Caching adapter for axios. Store request results in a configurable store to prevent unneeded network requests.
Adapted from superapi-cache by @stephanebachelier
Using npm
npm install --save axios-cache-adapter
Or bower
bower install --save axios-cache-adapter
Or from a CDN like unpkg.com
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/axios-cache-adapter"></script>
Important note: Only
GET request results are cached by default. Executing a request using any method listed in
exclude.methods will invalidate the cache for the given URL.
You can instantiate the
axios-cache-adapter on its own using the
setupCache() method and then attach the adapter manually to an instance of
axios.
// Import dependencies
import axios from 'axios'
import { setupCache } from 'axios-cache-adapter'
// Create `axios-cache-adapter` instance
const cache = setupCache({
maxAge: 15 * 60 * 1000
})
// Create `axios` instance passing the newly created `cache.adapter`
const api = axios.create({
adapter: cache.adapter
})
// Send a GET request to some REST api
api({
url: 'http://some-rest.api/url',
method: 'get'
}).then(async (response) => {
// Do something fantastic with response.data \o/
console.log('Request response:', response)
// Interacting with the store, see `localForage` API.
const length = await cache.store.length()
console.log('Cache store length:', length)
})
You can use the
setup() method to get an instance of
axios pre-configured with the
axios-cache-adapter. This will remove
axios as a direct dependency in your code.
// Import dependencies
import { setup } from 'axios-cache-adapter'
// Create `axios` instance with pre-configured `axios-cache-adapter` attached to it
const api = setup({
// `axios` options
baseURL: 'http://some-rest.api',
// `axios-cache-adapter` options
cache: {
maxAge: 15 * 60 * 1000
}
})
// Send a GET request to some REST api
api.get('/url').then(async (response) => {
// Do something awesome with response.data \o/
console.log('Request response:', response)
// Interacting with the store, see `localForage` API.
const length = await api.cache.length()
console.log('Cache store length:', length)
})
After setting up
axios-cache-adapter with a specific cache configuration you can override parts of that configuration on individual requests.
import { setup } from 'axios-cache-adapter'
const api = setup({
baseURL: 'https://httpbin.org',
cache: {
maxAge: 15 * 60 * 1000
}
})
// Use global instance config
api.get('/get').then((response) => {
// Do something awesome with response
})
// Override `maxAge` and cache URLs with query parameters
api.get('/get?with=query', {
cache: {
maxAge: 2 * 60 * 1000, // 2 min instead of 15 min
exclude: { query: false }
}
})
.then((response) => {
// Do something beautiful ;)
})
Note: Not all instance options can be overridden per request, see the API documentation at the end of this readme
You can allow
axios-cache-adapter to cache the results of a request using (almost) any HTTP method by modifying the
exclude.methods list.
import { setup } from 'axios-cache-adapter
const api = setup({
baseURL: 'https://httpbin.org',
cache: {
exclude: {
// Only exclude PUT, PATCH and DELETE methods from cache
methods: ['put', 'patch', 'delete']
}
}
})
api.post('/post').then((response) => {
// POST request has been cached \o/
})
Note: the request method is not used in the cache store key by default, therefore with the above setup, making a
GET or
POST request will respond with the same cache.
You can give a
localforage instance to
axios-cache-adapter which will be used to store cache data instead of the default in memory store.
Note: This only works client-side because
localforage does not work in Node.js
import localforage from 'localforage'
import memoryDriver from 'localforage-memoryStorageDriver'
import { setup } from 'axios-cache-adapter'
// `async` wrapper to configure `localforage` and instantiate `axios` with `axios-cache-adapter`
async function configure () {
// Register the custom `memoryDriver` to `localforage`
await localforage.defineDriver(memoryDriver)
// Create `localforage` instance
const forageStore = localforage.createInstance({
// List of drivers used
driver: [
localforage.INDEXEDDB,
localforage.LOCALSTORAGE,
memoryDriver._driver
],
// Prefix all storage keys to prevent conflicts
name: 'my-cache'
})
// Create `axios` instance with pre-configured `axios-cache-adapter` using a `localforage` store
return setup({
// `axios` options
baseURL: 'http://some-rest.api',
// `axios-cache-adapter` options
cache: {
maxAge: 15 * 60 * 1000,
store: forageStore // Pass `localforage` store to `axios-cache-adapter`
}
})
}
configure().then(async (api) => {
const response = await api.get('/url')
// Display something beautiful with `response.data` ;)
})
You can give a
RedisStore instance to
axios-cache-adapter which will be used to store cache data instead of the default in memory store.
Note: This only works server-side
const { setup, RedisStore } = require('axios-cache-adapter')
const redis = require('redis')
const client = redis.createClient({
url: 'REDIS_URL',
})
const store = new RedisStore(client)
const api = setup({
// `axios` options
baseURL: 'http://some-rest.api',
// `axios-cache-adapter` options
cache: {
maxAge: 15 * 60 * 1000,
store // Pass `RedisStore` store to `axios-cache-adapter`
}
})
const response = await api.get('/url')
You can give a
RedisDefaultStore instance to
axios-cache-adapter which will be used to store cache data in Redis using the default commands instead of hash commands.
