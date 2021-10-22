This module is an axios third-party module to log any axios request as a curl command in the console. It was originally posted as a suggestion on the axios repository, but since we believed it wasn't in the scope of axios to release such feature, we decided to make it as an independent module.
The module makes use of axios' interceptors to log the request as a cURL command. It also stores it in the response's config object. Therefore, the command can be seen in the app's console, as well as in the
res.config.curlCommand property of the response.
axios-curlirize is super easy to use. First you'll have to install it.
npm i --save axios-curlirize@latest
Then all you have to do is import and instanciate curlirize in your app. Here's a sample:
import axios from 'axios';
import express from 'express';
import curlirize from 'axios-curlirize';
const app = express();
// initializing axios-curlirize with your axios instance
curlirize(axios);
// creating dummy route
app.post('/', (req, res) => {
res.send({ hello: 'world!' });
});
// starting server
app.listen(7500, () => {
console.log('Dummy server started on port 7500');
/*
The output of this in the console will be :
curl -X POST -H "Content-Type:application/x-www-form-urlencoded" --data {"dummy":"data"} http://localhost:7500/
*/
axios
.post('http://localhost:7500/', { dummy: 'data' })
.then(res => {
console.log('success');
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
});
By default, axios-curlirize uses the
console.log/error() functions. It is possible to change the logger by doing something similar to this:
// when initiating your curlirize instance
curlirize(axios, (result, err) => {
const { command } = result;
if (err) {
// use your logger here
} else {
// use your logger here
}
});
To curlirize any other instances of axios (aside from the base one), please call the
curlirize() method on that instance.
const instance = axios.create({ baseURL: 'https://some-domain.com/api/', timeout: 1000, headers: {'X-Custom-Header': 'foobar'} });
curlirize(instance);
By default, all requests will be logged. But you can disable this behaviour unitarily by setting the
curlirize option to false within the axios request.
axios
.post('http://localhost:7500/', { dummy: 'data' }, {
curlirize: false
})
.then(res => {
console.log('success');
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
axios
.post('http://localhost:7500/', { dummy: 'data' })
.then(res => {
res.config.clearCurl();
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});