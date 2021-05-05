Expressions language for Clojure(Script) and JavaScript inspired by Microsoft Excel ™

Rationale

In some applications, the lion's share of business logic is concentrated in dynamic expressions. Often they are not even part of the code base and are stored in a database, files, or somewhere in the cloud. And sometimes these expressions need to be accessed non-technical personnel, like managers or call centers operators. Making them learn clojure or python is not fair. This library is designed to combine the best of two completely different worlds: the most understandable syntax from Excel and the speed of Clojure.

Installation

Leiningen : [io.xapix/axel-f "2.0.11"]

: Boot : (set-env! :dependencies #(conj % [io.xapix/axel-f "2.0.11"]))

: deps.edn: {:deps {io.xapix/axel-f {:mvn/version "2.0.11"}}}

JavaScript

Please checkout the documentation for JavaScript package

( require '[axel-f.excel :as axel-f]) ( def foo ( axel-f/compile "AVERAGE({1, 2, 3})" )) ( foo ) (( axel-f/compile "SUM(1, 2, AVERAGE({4,5,6}), foo.bar, foo.baz[*].x)" ) { :foo { :bar 1 :baz [{ :x 5 } { :x 7 } { :x 8 }]}}) ( meta ( axel-f/compile "SUM(1, 2, AVERAGE({4,5,6}), foo.bar, foo.baz[*].x)" ))

Difference from Excel

No cell-references or reference operations.

Extra functions to work with lists such as MAP , FILTER , SORT , LENGTH , CONCAT

, , , , Lambda functions! FN(x, y, x + y) where all but last arguments are arglist, last - lambda's body with local bindings.

Object references

In addition to a formula, the run function can accept execution context as a second argument. Context can be any valid Clojure(Script) object. In the formula you can select the data from context by using object reference operators:

Dot reference operator for access nested data: foo.bar.baz

Single string can be used as a reference by using dot character as a prefix .'some string with spaces'

Array reference operator for access data in vector: foo[*].bar foo[*][*] we support nested vectors (vector of vectors of vectors ...) and objects in vectors foo[*].bar[*].baz it is possible to use indexes to get the data inside of arrays: foo[1].bar index can be computed on the fly: foo[SUM(x, 10)].bar

field reference can have any character except space, single/double quote, dot, comma, opening/closing square/round brackets and operators fields with mentioned symbols inside must be quoted by wrapping into string literals: 'bar > baz'[0].foo or 'foo -> bar'.baz some functions such as FILTER or SORT possibly can return nested data structure and this data can be used as a root reference object: FILTER(FN(item, item.x), _)[0].x with context [{:x 2} {:x 1} {:x 3}] returns 1 as expected.



Data types

Null as in Excel (NULL).

Null as in Excel (NULL). Booleans as in Excel (TRUE/FALSE). In addition axel-f understands True/False/true/false

Booleans as in Excel (TRUE/FALSE). In addition axel-f understands Numbers (Integers, Floats, Exponential form)

Numbers (Integers, Floats, Exponential form) Strings in double or single quotes. ( 'Some String' , "Some String" )

Strings in double or single quotes. ( , ) Arrays. Any data in curly brackets ( {1, 2, TRUE} )

Arrays. Any data in curly brackets ( ) Date

Date Excel Error types

Excel Error types Geospatial Data

Operators

Any expression can be used as an operand for any operator. axel-f has the same operator precedence as in Excel. To change a precendence of operators you can use round brackets ( (2+2)*2 => 8)

Unary

Sign operator ( -/+ , eg. "-1") Can be used for coercing boolean into number ( --TRUE => 1)

Sign operator ( , eg. "-1") Can be used for coercing boolean into number ( => 1) Percent operator ( 2.4% ) axel-f uses float as replacement ( 2.4% => 0.024).

Binary

Additive operators ( +/- )

Additive operators ( ) Multiplicative operators ( * and / )

Multiplicative operators ( ) Comparison operators more ( > ) more or equal ( >= ) less ( < ) less or equal ( <= ) equal ( = ) not equal ( <> )

Comparison operators Exponential operator ( ^ )

Exponential operator ( ) Concatenate operator ( & )

Implemented functions

Please check the wiki page

Changes between 1.0.6 and 2.0.0

Namespaces (!BREAKING!)

axel-f.core => axle-f.excel , for ability to have separate (not just excel-like) extensions for axel-f core

axle-f.analyze was replaced by metadata attached to compiled AST

Working with collections (!BREAKING!)

MAP , FILTER , SORT no longer accept reference as a first argument. Use lambda function instead.

, , no longer accept reference as a first argument. Use lambda function instead. New function CONCAT to concatenate elements of multiple collections.

Extensions (!BREAKING!)

To be more data-driven def-excel-fn was replaced by providing extra context to compile function. It must be a map of token -> fn pairs.

Local scope

New special function WITH can be used to create local bindings.

E.g.

WITH(x, 1 , y, 2 , x + y) => 3

Lambdas also supported here

WITH(foo, FN(x, x + 2 ), MAP(foo, {5, 6 , 7 })) => [7, 8 , 9 ]

Copyright and License

Copyright © 2018 Xapix GmbH, and contributors

Distributed under the Eclipse Public License, the same as Clojure.