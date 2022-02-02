Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
Using npm:
$ npm install axios
Using bower:
$ bower install axios
Using yarn:
$ yarn add axios
Using jsDelivr CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/axios/dist/axios.min.js"></script>
Using unpkg CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/axios/dist/axios.min.js"></script>
In order to gain the TypeScript typings (for intellisense / autocomplete) while using CommonJS imports with
require() use the following approach:
const axios = require('axios').default;
// axios.<method> will now provide autocomplete and parameter typings
Performing a
GET request
const axios = require('axios');
// Make a request for a user with a given ID
axios.get('/user?ID=12345')
.then(function (response) {
// handle success
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
// handle error
console.log(error);
})
.then(function () {
// always executed
});
// Optionally the request above could also be done as
axios.get('/user', {
params: {
ID: 12345
}
})
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
})
.then(function () {
// always executed
});
// Want to use async/await? Add the `async` keyword to your outer function/method.
async function getUser() {
try {
const response = await axios.get('/user?ID=12345');
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
NOTE:
async/awaitis part of ECMAScript 2017 and is not supported in Internet Explorer and older browsers, so use with caution.
Performing a
POST request
axios.post('/user', {
firstName: 'Fred',
lastName: 'Flintstone'
})
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
Performing multiple concurrent requests
function getUserAccount() {
return axios.get('/user/12345');
}
function getUserPermissions() {
return axios.get('/user/12345/permissions');
}
Promise.all([getUserAccount(), getUserPermissions()])
.then(function (results) {
const acct = results[0];
const perm = results[1];
});
Requests can be made by passing the relevant config to
axios.
// Send a POST request
axios({
method: 'post',
url: '/user/12345',
data: {
firstName: 'Fred',
lastName: 'Flintstone'
}
});
// GET request for remote image in node.js
axios({
method: 'get',
url: 'http://bit.ly/2mTM3nY',
responseType: 'stream'
})
.then(function (response) {
response.data.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('ada_lovelace.jpg'))
});
// Send a GET request (default method)
axios('/user/12345');
For convenience aliases have been provided for all supported request methods.
When using the alias methods
url,
method, and
data properties don't need to be specified in config.
Please use
Promise.all to replace the below functions.
Helper functions for dealing with concurrent requests.
axios.all(iterable) axios.spread(callback)
You can create a new instance of axios with a custom config.
const instance = axios.create({
baseURL: 'https://some-domain.com/api/',
timeout: 1000,
headers: {'X-Custom-Header': 'foobar'}
});
The available instance methods are listed below. The specified config will be merged with the instance config.
These are the available config options for making requests. Only the
url is required. Requests will default to
GET if
method is not specified.
{
// `url` is the server URL that will be used for the request
url: '/user',
// `method` is the request method to be used when making the request
method: 'get', // default
// `baseURL` will be prepended to `url` unless `url` is absolute.
// It can be convenient to set `baseURL` for an instance of axios to pass relative URLs
// to methods of that instance.
baseURL: 'https://some-domain.com/api/',
// `transformRequest` allows changes to the request data before it is sent to the server
// This is only applicable for request methods 'PUT', 'POST', 'PATCH' and 'DELETE'
// The last function in the array must return a string or an instance of Buffer, ArrayBuffer,
// FormData or Stream
// You may modify the headers object.
transformRequest: [function (data, headers) {
// Do whatever you want to transform the data
return data;
}],
// `transformResponse` allows changes to the response data to be made before
// it is passed to then/catch
transformResponse: [function (data) {
// Do whatever you want to transform the data
return data;
}],
// `headers` are custom headers to be sent
headers: {'X-Requested-With': 'XMLHttpRequest'},
// `params` are the URL parameters to be sent with the request
// Must be a plain object or a URLSearchParams object
params: {
ID: 12345
},
// `paramsSerializer` is an optional function in charge of serializing `params`
// (e.g. https://www.npmjs.com/package/qs, http://api.jquery.com/jquery.param/)
paramsSerializer: function (params) {
return Qs.stringify(params, {arrayFormat: 'brackets'})
},
// `data` is the data to be sent as the request body
// Only applicable for request methods 'PUT', 'POST', 'DELETE , and 'PATCH'
// When no `transformRequest` is set, must be of one of the following types:
// - string, plain object, ArrayBuffer, ArrayBufferView, URLSearchParams
// - Browser only: FormData, File, Blob
// - Node only: Stream, Buffer
data: {
firstName: 'Fred'
},
// syntax alternative to send data into the body
// method post
// only the value is sent, not the key
data: 'Country=Brasil&City=Belo Horizonte',
// `timeout` specifies the number of milliseconds before the request times out.
