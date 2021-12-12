Axios plugin that provides better stack traces for axios errors.

Check this axios issue for more details.

Installation

NPM

npm install axios-better-stacktrace

Yarn

yarn add axios-better-stacktrace

Note

It was tested with axios 0.21.0 .

Usage

import axiosBetterStacktrace from 'axios-better-stacktrace' ; axiosBetterStacktrace(axiosAgent); axiosAgent.get( 'https://npmjs.com/<not-found>/' ).catch( enhancedError => console .error(enhancedError)); ( async ( ) => { try { await axiosAgent.get( 'https://npmjs.com/<not-found>/' ); } catch (enhancedError) { console .error(enhancedError); } })(); axiosAgent.interceptors.response.use( response => response, enhancedError => { console .error(enhancedError); return result; }); const restoreAgent = axiosBetterStacktrace(axiosAgent); restoreAgent && restoreAgent();

See also demo.

Options

Name Type Default Description errorMsg String Axios Better Stacktrace Error message to show next to the original one in the output.

Example

Default axios error without an axios-better-stacktrace plugin:

Error : Request failed with status code 404 at createError (./node_modules/axios/lib/core/createError. js : 16 : 15 ) at settle (./node_modules/axios/lib/core/settle. js : 17 : 12 ) at IncomingMessage.handleStreamEnd (./node_modules/axios/lib/adapters/http. js : 244 : 11 ) at IncomingMessage.emit ( node : events : 388 : 22 ) at IncomingMessage.EventEmitter.emit ( node : domain : 470 : 12 ) at endReadableNT ( node :internal/streams/ readable : 1294 : 12 ) at processTicksAndRejections ( node :internal/process/ task_queues : 80 : 21 )

Enhanced axios error with an axios-better-stacktrace plugin (run yarn demo to see):