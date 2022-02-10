Convert axe-core accessibility scan results to the SARIF format. Provides both a TypeScript API and a CLI tool.

Use this with the Sarif Viewer Build Tab Azure DevOps Extension to visualize accessibility scan results in the build results of an Azure Pipelines build.

Usage

Before using axe-sarif-converter, you will need to run an axe accessibility scan to produce some axe results to convert. Typically, you would do this by using an axe integration library for your favorite browser automation tool (@axe-core/puppeteer, @axe-core/webdriverjs, cypress-axe).

axe-sarif-converter exports a single function, named convertAxeToSarif . Use it like this:

import * as Axe from 'axe-core' ; import * as AxePuppeteer from '@axe-core/puppeteer' ; import * as fs from 'fs' ; import * as Puppeteer from 'puppeteer' ; import * as util from 'util' ; import { convertAxeToSarif, SarifLog } from 'axe-sarif-converter' ; test( 'my accessibility test' , async () => { const testPage: Puppeteer.Page = ; const axeResults: Axe.AxeResults = await new AxePuppeteer(testPage).analyze(); const sarifResults: SarifLog = convertAxeToSarif(axeResults); await util.promisify(fs.writeFile)( './test-results/my-accessibility-test.sarif' , JSON .stringify(sarifResults), { encoding: 'utf8' }); }

You can also use axe-sarif-converter as a command line tool:

npx @axe-core/cli https://accessibilityinsights.io --save ./sample-axe-results.json npx axe-sarif-converter --input-files ./sample-axe-results.json --output-file ./sample-axe-results.sarif

See npx axe-sarif-converter --help for full command line option details.

Samples

The microsoft/axe-pipelines-samples project contains full sample code that walks you through integrating this library into your project, from writing a test to seeing results in Azure Pipelines.

Version numbers

The version number of this library is independent from the version numbers of the axe-core inputs and SARIF outputs it supports.

axe-sarif-converter version 2.x supports input from version ^3.2.0 || ^4.0.0 of axe-core (tested with 3.2.2, 3.3.2, 3.4.1, 3.4.2, 3.5.1, 3.5.2, 3.5.3, 3.5.4, 3.5.5, 4.0.1, 4.0.2, 4.1.1, 4.2.0, and 4.3.2) and outputs SARIF v2.1

axe-sarif-converter version 1.x supports input from version >= 3.2.0 < 3.3.0 of axe-core (tested with 3.2.2) and outputs SARIF v2.0

Note that the SARIF format does not use semantic versioning, and there are breaking changes between the v2.0 and v2.1 SARIF formats. If you need compatibility with a SARIF viewer that only supports v2.0, you should use version 1.x of this library.

Contributing

To get started working on the project:

Install dependencies: Install Node.js (LTS version)

npm install -g yarn

yarn install Run all build, lint, and test steps: yarn precheckin Run the CLI tool with your changes: yarn build

node dist/cli.js

Alternately, register a linked global axe-sarif-converter command with npm install && npm link (yarn doesn't work for this; see yarnpkg/yarn#1585)

Updating axe-core version

This package attempts to maintain backwards compatibility with axe-core versions ^3.2.2. We maintain test cases using pinned output from multiple axe-core versions under /src/test-resources/ , so updating the version of axe-core we support involves generating new output for the new versions.

Ideally we'd specify axe-core as a peer dependency; unfortunately, changing this now would be a breaking change, so we're waiting to change this until we would need to make a breaking change anyway.

To update the package and test cases to account for a new axe-core version:

Update the version of axe-core in yarn.lock (not package.json ); usually dependabot will cover this. If updating to the latest version, this can be accomplished using yarn upgrade axe-core . Build the repo with: yarn install yarn build Update the versions of @axe-core/cli, @axe-core/puppeteer, and axe-core in src/test-resources/generator/package.json Generate test resource files for the new version with: cd src/ test -resources/generator yarn install yarn generate Manually compare the diff of /src/test-resources/basic-axe-vPREVIOUS.sarif and /src/test-resources/basic-axe-vNEW.sarif ; the only differences should be the version numbers. Manually compare the diff of /src/test-resources/w3citylights-axe-vPREVIOUS.sarif and /src/test-resources/w3citylights-axe-vNEW.sarif ; in addition to version number differences, you should see some differences based on new/removed rules between the axe versions. Add test cases involving the new files to the integration tests in src/index.test.ts and src/cli.test.ts Update snapshots ( yarn test -u ) Update this README's Version numbers section to note which versions we've tested against.

Contributor License Agreement

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For more details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.