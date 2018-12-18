Axios Actions

Bundle endpoints as callable, reusable services

Abstract

Axios Actions comprises a small set of classes which collate URLs or URL request configs as callable actions.

First, define your endpoints:

const actions = { <action>: '<url>' , <action>: '<config>' , ... }

Then, encapsulate them as one of the built-in services:

const service = new <ApiClass>(axios, actions)

Finally, call them:

service .<action>(<data>) .then(<handler>)

This service-based approach:

removes brittle configuration from components and stores

encapsulates additional logic (such as load state and handlers) within the service

ensures application code stays simple and semantic

provides a dedicated layer for API interaction

There are lots of other goodies in the library which take the drudgery out of working with APIs!

Documentation

Start reading:

Next steps

Demos:

Installation: