This repository has been deprecated. The package has been moved to axe-core-npm. The package will be available via NPM as @axe-core/webdriverjs .

Provides a chainable axe API for Selenium's WebDriverJS and automatically injects into all frames.

Getting Started

Install Node.js if you haven't already. For running axe-webdriverjs tests read more about setting up your environment.

Download and install any necessary browser drivers on your machine's PATH. More on Webdriver setup.

Install Selenium Webdriver: npm install selenium-webdriver --no-save

Install axe-webdriverjs and its dependencies: npm install axe-webdriverjs

Usage

This module uses a chainable API to assist in injecting, configuring and analyzing using axe with Selenium WebDriverJS. As such, it is required to pass an instance of WebDriver.

Here is an example of a script that will drive Selenium to this repository, perform analysis and then log results to the console.

var AxeBuilder = require ( 'axe-webdriverjs' ); var WebDriver = require ( 'selenium-webdriver' ); var driver = new WebDriver.Builder() .forBrowser( 'firefox' ) .build(); driver .get( 'https://dequeuniversity.com/demo/mars/' ) .then( function ( ) { AxeBuilder(driver).analyze( function ( err, results ) { if (err) { } console .log(results); }); });

Constructor for the AxeBuilder helper. You must pass an instance of selenium-webdriver as the first and only argument. Can be called with or without the new keyword.

var builder = AxeBuilder(driver);

If you wish to run a specific version of axe-core, you can pass the source axe-core source file in as a string. Doing so will mean axe-webdriverjs runs this version of axe-core, instead of the one installed as a dependency of axe-webdriverjs.

var axeSource = fs.readFileSync( './axe-1.0.js' , 'utf8' ); var builder = AxeBuilder(driver, axeSource);

Adds a CSS selector to the list of elements to include in analysis

AxeBuilder(driver) .include( '.results-panel' );

Add a CSS selector to the list of elements to exclude from analysis

AxeBuilder(driver) .include( '.results-panel' ) .exclude( '.results-panel h2' );

Specifies options to be used by axe.a11yCheck . Will override any other configured options, including calls to withRules and withTags . See axe-core API documentation for information on its structure.

AxeBuilder(driver) .options({ checks : { 'valid-lang' : [ 'orcish' ] } });

Limits analysis to only those with the specified rule IDs. Accepts a String of a single rule ID or an Array of multiple rule IDs. Subsequent calls to AxeBuilder#options , AxeBuilder#withRules or AxeBuilder#withRules will override specified options.

AxeBuilder(driver) .withRules( 'html-lang' );

AxeBuilder(driver) .withRules([ 'html-lang' , 'image-alt' ]);

Limits analysis to only those with the specified rule IDs. Accepts a String of a single tag or an Array of multiple tags. Subsequent calls to AxeBuilder#options , AxeBuilder#withRules or AxeBuilder#withRules will override specified options.

AxeBuilder(driver) .withTags( 'wcag2a' );

AxeBuilder(driver) .withTags([ 'wcag2a' , 'wcag2aa' ]);

Skips verification of the rules provided. Accepts a String of a single rule ID or an Array of multiple rule IDs. Subsequent calls to AxeBuilder#options , AxeBuilder#disableRules will override specified options.

AxeBuilder(driver) .disableRules( 'color-contrast' );

or use it combined with some specified tags:

AxeBuilder(driver) .withTags([ 'wcag2a' , 'wcag2aa' ]) .disableRules( 'color-contrast' );

Inject an axe configuration object to modify the ruleset before running Analyze. Subsequent calls to this method will invalidate previous ones by calling axe.configure and replacing the config object. See axe-core API documentation for documentation on the object structure.

var config = { checks : [ Object ], rules : [ Object ] }; AxeBuilder(driver) .configure(config) .analyze( function ( err, results ) { if (err) { } console .log(results); });

Performs analysis and passes any encountered error and/or the result object to the provided callback function or promise function. Does not chain as the operation is asynchronous

AxeBuilder(driver) .analyze( function ( err, results ) { if (err) { } console .log(results); });

Using the returned promise (optional):

AxeBuilder(driver) .analyze() .then( function ( results ) { console .log(results); }) .catch( err => { });

NOTE: to maintain backwards compatibility, the analyze function will also accept a callback which takes a single results argument. However, if an error is encountered during analysis, the error will be raised which will cause the process to crash. ⚠️ This functionality will be removed in the next major release.⚠️

Examples

This project has a couple integrations that demonstrate the ability and use of this module:

Contributing

Read the documentation on contributing