openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
acs

axios-cookiejar-support

by Masahiro Miyashiro (3846masa)
2.0.3 (see all)

Add tough-cookie support to axios.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

154K

GitHub Stars

216

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Cookies

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Pereira-Lucas

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

axios-cookiejar-support

axios-cookiejar-support

npm license standard-readme compliant

Add tough-cookie support to axios.

Table of Contents

Install

npm install axios tough-cookie axios-cookiejar-support

Usage

import axios from 'axios';
import { wrapper } from 'axios-cookiejar-support';
import { CookieJar } from 'tough-cookie';

const jar = new CookieJar();
const client = wrapper(axios.create({ jar }));

await client.get('https://example.com');

See examples for more details.

Extended Request Config

import type { CookieJar } from 'tough-cookie';

declare module 'axios' {
  interface AxiosRequestConfig {
    jar?: CookieJar;
  }
}

See also https://github.com/axios/axios#request-config .

Contributing

PRs accepted.

License

MIT (c) 3846masa

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Pereira-Lucas27 Ratings61 Reviews
November 8, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

This library fix the only problem (for me) that Axios got, a very bad support of cookies. With tough-cookie you create a CookieJar and that's it !

0

Alternatives

tough-cookieRFC6265 Cookies and CookieJar for Node.js
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
40M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
universal-cookieLoad and save cookies within your React application
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cookieHTTP server cookie parsing and serialization
GitHub Stars
968
Weekly Downloads
31M
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
cookiesSigned and unsigned cookies based on Keygrip
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2M
cookie-sessionSimple cookie-based session middleware
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
174K
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial