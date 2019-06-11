The TestCafe module that allows you to use the aXe accessibility engine in TestCafe tests.
npm install axe-core axe-testcafe --save-dev
You can write a TestCafe test with automated accessibility checks like this.
import { axeCheck, createReport } from 'axe-testcafe';
fixture `TestCafe tests with Axe`
.page `http://example.com`;
test('Automated accessibility testing', async t => {
const { error, violations } = await axeCheck(t);
await t.expect(violations.length === 0).ok(createReport(violations));
});
If any accessibility issues are found, you will see a detailed report generated by the
createReport function.
The
axe-testcafe module allows you to define the
context and
options axe.run parameters in a TestCafe test.
test('Automated accessibility testing', async () => {
const axeContext = { exclude: [['select']] };
const axeOptions = { rules: { 'html-has-lang': { enabled: false } } };
const { error, violations } = await axeCheck(t, axeContext, axeOptions);
await t.expect(violations.length === 0).ok(createReport(violations));
});