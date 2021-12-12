Axios plugin that provides better stack traces for axios errors.
Check this axios issue for more details.
NPM
npm install axios-better-stacktrace
Yarn
yarn add axios-better-stacktrace
It was tested with
axios 0.21.0.
// CommonJS
// const axiosBetterStacktrace = require('axios-better-stacktrace').default;
// ES6
import axiosBetterStacktrace from 'axios-better-stacktrace';
// use it before any other interceptors
axiosBetterStacktrace(axiosAgent);
// when using promises response error will get an enhanced stack trace automatically
axiosAgent.get('https://npmjs.com/<not-found>/').catch(enhancedError => console.error(enhancedError));
// or using async/await
(async () => {
try {
await axiosAgent.get('https://npmjs.com/<not-found>/');
} catch (enhancedError) {
console.error(enhancedError);
}
})();
// or using a response interceptor and an error callback (e.g. could be useful with a logging middleware)
axiosAgent.interceptors.response.use(response => response, enhancedError => {
console.error(enhancedError);
return result;
});
// you can restore original agent behavior if needed
const restoreAgent = axiosBetterStacktrace(axiosAgent);
// some code here...
restoreAgent && restoreAgent();
See also demo.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|errorMsg
String
Axios Better Stacktrace
|Error message to show next to the original one in the output.
Default axios error without an
axios-better-stacktrace plugin:
Error: Request failed with status code 404
at createError (./node_modules/axios/lib/core/createError.js:16:15)
at settle (./node_modules/axios/lib/core/settle.js:17:12)
at IncomingMessage.handleStreamEnd (./node_modules/axios/lib/adapters/http.js:244:11)
at IncomingMessage.emit (node:events:388:22)
at IncomingMessage.EventEmitter.emit (node:domain:470:12)
at endReadableNT (node:internal/streams/readable:1294:12)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:80:21)
Enhanced axios error with an
axios-better-stacktrace plugin (run
yarn demo to see):
Error: Request failed with status code 404
at createError (./node_modules/axios/lib/core/createError.js:16:15)
at settle (./node_modules/axios/lib/core/settle.js:17:12)
at IncomingMessage.handleStreamEnd (./node_modules/axios/lib/adapters/http.js:244:11)
at IncomingMessage.emit (node:events:388:22)
at IncomingMessage.EventEmitter.emit (node:domain:470:12)
at endReadableNT (node:internal/streams/readable:1294:12)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:80:21)
Error: Axios Better Stacktrace
at Function.axiosBetterStacktraceMethodProxy [as get] (./src/axiosBetterStacktrace.ts:167:15)
at getNpmPage (./demo/index.ts:10:35)
at ./demo/index.ts:13:9
at step (./demo/index.ts:33:23)
at Object.next (./demo/index.ts:14:53)
at ./demo/index.ts:8:71
at new Promise (<anonymous>)
at __awaiter (./demo/index.ts:4:12)
at ./demo/index.ts:12:2
at Object.<anonymous> (./demo/index.ts:16:3)