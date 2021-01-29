A non-invasive, simple, reliable collection of axios extension

Extension List

v3.x has a lot of api changes, if you are looking for v2.x doc, see here

Not working with axios v0.19.0 as its custom config bug, See https://github.com/axios/axios/pull/2207.

cacheAdapterEnhancer makes request cacheable

throttleAdapterEnhancer makes GET requests throttled automatically

retryAdapterEnhancer makes request retry with special times while it failed

Installing

npm i axios-extensions -S

or

yarn add axios-extensions

or

// exposed as window['axios-extensions'] < script src = "https://unpkg.com/axios-extensions/dist/axios-extensions.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

import axios from 'axios' ; import { cacheAdapterEnhancer, throttleAdapterEnhancer } from 'axios-extensions' ; const http = axios.create({ baseURL : '/' , headers : { 'Cache-Control' : 'no-cache' }, adapter : throttleAdapterEnhancer(cacheAdapterEnhancer(axios.defaults.adapter)) });

Enable Logging

It is highly recommended to enable the request logging recorder in development environment(disabled by default).

browser (webpack)

new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.env.LOGGER_LEVEL' : JSON .stringify( 'info' ) })

node

"scripts" : { "start" : "cross-env LOGGER_LEVEL=info node server.js" }

API

cacheAdapterEnhancer

Makes axios cacheable

cacheAdapterEnhancer(adapter: AxiosAdapter, options: Options): AxiosAdapter

Where adapter is an axios adapter which following the axios adapter standard, options is an optional that configuring caching:

Param Type Default value Description enabledByDefault boolean true Enables cache for all requests without explicit definition in request config (e.g. cache: true ) cacheFlag string 'cache' Configures key (flag) for explicit definition of cache usage in axios request defaultCache CacheLike new LRUCache({ maxAge: FIVE_MINUTES, max: 100 }) a CacheLike instance that will be used for storing requests by default, except you define a custom Cache with your request config

cacheAdapterEnhancer enhances the given adapter and returns a new cacheable adapter back, so you can compose it with any other enhancers, e.g. throttleAdapterEnhancer .

basic usage

import axios from 'axios' ; import { cacheAdapterEnhancer } from 'axios-extensions' ; const http = axios.create({ baseURL : '/' , headers : { 'Cache-Control' : 'no-cache' }, adapter : cacheAdapterEnhancer(axios.defaults.adapter) }); http.get( '/users' ); http.get( '/users' ); http.get( '/users' , { cache : false });

custom cache flag

const http = axios.create({ baseURL : '/' , headers : { 'Cache-Control' : 'no-cache' }, adapter : cacheAdapterEnhancer(axios.defaults.adapter, { enabledByDefault : false , cacheFlag : 'useCache' }) }); http.get( '/users' ); http.get( '/users' , { useCache : true }); http.get( '/users' , { useCache : true });

custom cache typing

Note that if you are using custom cache flag and typescript, you may need to add the typing declaration like below:

import { ICacheLike } from 'axios-extensions' ; declare module 'axios' { interface AxiosRequestConfig { useCache?: boolean | ICacheLike< any >; } }

more advanced

Besides configuring the request through the cacheAdapterEnhancer , we can enjoy more advanced features via configuring every individual request.

import axios from 'axios' ; import { cacheAdapterEnhancer, Cache } from 'axios-extensions' ; const http = axios.create({ baseURL : '/' , headers : { 'Cache-Control' : 'no-cache' }, adapter : cacheAdapterEnhancer(axios.defaults.adapter, { enabledByDefault : false }) }); http.get( '/users' , { cache : true }); const cacheA = new Cache(); const cacheB = { get () { }, set () { }, del() { } }; http.get( '/users' , { cache : cacheA }); http.get( '/users' , { cache : cacheB }); http.get( '/users' , { cache : cacheA, forceUpdate : true });

Note: If you are using typescript, do not forget to enable "esModuleInterop": true and "allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true for better development experience.

throttleAdapterEnhancer

Throttle GET requests most once per threshold milliseconds

throttleAdapterEnhancer(adapter: AxiosAdapter, options: Options): AxiosAdapter

Where adapter is an axios adapter which following the axios adapter standard, options is an optional object that configuring throttling:

Param Type Default value Description threshold number 1000 The number of milliseconds to throttle request invocations to cache CacheLike new LRUCache({ max: 10 }) CacheLike instance that will be used for storing throttled requests

Basically we recommend using the throttleAdapterEnhancer with cacheAdapterEnhancer together for the maximum caching benefits. Note that POST and other methods besides GET are not affected.

throttleAdapterEnhancer(cacheAdapterEnhancer(axios.defaults.adapter))

Check David Corbacho's article to learn more details about throttle and how it differs from debounce.

basic usage

import axios from 'axios' ; import { throttleAdapterEnhancer } from 'axios-extensions' ; const http = axios.create({ baseURL : '/' , headers : { 'Cache-Control' : 'no-cache' }, adapter : throttleAdapterEnhancer(axios.defaults.adapter, { threshold : 2 * 1000 }) }); http.get( '/users' ); http.get( '/users' ); http.get( '/users' ); setTimeout( () => { http.get( '/users' ); }, 2 * 1000 );

retryAdapterEnhancer

Retry the failed request with special times

retryAdapterEnhancer(adapter: AxiosAdapter, options: Options): AxiosAdapter

Where adapter is an axios adapter which following the axios adapter standard, options is an optional that configuring caching: | Param | Type | Default value | Description | | ---------------- | ---------------------------------------- | ------------------------------------------------------------ | ---- | | times | number | 2 | Set the retry times for failed request globally. |

basic usage