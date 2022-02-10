React hooks for axios, with built-in support for server side rendering.

Features

All the axios awesomeness you are familiar with

Zero configuration, but configurable if needed

One-line usage

Super straightforward to use with SSR

Installation

npm install axios axios-hooks

axios is a peer dependency and needs to be installed explicitly

Quick Start

import useAxios from 'axios-hooks' function App ( ) { const [{ data, loading, error }, refetch] = useAxios( 'https://reqres.in/api/users?delay=1' ) if (loading) return < p > Loading... </ p > if (error) return < p > Error! </ p > return ( < div > < button onClick = {refetch} > refetch </ button > < pre > {JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)} </ pre > </ div > ) }

Documentation

API

Examples

Guides

API

The package exports one default export and named exports:

import useAxios, { configure, loadCache, serializeCache, makeUseAxios } from 'axios-hooks'

The main React hook to execute HTTP requests.

url|config - The request URL or config object, the same argument accepted by axios .

- The request URL or config object, the same argument accepted by . options - An options object. manual ( false ) - If true, the request is not executed immediately. Useful for non-GET requests that should not be executed when the component renders. Use the execute function returned when invoking the hook to execute the request manually. useCache ( true ) - Allows caching to be enabled/disabled for the hook. It doesn't affect the execute function returned by the hook. ssr ( true ) - Enables or disables SSR support autoCancel ( true ) - Enables or disables automatic cancellation of pending requests whether it be from the automatic hook request or from the manual execute method

- An options object.

Returns

[{ data, loading, error, response }, execute, manualCancel]

data - The success response data property (for convenient access).

loading - True if the request is in progress, otherwise False.

error - The error value

response - The whole success response object.

execute([config[, options]]) - A function to execute the request manually, bypassing the cache by default. config - Same config object as axios , which is shallow-merged with the config object provided when invoking the hook. Useful to provide arguments to non-GET requests. options - An options object. useCache ( false ) - Allows caching to be enabled/disabled for this "execute" function. Returns A promise containing the response. If the request is unsuccessful, the promise reects and the rejection must be handled manually.

manualCancel() - A function to cancel outstanding requests manually.

configure({ cache, axios, defaultOptions })

Allows to provide custom instances of cache and axios and to override the default options.

cache An instance of lru-cache, or false to disable the cache

An instance of lru-cache, or to disable the cache axios An instance of axios

An instance of axios defaultOptions An object overriding the default Hook options. It will be merged with the default options.

Dumps the request-response cache, to use in server side rendering scenarios.

Returns

Promise<Array> A serializable representation of the request-response cache ready to be used by loadCache

Populates the cache with serialized data generated by serializeCache .

cache The serializable representation of the request-response cache generated by serializeCache

makeUseAxios({ cache, axios, defaultOptions })

Creates an instance of the useAxios hook configured with the supplied cache, axios instance and default options.

cache An instance of lru-cache, or false to disable the cache

An instance of lru-cache, or to disable the cache axios An instance of axios

An instance of axios defaultOptions An object overriding the default Hook options. It will be merged with the default options.

Returns

An instance of useAxios React Hook which will always use the provided cache and axios instance.

The returned value, besides being a function that can be used as a React Hook, also contains the properties:

resetConfigure

configure

loadCache

serializeCache

which are the same as the package's named exports but limited to the useAxios instance returned by makeUseAxios .

Refresh Behavior

The arguments provided to useAxios(config[,options]) are watched for changes and compared using deep object comparison.

When they change, if the configuration allows a request to be fired (e.g. manual:false ), any pending request is canceled and a new request is triggered, to avoid automatic cancellation you should use autoCancel:false option

Because of this, it's important to make sure that the arguments to useAxios preserve deep equality across component renders. This is often the case unless functions (e.g. axios transformers) are provided to a configuration object. In that case, those functions need to be memoized or they will trigger a request execution at each render, leading to an infinite loop.

Configuration

Unless provided via the configure function, axios-hooks uses as defaults:

axios - the default axios package export

- the default package export cache - a new instance of the default lru-cache package export, with no arguments

- a new instance of the default package export, with no arguments defaultOptions - { manual: false, useCache: true, ssr: true, autoCancel: true }

These defaults may not suit your needs, for example:

you may want a common base url for axios requests

the default (Infinite) cache size may not be a sensible default

you want to disable caching altogether

In such cases you can use the configure function to provide your custom implementation of both.

