with no arguments
defaultOptions -
{ manual: false, useCache: true, ssr: true, autoCancel: true }
These defaults may not suit your needs, for example:
In such cases you can use the
configure function to provide your custom implementation of both.
When
configureis used, it should be invoked once before any usages of the
useAxioshook
import { configure } from 'axios-hooks'
import LRU from 'lru-cache'
import Axios from 'axios'
const axios = Axios.create({
baseURL: 'https://reqres.in/api'
})
const cache = new LRU({ max: 10 })
configure({ axios, cache })
On the client, requests are executed when the component renders using a React
useEffect hook.
This may be undesirable, as in the case of non-GET requests. By using the
manual option you can skip the automatic execution of requests and use the return value of the hook to execute them manually, optionally providing configuration overrides to
axios.
In the example below we use the
useAxios hook twice. Once to load the data when the component renders, and once to submit data updates via a
PUT request configured via the
manual option.
import useAxios from 'axios-hooks'
function App() {
const [{ data: getData, loading: getLoading, error: getError }] = useAxios(
'https://reqres.in/api/users/1'
)
const [
{ data: putData, loading: putLoading, error: putError },
executePut
] = useAxios(
{
url: 'https://reqres.in/api/users/1',
method: 'PUT'
},
{ manual: true }
)
function updateData() {
executePut({
data: {
...getData,
updatedAt: new Date().toISOString()
}
})
}
if (getLoading || putLoading) return <p>Loading...</p>
if (getError || putError) return <p>Error!</p>
return (
<div>
<button onClick={updateData}>update data</button>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(putData || getData, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)
}
The cancellation method can be used to cancel an outstanding request whether it be
from the automatic hook request or from the
manual execute method.
In the example below we use the
useAxios hook with its automatic and manual requests.
We can call the cancellation programmatically or via controls.
function App() {
const [pagination, setPagination] = useState({})
const [{ data, loading }, refetch, cancelRequest] = useAxios({
url: '/users?delay=5',
params: { ...pagination }
})
const handleFetch = () => {
setPagination({ per_page: 2, page: 2 })
}
const externalRefetch = async () => {
try {
await refetch()
} catch (e) {
// Handle cancellation
}
}
return (
<div>
<button onClick={handleFetch}>refetch</button>
<button onClick={externalRefetch}>External Refetch</button>
<button disabled={!loading} onClick={cancelRequest}>
Cancel Request
</button>
{loading && <p>...loading</p>}
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)
}
axios-hooks seamlessly supports server side rendering scenarios, by preloading data on the server and providing the data to the client, so that the client doesn't need to reload it.
useAxios HTTP requests are executed on the server
serializeCache() in order to obtain a serializable representation of the request-response cache
window global variable
loadCache
<!-- fragment of the HTML template defining the window global variable -->
<script>
window.__AXIOS_HOOKS_CACHE__ = {{{cache}}}
</script>
// server code for the server side rendering handler
import { serializeCache } from 'axios-hooks'
router.use(async (req, res) => {
const index = fs.readFileSync(`${publicFolder}/index.html`, 'utf8')
const html = ReactDOM.renderToString(<App />)
// wait for axios-hooks HTTP requests to complete
const cache = await serializeCache()
res.send(
index
.replace('{{{html}}}', html)
.replace('{{{cache}}}', JSON.stringify(cache).replace(/</g, '\\u003c'))
)
})
// client side code for the application entry-point
import { loadCache } from 'axios-hooks'
loadCache(window.__AXIOS_HOOKS_CACHE__)
delete window.__AXIOS_HOOKS_CACHE__
ReactDOM.hydrate(<App />, document.getElementById('root'))
Sometimes it is necessary to communicate with different APIs or use different caching strategies for different HTTP interactions.
makeUseAxios allows to create multiple instances of the
useAxios React Hook which can be configured and managed independently.
In other words,
makeUseAxios is a factory of
useAxios, which returns a React Hook configured against the provided
axios or
cache instances.
This feature can also be used to create a single pre configured React Hook instance as an alternative to the global
configurefeature
import axios from 'axios'
import { makeUseAxios } from 'axios-hooks'
const useAxios = makeUseAxios({
axios: axios.create({ baseURL: 'https://reqres.in/api' })
})
function App() {
const [{ data, loading, error }, refetch] = useAxios('/users?delay=1')
if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>
if (error) return <p>Error!</p>
return (
<div>
<button onClick={refetch}>refetch</button>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)
}
axios-hooks depends on a native ES6 Promise implementation to be supported. If your environment doesn't support ES6 Promises, you can polyfill.
axios-hooks is heavily inspired by graphql-hooks,
developed by the awesome people at NearForm.
MIT