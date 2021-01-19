openbase logo
1.0.4 (see all)

Concurrency manager for Axios. Gives control of how many requests an axios instance makes concurrently. Useful for dealing with rate limiting. Implemented using interceptors

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Axios Concurrency Manager

Get control of concurrent requests of any axios instance. Implemented using axios interceptors

Installing

$ npm install axios-concurrency

Example

const { ConcurrencyManager } = require("axios-concurrency");
const axios = require("axios");

let api = axios.create({
  baseURL: "http://mypublicapi.com"
});

// a concurrency parameter of 1 makes all api requests secuential
const MAX_CONCURRENT_REQUESTS = 5;

// init your manager.
const manager = ConcurrencyManager(api, MAX_CONCURRENT_REQUESTS);

// requests will be sent in batches determined by MAX_CONCURRENT_REQUESTS
Promise.all(manyIds.map(id => api.get(`/test/${id}`)))
  .then(responses => {
    // ...
  });

// to stop using the concurrency manager.
// will eject the request and response handlers from your instance
manager.detach()

License

MIT

