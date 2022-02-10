Convert axe-core accessibility scan results to the SARIF format. Provides both a TypeScript API and a CLI tool.
Use this with the Sarif Viewer Build Tab Azure DevOps Extension to visualize accessibility scan results in the build results of an Azure Pipelines build.
Before using axe-sarif-converter, you will need to run an axe accessibility scan to produce some axe results to convert. Typically, you would do this by using an axe integration library for your favorite browser automation tool (@axe-core/puppeteer, @axe-core/webdriverjs, cypress-axe).
axe-sarif-converter exports a single function, named
convertAxeToSarif. Use it like this:
import * as Axe from 'axe-core';
import * as AxePuppeteer from '@axe-core/puppeteer';
import * as fs from 'fs';
import * as Puppeteer from 'puppeteer';
import * as util from 'util';
import { convertAxeToSarif, SarifLog } from 'axe-sarif-converter';
test('my accessibility test', async () => {
// This example uses @axe-core/puppeteer, but you can use any axe-based
// library that outputs axe scan results in the default axe output format
const testPage: Puppeteer.Page = /* ... set up your test page ... */;
const axeResults: Axe.AxeResults = await new AxePuppeteer(testPage).analyze();
// Perform the conversion
const sarifResults: SarifLog = convertAxeToSarif(axeResults);
// Output a SARIF file, perhaps for use with a Sarif Viewer tool
await util.promisify(fs.writeFile)(
'./test-results/my-accessibility-test.sarif',
JSON.stringify(sarifResults),
{ encoding: 'utf8' });
}
You can also use axe-sarif-converter as a command line tool:
# @axe-core/cli is used here for example purposes only; you could also run axe-core
# using your library of choice and JSON.stringify the results.
npx @axe-core/cli https://accessibilityinsights.io --save ./sample-axe-results.json
npx axe-sarif-converter --input-files ./sample-axe-results.json --output-file ./sample-axe-results.sarif
See
npx axe-sarif-converter --help for full command line option details.
The microsoft/axe-pipelines-samples project contains full sample code that walks you through integrating this library into your project, from writing a test to seeing results in Azure Pipelines.
The version number of this library is independent from the version numbers of the axe-core inputs and SARIF outputs it supports.
Note that the SARIF format does not use semantic versioning, and there are breaking changes between the v2.0 and v2.1 SARIF formats. If you need compatibility with a SARIF viewer that only supports v2.0, you should use version 1.x of this library.
To get started working on the project:
Install dependencies:
npm install -g yarn
yarn install
Run all build, lint, and test steps:
yarn precheckin
Run the CLI tool with your changes:
yarn build
node dist/cli.js
axe-sarif-converter command with
npm install && npm link (yarn doesn't work for this; see yarnpkg/yarn#1585)
This package attempts to maintain backwards compatibility with axe-core versions ^3.2.2. We maintain
test cases using pinned output from multiple axe-core versions under
/src/test-resources/, so updating
the version of axe-core we support involves generating new output for the new versions.
Ideally we'd specify axe-core as a peer dependency; unfortunately, changing this now would be a breaking change, so we're waiting to change this until we would need to make a breaking change anyway.
To update the package and test cases to account for a new axe-core version:
Update the version of axe-core in
yarn.lock (not
package.json); usually dependabot will cover this. If updating to the latest version, this can be accomplished using
yarn upgrade axe-core.
Build the repo with:
yarn install
yarn build
Update the versions of @axe-core/cli, @axe-core/puppeteer, and axe-core in
src/test-resources/generator/package.json
Generate test resource files for the new version with:
cd src/test-resources/generator
yarn install
yarn generate
Manually compare the diff of
/src/test-resources/basic-axe-vPREVIOUS.sarif and
/src/test-resources/basic-axe-vNEW.sarif; the only differences should be the version numbers.
Manually compare the diff of
/src/test-resources/w3citylights-axe-vPREVIOUS.sarif and
/src/test-resources/w3citylights-axe-vNEW.sarif; in addition to version number differences, you should see some differences based on new/removed rules between the axe versions.
Add test cases involving the new files to the integration tests in
src/index.test.ts and
src/cli.test.ts
Update snapshots (
yarn test -u)
Update this README's
Version numbers section to note which versions we've tested against.
This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For more details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.
When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.