Axios transformer/interceptor that converts snake_case/camelCase
data
params object keys into snake_case
data object keys into camelCase
headers object keys into Header-Case
headers object keys into camelCase
npm install axios-case-converter
<script src="https://unpkg.com/axios-case-converter@latest/dist/axios-case-converter.min.js"></script>
It is strongly recommended that you replace
latest with a fixed version.
You can fully use camelCase in your JavaScript codes.
import applyCaseMiddleware from 'axios-case-converter';
import axios from 'axios';
(async () => {
const client = applyCaseMiddleware(axios.create());
const { data } = await client.post(
'https://example.com/api/endpoint',
{
targetId: 1
},
{
params: { userId: 1 },
headers: { userAgent: 'Mozilla' }
}
);
console.log(data.actionResult.users[0].screenName);
})();
const client = applyCaseMiddleware(axios.create(), options);
preservedKeys:
string[] | Function
Disable transformation when the string matched or satisfied the condition.
const options = {
preservedKeys: ['preserve_this_key_1', 'preserve_this_key_2']
};
const options = {
preservedKeys: (input) => {
return ['preserve_this_key_1', 'preserve_this_key_2'].includes(input);
}
};
ignoreHeaders:
boolean
Disable HTTP headers transformation.
const options = {
ignoreHeaders: true
};
caseFunctions:
{ snake?: Function, camel?: Function, header?: Function }
Override built-in
change-case functions.
const options = {
caseFunctions: {
camel: (input, options) => {
return (input.charAt(0).toLowerCase() + input.slice(1)).replace(/[-_](.)/g, (match, group1) => group1.toUpperCase());
}
}
};
caseOptions:
{ stripRegexp?: RegExp }
By default,
{ stripRegexp: /[^A-Z0-9[\]]+/gi } is used as default
change-case function options.
This preserves
[] chars in object keys.
If you wish keeping original
change-case behavior, override the options.
const options = {
caseOptions: {
stripRegexp: /[^A-Z0-9]+/gi
}
};
caseMiddleware:
{ requestTransformer?: Function, responseTransformer?: Function, requestInterceptor?: Function }
Totally override
axios-case-converter behaviors.
const options = {
caseMiddleware: {
requestInterceptor: (config) => {
// Disable query string transformation
return config;
}
}
};
Object compatibility
If you run on Internet Explorer, you need polyfill for
Object.prorotypte.entries().
FormData compatibility
If you use
FormData on Internet Explorer, you need polyfill of
FormData.prototype.entries().
If you use
FormData on React Native, please ignore the following warnings after confirming that polyfill is impossible.
// RN >= 0.52
import { YellowBox } from 'react-native';
YellowBox.ignoreWarnings([
'Be careful that FormData cannot be transformed on React Native.'
]);
// RN < 0.52
console.ignoredYellowBox = [
'Be careful that FormData cannot be transformed on React Native.'
];
Symbol compatibility
If you use React Native for Android development, you should use Symbol polyfill from
core-js to avoid bugs with iterators:
polyfill.js in root directory with code:
global.Symbol = require('core-js/es6/symbol');
require('core-js/fn/symbol/iterator');
polyfill.js in entry point of your app (e.g.
app.js):
import { Platform } from 'react-native';
// ...
if (Platform.OS === 'android') {
require('./polyfill.js');
}
cf. undefined is not a function(evaluating '_iterator[typeof Symbol === "function"?Symbol.iterator:"@@iterator"]()') · Issue #15902 · facebook/react-native