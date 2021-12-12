openbase logo
abs

axios-better-stacktrace

by Svyat Sobol
2.1.1

Axios plugin that provides better stack traces for axios errors

Categories

Readme

axios-better-stacktrace

Axios plugin that provides better stack traces for axios errors.

Check this axios issue for more details.

npm npm ci npm

Installation

NPM

npm install axios-better-stacktrace

Yarn

yarn add axios-better-stacktrace

Note

It was tested with axios 0.21.0.

Usage

// CommonJS
// const axiosBetterStacktrace = require('axios-better-stacktrace').default;

// ES6
import axiosBetterStacktrace from 'axios-better-stacktrace';

// use it before any other interceptors
axiosBetterStacktrace(axiosAgent);

// when using promises response error will get an enhanced stack trace automatically
axiosAgent.get('https://npmjs.com/<not-found>/').catch(enhancedError => console.error(enhancedError));

// or using async/await
(async () => {
  try {
    await axiosAgent.get('https://npmjs.com/<not-found>/');
  } catch (enhancedError) {
    console.error(enhancedError);
  }
})();

// or using a response interceptor and an error callback (e.g. could be useful with a logging middleware)
axiosAgent.interceptors.response.use(response => response, enhancedError => {
  console.error(enhancedError);

  return result;
});

// you can restore original agent behavior if needed
const restoreAgent = axiosBetterStacktrace(axiosAgent);

// some code here...

restoreAgent && restoreAgent();

See also demo.

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
errorMsgStringAxios Better StacktraceError message to show next to the original one in the output.

Example

Default axios error without an axios-better-stacktrace plugin:

Error: Request failed with status code 404
    at createError (./node_modules/axios/lib/core/createError.js:16:15)
    at settle (./node_modules/axios/lib/core/settle.js:17:12)
    at IncomingMessage.handleStreamEnd (./node_modules/axios/lib/adapters/http.js:244:11)
    at IncomingMessage.emit (node:events:388:22)
    at IncomingMessage.EventEmitter.emit (node:domain:470:12)
    at endReadableNT (node:internal/streams/readable:1294:12)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:80:21)

Enhanced axios error with an axios-better-stacktrace plugin (run yarn demo to see):

Error: Request failed with status code 404
    at createError (./node_modules/axios/lib/core/createError.js:16:15)
    at settle (./node_modules/axios/lib/core/settle.js:17:12)
    at IncomingMessage.handleStreamEnd (./node_modules/axios/lib/adapters/http.js:244:11)
    at IncomingMessage.emit (node:events:388:22)
    at IncomingMessage.EventEmitter.emit (node:domain:470:12)
    at endReadableNT (node:internal/streams/readable:1294:12)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:80:21)
Error: Axios Better Stacktrace
    at Function.axiosBetterStacktraceMethodProxy [as get] (./src/axiosBetterStacktrace.ts:167:15)
    at getNpmPage (./demo/index.ts:10:35)
    at ./demo/index.ts:13:9
    at step (./demo/index.ts:33:23)
    at Object.next (./demo/index.ts:14:53)
    at ./demo/index.ts:8:71
    at new Promise (<anonymous>)
    at __awaiter (./demo/index.ts:4:12)
    at ./demo/index.ts:12:2
    at Object.<anonymous> (./demo/index.ts:16:3)

