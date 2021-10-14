Axios transformer/interceptor that converts snake_case/camelCase

Converts outgoing data params object keys into snake_case

object keys into snake_case Converts incoming data object keys into camelCase

object keys into camelCase Converts outgoing headers object keys into Header-Case

object keys into Header-Case Converts incoming headers object keys into camelCase

Installing

NPM

npm install axios- case -converter

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/axios-case-converter@latest/dist/axios-case-converter.min.js" > </ script >

It is strongly recommended that you replace latest with a fixed version.

Usage

You can fully use camelCase in your JavaScript codes.

import applyCaseMiddleware from 'axios-case-converter' ; import axios from 'axios' ; ( async ( ) => { const client = applyCaseMiddleware(axios.create()); const { data } = await client.post( 'https://example.com/api/endpoint' , { targetId : 1 }, { params : { userId : 1 }, headers : { userAgent : 'Mozilla' } } ); console .log(data.actionResult.users[ 0 ].screenName); })();

Options

const client = applyCaseMiddleware(axios.create(), options);

preservedKeys : string[] | Function

Disable transformation when the string matched or satisfied the condition.

const options = { preservedKeys : [ 'preserve_this_key_1' , 'preserve_this_key_2' ] };

const options = { preservedKeys : ( input ) => { return [ 'preserve_this_key_1' , 'preserve_this_key_2' ].includes(input); } };

ignoreHeaders : boolean

Disable HTTP headers transformation.

const options = { ignoreHeaders : true };

caseFunctions : { snake?: Function, camel?: Function, header?: Function }

Override built-in change-case functions.

const options = { caseFunctions : { camel : ( input, options ) => { return ( input.charAt( 0 ). toLowerCase () + input . slice ( 1 )). replace ( /[-_](.)/g , (match, group1 ) => group1.toUpperCase()); } } };

caseOptions : { stripRegexp?: RegExp }

By default, { stripRegexp: /[^A-Z0-9[\]]+/gi } is used as default change-case function options. This preserves [] chars in object keys. If you wish keeping original change-case behavior, override the options.

const options = { caseOptions : { stripRegexp : /[^A-Z0-9]+/gi } };

caseMiddleware : { requestTransformer?: Function, responseTransformer?: Function, requestInterceptor?: Function }

Totally override axios-case-converter behaviors.

const options = { caseMiddleware : { requestInterceptor : ( config ) => { return config; } } };

Attention

Object compatibility

If you run on Internet Explorer, you need polyfill for Object.prorotypte.entries() .

FormData compatibility

If you use FormData on Internet Explorer, you need polyfill of FormData.prototype.entries() .

If you use FormData on React Native, please ignore the following warnings after confirming that polyfill is impossible.

import { YellowBox } from 'react-native' ; YellowBox.ignoreWarnings([ 'Be careful that FormData cannot be transformed on React Native.' ]); console .ignoredYellowBox = [ 'Be careful that FormData cannot be transformed on React Native.' ];

Symbol compatibility

If you use React Native for Android development, you should use Symbol polyfill from core-js to avoid bugs with iterators:

Create polyfill.js in root directory with code:

global.Symbol = require ( 'core-js/es6/symbol' ); require ( 'core-js/fn/symbol/iterator' );

Include polyfill.js in entry point of your app (e.g. app.js ):

import { Platform } from 'react-native' ; if (Platform.OS === 'android' ) { require ( './polyfill.js' ); }

cf. undefined is not a function(evaluating '_iterator[typeof Symbol === "function"?Symbol.iterator:"@@iterator"]()') · Issue #15902 · facebook/react-native