// If the request takes longer than `timeout`, the request will be aborted.
timeout: 1000, // default is `0` (no timeout)
// `withCredentials` indicates whether or not cross-site Access-Control requests
// should be made using credentials
withCredentials: false, // default
// `adapter` allows custom handling of requests which makes testing easier.
// Return a promise and supply a valid response (see lib/adapters/README.md).
adapter: function (config) {
/* ... */
},
// `auth` indicates that HTTP Basic auth should be used, and supplies credentials.
// This will set an `Authorization` header, overwriting any existing
// `Authorization` custom headers you have set using `headers`.
// Please note that only HTTP Basic auth is configurable through this parameter.
// For Bearer tokens and such, use `Authorization` custom headers instead.
auth: {
username: 'janedoe',
password: 's00pers3cret'
},
// `responseType` indicates the type of data that the server will respond with
// options are: 'arraybuffer', 'document', 'json', 'text', 'stream'
// browser only: 'blob'
responseType: 'json', // default
// `responseEncoding` indicates encoding to use for decoding responses (Node.js only)
// Note: Ignored for `responseType` of 'stream' or client-side requests
responseEncoding: 'utf8', // default
// `xsrfCookieName` is the name of the cookie to use as a value for xsrf token
xsrfCookieName: 'XSRF-TOKEN', // default
// `xsrfHeaderName` is the name of the http header that carries the xsrf token value
xsrfHeaderName: 'X-XSRF-TOKEN', // default
// `onUploadProgress` allows handling of progress events for uploads
// browser only
onUploadProgress: function (progressEvent) {
// Do whatever you want with the native progress event
},
// `onDownloadProgress` allows handling of progress events for downloads
// browser only
onDownloadProgress: function (progressEvent) {
// Do whatever you want with the native progress event
},
// `maxContentLength` defines the max size of the http response content in bytes allowed in node.js
maxContentLength: 2000,
// `maxBodyLength` (Node only option) defines the max size of the http request content in bytes allowed
maxBodyLength: 2000,
// `validateStatus` defines whether to resolve or reject the promise for a given
// HTTP response status code. If `validateStatus` returns `true` (or is set to `null`
// or `undefined`), the promise will be resolved; otherwise, the promise will be
// rejected.
validateStatus: function (status) {
return status >= 200 && status < 300; // default
},
// `maxRedirects` defines the maximum number of redirects to follow in node.js.
// If set to 0, no redirects will be followed.
maxRedirects: 5, // default
// `socketPath` defines a UNIX Socket to be used in node.js.
// e.g. '/var/run/docker.sock' to send requests to the docker daemon.
// Only either `socketPath` or `proxy` can be specified.
// If both are specified, `socketPath` is used.
socketPath: null, // default
// `httpAgent` and `httpsAgent` define a custom agent to be used when performing http
// and https requests, respectively, in node.js. This allows options to be added like
// `keepAlive` that are not enabled by default.
httpAgent: new http.Agent({ keepAlive: true }),
httpsAgent: new https.Agent({ keepAlive: true }),
// `proxy` defines the hostname, port, and protocol of the proxy server.
// You can also define your proxy using the conventional `http_proxy` and
// `https_proxy` environment variables. If you are using environment variables
// for your proxy configuration, you can also define a `no_proxy` environment
// variable as a comma-separated list of domains that should not be proxied.
// Use `false` to disable proxies, ignoring environment variables.
// `auth` indicates that HTTP Basic auth should be used to connect to the proxy, and
// supplies credentials.
// This will set an `Proxy-Authorization` header, overwriting any existing
// `Proxy-Authorization` custom headers you have set using `headers`.
// If the proxy server uses HTTPS, then you must set the protocol to `https`.
proxy: {
protocol: 'https',
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 9000,
auth: {
username: 'mikeymike',
password: 'rapunz3l'
}
},
// `cancelToken` specifies a cancel token that can be used to cancel the request
// (see Cancellation section below for details)
cancelToken: new CancelToken(function (cancel) {
}),
// an alternative way to cancel Axios requests using AbortController
signal: new AbortController().signal,
// `decompress` indicates whether or not the response body should be decompressed
// automatically. If set to `true` will also remove the 'content-encoding' header
// from the responses objects of all decompressed responses
// - Node only (XHR cannot turn off decompression)
decompress: true // default
// `insecureHTTPParser` boolean.
// Indicates where to use an insecure HTTP parser that accepts invalid HTTP headers.
// This may allow interoperability with non-conformant HTTP implementations.
// Using the insecure parser should be avoided.
