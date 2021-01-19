Get control of concurrent requests of any axios instance. Implemented using axios interceptors
$ npm install axios-concurrency
const { ConcurrencyManager } = require("axios-concurrency");
const axios = require("axios");
let api = axios.create({
baseURL: "http://mypublicapi.com"
});
// a concurrency parameter of 1 makes all api requests secuential
const MAX_CONCURRENT_REQUESTS = 5;
// init your manager.
const manager = ConcurrencyManager(api, MAX_CONCURRENT_REQUESTS);
// requests will be sent in batches determined by MAX_CONCURRENT_REQUESTS
Promise.all(manyIds.map(id => api.get(`/test/${id}`)))
.then(responses => {
// ...
});
// to stop using the concurrency manager.
// will eject the request and response handlers from your instance
manager.detach()
MIT