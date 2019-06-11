The TestCafe module that allows you to use the aXe accessibility engine in TestCafe tests.

Installation

npm install axe-core axe-testcafe --save-dev

How to use

You can write a TestCafe test with automated accessibility checks like this.

import { axeCheck, createReport } from 'axe-testcafe' ; fixture `TestCafe tests with Axe` .page `http://example.com` ; test( 'Automated accessibility testing' , async t => { const { error, violations } = await axeCheck(t); await t.expect(violations.length === 0 ).ok(createReport(violations)); });

If any accessibility issues are found, you will see a detailed report generated by the createReport function.

aXe options

The axe-testcafe module allows you to define the context and options axe.run parameters in a TestCafe test.