// see options https://nodejs.org/dist/latest-v12.x/docs/api/http.html#http_http_request_url_options_callback
// see also https://nodejs.org/en/blog/vulnerability/february-2020-security-releases/#strict-http-header-parsing-none
insecureHTTPParser: undefined // default
// transitional options for backward compatibility that may be removed in the newer versions
transitional: {
// silent JSON parsing mode
// `true` - ignore JSON parsing errors and set response.data to null if parsing failed (old behaviour)
// `false` - throw SyntaxError if JSON parsing failed (Note: responseType must be set to 'json')
silentJSONParsing: true, // default value for the current Axios version
// try to parse the response string as JSON even if `responseType` is not 'json'
forcedJSONParsing: true,
// throw ETIMEDOUT error instead of generic ECONNABORTED on request timeouts
clarifyTimeoutError: false,
}
}
The response for a request contains the following information.
{
// `data` is the response that was provided by the server
data: {},
// `status` is the HTTP status code from the server response
status: 200,
// `statusText` is the HTTP status message from the server response
statusText: 'OK',
// `headers` the HTTP headers that the server responded with
// All header names are lower cased and can be accessed using the bracket notation.
// Example: `response.headers['content-type']`
headers: {},
// `config` is the config that was provided to `axios` for the request
config: {},
// `request` is the request that generated this response
// It is the last ClientRequest instance in node.js (in redirects)
// and an XMLHttpRequest instance in the browser
request: {}
}
When using
then, you will receive the response as follows:
axios.get('/user/12345')
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response.data);
console.log(response.status);
console.log(response.statusText);
console.log(response.headers);
console.log(response.config);
});
When using
catch, or passing a rejection callback as second parameter of
then, the response will be available through the
error object as explained in the Handling Errors section.
You can specify config defaults that will be applied to every request.
axios.defaults.baseURL = 'https://api.example.com';
// Important: If axios is used with multiple domains, the AUTH_TOKEN will be sent to all of them.
// See below for an example using Custom instance defaults instead.
axios.defaults.headers.common['Authorization'] = AUTH_TOKEN;
axios.defaults.headers.post['Content-Type'] = 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded';
// Set config defaults when creating the instance
const instance = axios.create({
baseURL: 'https://api.example.com'
});
// Alter defaults after instance has been created
instance.defaults.headers.common['Authorization'] = AUTH_TOKEN;
Config will be merged with an order of precedence. The order is library defaults found in lib/defaults.js, then
defaults property of the instance, and finally
config argument for the request. The latter will take precedence over the former. Here's an example.
// Create an instance using the config defaults provided by the library
// At this point the timeout config value is `0` as is the default for the library
const instance = axios.create();
// Override timeout default for the library
// Now all requests using this instance will wait 2.5 seconds before timing out
instance.defaults.timeout = 2500;
// Override timeout for this request as it's known to take a long time
instance.get('/longRequest', {
timeout: 5000
});
You can intercept requests or responses before they are handled by
then or
catch.
// Add a request interceptor
axios.interceptors.request.use(function (config) {
// Do something before request is sent
return config;
}, function (error) {
// Do something with request error
return Promise.reject(error);
});
// Add a response interceptor
axios.interceptors.response.use(function (response) {
// Any status code that lie within the range of 2xx cause this function to trigger
// Do something with response data
return response;
}, function (error) {
// Any status codes that falls outside the range of 2xx cause this function to trigger
// Do something with response error
return Promise.reject(error);
});
If you need to remove an interceptor later you can.
const myInterceptor = axios.interceptors.request.use(function () {/*...*/});
axios.interceptors.request.eject(myInterceptor);
You can add interceptors to a custom instance of axios.
const instance = axios.create();
instance.interceptors.request.use(function () {/*...*/});
When you add request interceptors, they are presumed to be asynchronous by default. This can cause a delay in the execution of your axios request when the main thread is blocked (a promise is created under the hood for the interceptor and your request gets put on the bottom of the call stack). If your request interceptors are synchronous you can add a flag to the options object that will tell axios to run the code synchronously and avoid any delays in request execution.
axios.interceptors.request.use(function (config) {
config.headers.test = 'I am only a header!';
return config;
}, null, { synchronous: true });
If you want to execute a particular interceptor based on a runtime check,
you can add a
runWhen function to the options object. The interceptor will not be executed if and only if the return
of
runWhen is
false. The function will be called with the config
object (don't forget that you can bind your own arguments to it as well.) This can be handy when you have an
asynchronous request interceptor that only needs to run at certain times.
function onGetCall(config) {
return config.method === 'get';
}
axios.interceptors.request.use(function (config) {
config.headers.test = 'special get headers';
return config;
}, null, { runWhen: onGetCall });
Given you add multiple response interceptors and when the response was fulfilled
Read the interceptor tests for seeing all this in code.
