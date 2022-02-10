Add
tough-cookie support to axios.
npm install axios tough-cookie axios-cookiejar-support
import axios from 'axios';
import { wrapper } from 'axios-cookiejar-support';
import { CookieJar } from 'tough-cookie';
const jar = new CookieJar();
const client = wrapper(axios.create({ jar }));
await client.get('https://example.com');
See examples for more details.
import type { CookieJar } from 'tough-cookie';
declare module 'axios' {
interface AxiosRequestConfig {
jar?: CookieJar;
}
}
See also https://github.com/axios/axios#request-config .
PRs accepted.