Note: This only works server-side
const { setup, RedisDefaultStore } = require('axios-cache-adapter')
const redis = require('redis')
const client = redis.createClient({
url: 'REDIS_URL',
})
const store = new RedisDefaultStore(client, {
prefix: 'namespace_as_prefix' // optional
})
const api = setup({
// `axios` options
baseURL: 'http://some-rest.api',
// `axios-cache-adapter` options
cache: {
maxAge: 15 * 60 * 1000,
store // Pass `RedisDefaultStore` store to `axios-cache-adapter`
}
})
const response = await api.get('/url')
When a response is served from cache a custom
response.request object is created with a
fromCache boolean.
// Import dependencies
import assert from 'assert'
import { setup } from 'axios-cache-adapter'
// Create `axios` instance with pre-configured `axios-cache-adapter`
const api = setup({
cache: {
maxAge: 15 * 60 * 1000
}
})
// Wrap code in an `async` function
async function exec () {
// First request will be served from network
const response = await api.get('http://some-rest.api/url')
// `response.request` will contain the origin `axios` request object
assert.ok(response.request.fromCache !== true)
// Second request to same endpoint will be served from cache
const anotherResponse = await api.get('http://some-rest.api/url')
// `response.request` will contain `fromCache` boolean
assert.ok(anotherResponse.request.fromCache === true)
}
// Execute our `async` wrapper
exec()
You can tell
axios-cache-adapter to read stale cache data when a network error occurs using the
readOnError option.
readOnError can either be a
Boolean telling cache adapter to attempt reading stale cache when any network error happens or a
Function which receives the error and request objects and then returns a
Boolean.
By default
axios-cache-adapter clears stale cache data automatically, this would conflict with activating the
readOnError option, so the
clearOnStale option should be set to
false.
import { setup } from 'axios-cache-adapter'
const api = setup({
cache: {
// Attempt reading stale cache data when response status is either 4xx or 5xx
readOnError: (error, request) => {
return error.response.status >= 400 && error.response.status < 600
},
// Deactivate `clearOnStale` option so that we can actually read stale cache data
clearOnStale: false
}
})
// Make a first successful request which will store the response in cache
api.get('https://httpbin.org/get').then(response => {
// Response will not come from cache
assert.ok(response.request.fromCache !== true)
})
// Let's say that the stored data has become stale (default 15min max age has passed)
// and we make the same request but it results in an internal server error (status=500)
api.get('https://httpbin.org/get').then(response => {
// Response is served from cache
assert.ok(response.request.fromCache === true)
// We can check that it actually served stale cache data
assert.ok(response.request.stale === true)
}).catch(err => {
// Will not execute this because stale cache data was returned
// If the attempt at reading stale cache fails, the network error will be thrown and this method executed
})
Note: Passing a function to
readOnError is a smarter thing to do as you get to choose when a stale cache read should be attempted instead of doing it on all kind of errors
Using the default
invalidation method, a cache entry will be invalidated if a request is made using one of the methods listed in
exclude.methods.
async function defaultInvalidate (config, request) {
const method = request.method.toLowerCase()
if (config.exclude.methods.includes(method)) {
await config.store.removeItem(config.uuid)
}
}
You can customize how
axios-cache-adapter invalidates stored cache entries by providing a custom
invalidate function.
import { setup } from 'axios-cache-adapter'
// Create cached axios instance with custom invalidate method
const api = setup({
cache: {
// Invalidate only when a specific option is passed through config
invalidate: async (config, request) => {
if (request.clearCacheEntry) {
await config.store.removeItem(config.uuid)
}
}
}
})
// Make a request that will get stored into cache
api.get('https://httpbin.org/get').then(response => {
assert.ok(response.request.fromCache !== true)
})
// Wait some time
// Make another request to same end point but force cache invalidation
api.get('https://httpbin.org/get', { clearCacheEntry: true }).then(response => {
// Response should not come from cache
assert.ok(response.request.fromCache !== true)
})
maxAge
When you set the
readHeaders option to
true, the adapter will try to read
cache-control or
expires headers to automatically set the
maxAge option for the given request.
import assert from 'assert'
import { setup } from 'axios-cache-adapter'
const api = setup({
cache: {
// Tell adapter to attempt using response headers
readHeaders: true,
// For this example to work we disable query exclusion
exclude: { query: false }
}
})
// Make a request which will respond with header `cache-control: max-age=60`
api.get('https://httpbin.org/cache/60').then(response => {
// Cached `response` will expire one minute later
})
// Make a request which responds with header `cache-control: no-cache`
api.get('https://httpbin.org/response-headers?cache-control=no-cache').then(response => {
// Response will not come from cache
assert.ok(response.request.fromCache !== true)
// Check that query was excluded from cache
assert.ok(response.request.excludedFromCache === true)
})
Note: For the
cache-control header, only the
max-age,
no-cache and
no-store values are interpreted.
