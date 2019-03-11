Help you cache GET request when using axios.

Install

npm install axios-cache-plugin --save

or

yarn add axios-cache-plugin

Usage

Add cache feature to axios

import axios from 'axios' import wrapper from 'axios-cache-plugin' let http = wrapper(axios, { maxCacheSize : 15 }) export default http

or axios instance

import axios from 'axios' import wrapper from 'axios-cache-plugin' let http = axios.create({ withCredentials : false }) let httpProxy = wrapper(http, { maxCacheSize : 15 }) export default httpProxy

API

By default, axios-cache-plugin won't cache any GET request unless you add filters.

Filters are Regexps, only the GET request whose url hit the filter reg will be cached.

example:

import axios from 'axios' import wrapper from 'axios-cache-plugin' let http = wrapper(axios, { maxCacheSize : 15 }) http.__addFilter( /getItemInfoByIdsWithSecKill/ ) http({ url : 'http://example.com/item/getItemInfoByIdsWithSecKill' , method : 'get' , params : { param : JSON .stringify({ debug_port : 'sandbox1' }) } })

Remove filter.

Clear cache.

wrapper options

Options are optional.

let http = wrapper(axios, { maxCacheSize : 15 , ttl : 60000 , excludeHeaders : true })

LICENSE

MIT