When configure is used, it should be invoked once before any usages of the useAxios hook

Example

import { configure } from 'axios-hooks' import LRU from 'lru-cache' import Axios from 'axios' const axios = Axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://reqres.in/api' }) const cache = new LRU({ max : 10 }) configure({ axios, cache })

Manual Requests

On the client, requests are executed when the component renders using a React useEffect hook.

This may be undesirable, as in the case of non-GET requests. By using the manual option you can skip the automatic execution of requests and use the return value of the hook to execute them manually, optionally providing configuration overrides to axios .

Example

In the example below we use the useAxios hook twice. Once to load the data when the component renders, and once to submit data updates via a PUT request configured via the manual option.

import useAxios from 'axios-hooks' function App ( ) { const [{ data : getData, loading : getLoading, error : getError }] = useAxios( 'https://reqres.in/api/users/1' ) const [ { data : putData, loading : putLoading, error : putError }, executePut ] = useAxios( { url : 'https://reqres.in/api/users/1' , method : 'PUT' }, { manual : true } ) function updateData ( ) { executePut({ data : { ...getData, updatedAt : new Date ().toISOString() } }) } if (getLoading || putLoading) return < p > Loading... </ p > if (getError || putError) return < p > Error! </ p > return ( < div > < button onClick = {updateData} > update data </ button > < pre > {JSON.stringify(putData || getData, null, 2)} </ pre > </ div > ) }

Manual Cancellation

The cancellation method can be used to cancel an outstanding request whether it be from the automatic hook request or from the manual execute method.

Example

In the example below we use the useAxios hook with its automatic and manual requests. We can call the cancellation programmatically or via controls.

function App ( ) { const [pagination, setPagination] = useState({}) const [{ data, loading }, refetch, cancelRequest] = useAxios({ url : '/users?delay=5' , params : { ...pagination } }) const handleFetch = () => { setPagination({ per_page : 2 , page : 2 }) } const externalRefetch = async () => { try { await refetch() } catch (e) { } } return ( < div > < button onClick = {handleFetch} > refetch </ button > < button onClick = {externalRefetch} > External Refetch </ button > < button disabled = {!loading} onClick = {cancelRequest} > Cancel Request </ button > {loading && < p > ...loading </ p > } < pre > {JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)} </ pre > </ div > ) }

Server Side Rendering

axios-hooks seamlessly supports server side rendering scenarios, by preloading data on the server and providing the data to the client, so that the client doesn't need to reload it.

How it works

the React component tree is rendered on the server useAxios HTTP requests are executed on the server the server code awaits serializeCache() in order to obtain a serializable representation of the request-response cache the server injects a JSON-serialized version of the cache in a window global variable the client hydrates the cache from the global variable before rendering the application using loadCache

Example

< script > window .__AXIOS_HOOKS_CACHE__ = {{{cache}}} </ script >

import { serializeCache } from 'axios-hooks' router.use( async (req, res) => { const index = fs.readFileSync( ` ${publicFolder} /index.html` , 'utf8' ) const html = ReactDOM.renderToString( < App /> ) // wait for axios-hooks HTTP requests to complete const cache = await serializeCache() res.send( index .replace('{{{html}}}', html) .replace('{{{cache}}}', JSON.stringify(cache).replace(/ </ g, '\\ u003c ')) ) })

import { loadCache } from 'axios-hooks' loadCache( window .__AXIOS_HOOKS_CACHE__) delete window .__AXIOS_HOOKS_CACHE__ ReactDOM.hydrate( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'))

Multiple Hook Instances

Sometimes it is necessary to communicate with different APIs or use different caching strategies for different HTTP interactions.

makeUseAxios allows to create multiple instances of the useAxios React Hook which can be configured and managed independently.

In other words, makeUseAxios is a factory of useAxios , which returns a React Hook configured against the provided axios or cache instances.

This feature can also be used to create a single pre configured React Hook instance as an alternative to the global configure feature

Example

import axios from 'axios' import { makeUseAxios } from 'axios-hooks' const useAxios = makeUseAxios({ axios : axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://reqres.in/api' }) }) function App ( ) { const [{ data, loading, error }, refetch] = useAxios( '/users?delay=1' ) if (loading) return < p > Loading... </ p > if (error) return < p > Error! </ p > return ( < div > < button onClick = {refetch} > refetch </ button > < pre > {JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)} </ pre > </ div > ) }

Promises

axios-hooks depends on a native ES6 Promise implementation to be supported. If your environment doesn't support ES6 Promises, you can polyfill.

Credits

axios-hooks is heavily inspired by graphql-hooks, developed by the awesome people at NearForm.

License

MIT