Create a cache adapter instance. Takes an
options object to configure how the cached requests will be handled,
where they will be stored, etc.
// Options passed to `setupCache()`.
{
// {Number} Maximum time for storing each request in milliseconds,
// defaults to 15 minutes when using `setup()`.
maxAge: 0,
// {Number} Maximum number of cached request (last in, first out queue system),
// defaults to `false` for no limit. *Cannot be overridden per request*
limit: false,
// {Object} An instance of localforage, defaults to a custom in memory store.
// *Cannot be overridden per request*
store: new MemoryStore(),
// {String|Function} Generate a unique cache key for the request.
// Will use request url and serialized params by default.
key: req => req.url + serializeQuery(req.params),
// {Function} Invalidate stored cache. By default will remove cache when
// making a request with method not `GET`, `POST`, `PUT`, `PATCH` or `DELETE` query.
invalidate: async (cfg, req) => {
const method = req.method.toLowerCase()
if (method !== 'get') {
await cfg.store.removeItem(cfg.uuid)
}
},
// {Object} Define which kind of requests should be excluded from cache.
exclude: {
// {Array} List of regular expressions to match against request URLs.
paths: [],
// {Boolean} Exclude requests with query parameters.
query: true,
// {Function} Method which returns a `Boolean` to determine if request
// should be excluded from cache.
filter: null,
// {Array} HTTP methods which will be excluded from cache.
// Defaults to `['post', 'patch', 'put', 'delete']`
// Any methods listed will also trigger cache invalidation while using the default `config.invalidate` method.
//
// Note: the HEAD method is always excluded (hard coded).
// the OPTIONS method is ignored by this library as it is automatically handled by browsers/clients to resolve cross-site request permissions
methods: ['post', 'patch', 'put', 'delete']
},
// {Boolean} Clear cached item when it is stale.
clearOnStale: true,
// {Boolean} Clear all cache when a cache write error occurs
// (prevents size quota problems in `localStorage`).
clearOnError: true,
// {Function|Boolean} Determine if stale cache should be read when a network error occurs.
readOnError: false,
// {Boolean} Determine if response headers should be read to set `maxAge` automatically.
// Will try to parse `cache-control` or `expires` headers.
readHeaders: false,
// {Boolean} Ignore cache, will force to interpret cache reads as a `cache-miss`.
// Useful to bypass cache for a given request.
ignoreCache: false,
// {Function|Boolean} Print out debug log to console.
debug: false
}
setupCache() returns an object containing the configured
adapter, the cache
store and the
config that is applied to this instance.
Create an
axios instance pre-configured with the cache adapter. Takes an
options object to configure the cache and
axios at the same time.
{
cache: {
// Options passed to the `setupCache()` method
}
// Options passed to `axios.create()` method
}
All the other parameters will be passed directly to the
axios.create method.
setup() returns an instance of
axios pre-configured with the cache adapter.
The cache
store is conveniently attached to the
axios instance as
instance.cache for easy access.
RedisStore allow you to cache requests on server using redis.
Create a
RedisStore instance. Takes
client (
RedisClient) and optional
hashKey (name of hashSet to be used in redis).
// Using redis client https://github.com/NodeRedis/node_redis
// We have tested it with node_redis v.2.8.0 but it's supposed to work smoothly with the comming releases.
const redis = require("redis")
const client = redis.createClient()
new RedisStore() returns an instance of
RedisStore to be passed to setupCache() as
store in config object.
Using the same object definition as the
setup method you can override cache options for individual requests.
api.get('https://httpbin.org/get', {
cache: {
// Options override
}
})
All options except
limit and
store can be overridden per request.
Also the following keys are used internally and therefore should not be set in the options:
adapter,
uuid,
acceptStale.
npm run build
Webpack is used to build umd versions of the library that are placed in the
dist folder.
cache.js
cache.min.js
cache.node.js
cache.node.min.js
A different version of
axios-cache-adapter is generated for node and the browser due to how Webpack 4 uses a
target to change how the UMD wrapper is generated using
global or
window. If you are using the library in node or in your front-end code while using a module bundler (Webpack, rollup, etc) the correct version will be picked up automatically thanks to the
"main" and
"browser" fields in the
package.json.
axios-cache-adapter is developped in ES6+ and uses async/await syntax. It is transpiled to ES5 using
babel with
preset-env.
Tests are executed using karma.
To launch a single run tests using ChromeHeadless:
npm test
To launch tests in watch mode in Chrome for easier debugging with devtools:
npm run watch
axios-cache-adapter was designed to run in the browser. It does work in nodejs using the in memory store. But storing data in memory is not the greatests idea ever.
You can give a
store to override the in memory store but it has to comply with the
localForage API and
localForage does not work in nodejs for very good reasons that are better explained in this issue.
The better choice if you want to use
axios-cache-adapter server-side is to use a redis server with a
RedisStore instance as explained above in the API section.
MIT © Carl Ogren