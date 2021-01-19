Axios Concurrency Manager

Get control of concurrent requests of any axios instance. Implemented using axios interceptors

Installing

$ npm install axios-concurrency

Example

const { ConcurrencyManager } = require ( "axios-concurrency" ); const axios = require ( "axios" ); let api = axios.create({ baseURL : "http://mypublicapi.com" }); const MAX_CONCURRENT_REQUESTS = 5 ; const manager = ConcurrencyManager(api, MAX_CONCURRENT_REQUESTS); Promise .all(manyIds.map( id => api.get( `/test/ ${id} ` ))) .then( responses => { }); manager.detach()

License

MIT