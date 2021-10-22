Versions

2.0.0 - Uses ES Native Modules

1.3.7 - Uses CommonJS Modules

Description

This module is an axios third-party module to log any axios request as a curl command in the console. It was originally posted as a suggestion on the axios repository, but since we believed it wasn't in the scope of axios to release such feature, we decided to make it as an independent module.

How it works

The module makes use of axios' interceptors to log the request as a cURL command. It also stores it in the response's config object. Therefore, the command can be seen in the app's console, as well as in the res.config.curlCommand property of the response.

How to use it

axios-curlirize is super easy to use. First you'll have to install it.

npm i --save axios-curlirize@latest

Then all you have to do is import and instanciate curlirize in your app. Here's a sample:

import axios from 'axios' ; import express from 'express' ; import curlirize from 'axios-curlirize' ; const app = express(); curlirize(axios); app.post( '/' , (req, res) => { res.send({ hello : 'world!' }); }); app.listen( 7500 , () => { console .log( 'Dummy server started on port 7500' ); axios .post( 'http://localhost:7500/' , { dummy : 'data' }) .then( res => { console .log( 'success' ); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); }); });

Features

Changing the logger

By default, axios-curlirize uses the console.log/error() functions. It is possible to change the logger by doing something similar to this:

curlirize(axios, (result, err) => { const { command } = result; if (err) { } else { } });

Curilirize additional axios instance

To curlirize any other instances of axios (aside from the base one), please call the curlirize() method on that instance.

const instance = axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://some-domain.com/api/' , timeout : 1000 , headers : { 'X-Custom-Header' : 'foobar' } }); curlirize(instance);

Disable the logger

By default, all requests will be logged. But you can disable this behaviour unitarily by setting the curlirize option to false within the axios request.

axios .post( 'http://localhost:7500/' , { dummy : 'data' }, { curlirize : false }) .then( res => { console .log( 'success' ); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); });

Clear a request