axios.get('/user/12345')
.catch(function (error) {
if (error.response) {
// The request was made and the server responded with a status code
// that falls out of the range of 2xx
console.log(error.response.data);
console.log(error.response.status);
console.log(error.response.headers);
} else if (error.request) {
// The request was made but no response was received
// `error.request` is an instance of XMLHttpRequest in the browser and an instance of
// http.ClientRequest in node.js
console.log(error.request);
} else {
// Something happened in setting up the request that triggered an Error
console.log('Error', error.message);
}
console.log(error.config);
});
Using the
validateStatus config option, you can define HTTP code(s) that should throw an error.
axios.get('/user/12345', {
validateStatus: function (status) {
return status < 500; // Resolve only if the status code is less than 500
}
})
Using
toJSON you get an object with more information about the HTTP error.
axios.get('/user/12345')
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error.toJSON());
});
You can cancel a request using a cancel token.
The axios cancel token API is based on the withdrawn cancelable promises proposal.
You can create a cancel token using the
CancelToken.source factory as shown below:
const CancelToken = axios.CancelToken;
const source = CancelToken.source();
axios.get('/user/12345', {
cancelToken: source.token
}).catch(function (thrown) {
if (axios.isCancel(thrown)) {
console.log('Request canceled', thrown.message);
} else {
// handle error
}
});
axios.post('/user/12345', {
name: 'new name'
}, {
cancelToken: source.token
})
// cancel the request (the message parameter is optional)
source.cancel('Operation canceled by the user.');
You can also create a cancel token by passing an executor function to the
CancelToken constructor:
const CancelToken = axios.CancelToken;
let cancel;
axios.get('/user/12345', {
cancelToken: new CancelToken(function executor(c) {
// An executor function receives a cancel function as a parameter
cancel = c;
})
});
// cancel the request
cancel();
Axios supports AbortController to abort requests in
fetch API way:
const controller = new AbortController();
axios.get('/foo/bar', {
signal: controller.signal
}).then(function(response) {
//...
});
// cancel the request
controller.abort()
Note: you can cancel several requests with the same cancel token/abort controller. If a cancellation token is already cancelled at the moment of starting an Axios request, then the request is cancelled immediately, without any attempts to make real request.
By default, axios serializes JavaScript objects to
JSON. To send data in the
application/x-www-form-urlencoded format instead, you can use one of the following options.
In a browser, you can use the
URLSearchParams API as follows:
const params = new URLSearchParams();
params.append('param1', 'value1');
params.append('param2', 'value2');
axios.post('/foo', params);
Note that
URLSearchParamsis not supported by all browsers (see caniuse.com), but there is a polyfill available (make sure to polyfill the global environment).
Alternatively, you can encode data using the
qs library:
const qs = require('qs');
axios.post('/foo', qs.stringify({ 'bar': 123 }));
Or in another way (ES6),
import qs from 'qs';
const data = { 'bar': 123 };
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: { 'content-type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' },
data: qs.stringify(data),
url,
};
axios(options);
In node.js, you can use the
querystring module as follows:
const querystring = require('querystring');
axios.post('http://something.com/', querystring.stringify({ foo: 'bar' }));
or 'URLSearchParams' from 'url module' as follows:
const url = require('url');
const params = new url.URLSearchParams({ foo: 'bar' });
axios.post('http://something.com/', params.toString());
You can also use the
qs library.
The
qs library is preferable if you need to stringify nested objects, as the
querystring method has known issues with that use case (https://github.com/nodejs/node-v0.x-archive/issues/1665).
In node.js, you can use the
form-data library as follows:
const FormData = require('form-data');
const form = new FormData();
form.append('my_field', 'my value');
form.append('my_buffer', new Buffer(10));
form.append('my_file', fs.createReadStream('/foo/bar.jpg'));
axios.post('https://example.com', form, { headers: form.getHeaders() })
Alternatively, use an interceptor:
axios.interceptors.request.use(config => {
if (config.data instanceof FormData) {
Object.assign(config.headers, config.data.getHeaders());
}
return config;
});
Until axios reaches a
1.0 release, breaking changes will be released with a new minor version. For example
0.5.1, and
0.5.4 will have the same API, but
0.6.0 will have breaking changes.
axios depends on a native ES6 Promise implementation to be supported. If your environment doesn't support ES6 Promises, you can polyfill.
axios includes TypeScript definitions and a type guard for axios errors.
let user: User = null;
try {
const { data } = await axios.get('/user?ID=12345');
user = data.userDetails;
} catch (error) {
if (axios.isAxiosError(error)) {
handleAxiosError(error);
} else {
handleUnexpectedError(error);
}
}
You can use Gitpod an online IDE(which is free for Open Source) for contributing or running the examples online.
axios is heavily inspired by the $http service provided in AngularJS. Ultimately axios is an effort to provide a standalone
$http-like service for use outside of AngularJS.
