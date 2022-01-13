Logging add-on to send logs over HTTP to your server in Node and Browser environments. Works with any logger! Chop up your logs consistently! Made for Cabin.
npm:
npm install axe
yarn:
yarn add axe
See Browser usage below for more information.
We adhere to the Log4j standard. This means that you can use any custom logger (or the default
console), but we strictly support the following log levels:
trace
debug
info
warn
error
fatal (uses
error)
We highly recommend that you follow this approach when logging
(message, meta):
const message = 'Hello world';
const meta = { beep: 'boop', foo: true };
axe.info(message, meta);
You can also make logs with three arguments
(level, message, meta):
const level = 'info';
const message = 'Hello world';
const meta = { beep: 'boop', foo: true };
axe.log(level, message, meta);
You should also log errors like this:
const err = new Error('Oops!');
axe.error(err);
To recap: The first argument
message should be a String, and the second
meta should be an optional Object.
If you simply use
axe.log, then the log level used will be
info, but it will still use the logger's native
log method (as opposed to using
info).
If you invoke
axe.log (or any other logging method, e.g.
info), then it will return a consistent value no matter the edge case.
For example, if you log
axe.log('hello world'), it will output with
console.log (or your custom logger's
log method) and
return the Object:
{ message: 'hello world', meta: { level: 'info' } }
And if you were to log
axe.info('hello world'), it will output with
console.info (or your custom logger's
info method) and
return the Object:
{ message: 'hello world', meta: { level: 'info' } }
Lastly if you were to log
axe.warn('uh oh!', { amount_spent: 50 }), it will output with
console.warn (or your custom logger's
warn method) and
return the Object:
{ message: 'uh oh!', meta: { amount_spent: 50, level: 'warn' } }
These returned values will be automatically sent to the endpoint (by default to your Cabin account associated with your API key).
You can also use format specifiers in the browser (uses format-util – has limited number of format specifiers) and Node (uses the built-in util.format method – supports all format specifiers). This feature is built-in thanks to smart detection using format-specifiers.
This consistency among server and browser environments is the beauty of Axe – and when used in combination with Cabin, your logs will be beautiful with HTTP request information, user metadata, IP address, User-Agent, and more!
By default a
meta.app property is populated in all logs for you using parse-app-info.
At a glance, here are the properties that are automatically populated for you:
|Property
|Description
|environment
|The value of NODE_ENV
|hostname
|Name of the computer
|name
|Name of the app from
package.json
|node
|Version if node.js running the app
|pid
|Process ID as in
process.pid
|version
|Version of the app
package.json
Additional properties when the app is in a git repository
|Property
|Description
|hash
|git hash of latest commit if the app
|tag
|the latest git tag. Property is not available when there is no tag
We highly recommend to simply use Cabin as this package is built-in!
const Axe = require('axe');
const axe = new Axe({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' });
axe.info('hello world');
The browser-ready bundle is only 36 KB (minified and gzipped).
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Symbol.iterator,Symbol.prototype,Symbol.toPrimitive,Symbol.toStringTag,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Object.assign,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Array.from,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/axe"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
(function() {
var Axe = new Axe({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' });
axe.info('hello world');
});
</script>
We recommend using https://polyfill.io (specifically with the bundle mentioned in VanillaJS above):
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Symbol.iterator,Symbol.prototype,Symbol.toPrimitive,Symbol.toStringTag,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Object.assign,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Array.from,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet"></script>
If you're using something like browserify, webpack, or rollup, then install the package as you would with Node above.
By default, Axe uses the built-in
console (with console-polyfill for cross-browser support).
However you might want to use something fancier, and as such we support any logger out of the box.
Loggers supported include, but are not limited to:
Just pass your custom logging utility as the
loggeroption:
const signale = require('signale');
const Axe = require('axe');
const axe = new Axe({ logger: signale, key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' });
axe.info('hello world');
In Lad, we have an approach similar to the following, where non-production environments use consola, and production environments use pino.
const Axe = require('axe');
const consola = require('consola');
const pino = require('pino')({
customLevels: {
log: 30
},
hooks: {
// <https://github.com/pinojs/pino/blob/master/docs/api.md#logmethod>
logMethod(inputArgs, method) {
return method.call(this, {
// <https://github.com/pinojs/pino/issues/854>
// message: inputArgs[0],
msg: inputArgs[0],
meta: inputArgs[1]
});
}
}
});
const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';
const logger = new Axe({
logger: isProduction ? pino : consola
});
logger.info('hello world');
By default we built-in support such that if you provide your Cabin API key, then your logs will be uploaded automatically for you in both server and browser environments.
If you decide to self-host your own Cabin API (or roll your own logging service) then you can specify your own endpoint under
config.endpoint.
See Options below for more information.
This is useful when you want need logging turned off in certain environments.
For example when you're running tests you can set
axe.config.silent = true.
const Axe = require('axe');
const axe = new Axe({ silent: true, key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' });
axe.info('hello world');
Please see Cabin's documentation for stack traces and error handling for more information.
If you're not using
cabin, you can simply replace instances of the word
cabinwith
axein the documentation examples linked above.
key (String) - defaults to an empty string, so BasicAuth is not used – this is your Cabin API key, which you can get for free at Cabin (note you could provide your own API key here if you are self-hosting or rolling your own logging service)
endpoint (String) - defaults to
https://api.cabinjs.com
headers (Object) - HTTP headers to send along with log to the
endpoint
timeout (Number) - defaults to
5000, number of milliseconds to wait for a response
retry (Number) - defaults to
3, number of attempts to retry sending log over HTTP
showStack (Boolean) - defaults to
true (attempts to parse a boolean value from
process.env.SHOW_STACK) - whether or not to output a stack trace
meta (Object) - stores all meta config information
show (Boolean) - defaults to
true (attempts to parse a boolean value from
process.env.SHOW_META – meaning you can pass a flag
SHOW_META=true node app.js when needed for debugging), whether or not to output metadata to logger methods.
showApp (Boolean) - defaults to
false (attempts to parse a boolean value from
process.env.SHOW_META_APP – meaning you can pass a flag
SHOW_META_APP=true node app.js when needed for debugging), whether or not to output
appInfo in the metadata to logger methods.
omittedFields (Array) - defaults to
[] (attempts to parse an array value from
process.env.OMIT_META_FIELDS (
, delimited) - meaning you can pass a flag
OMIT_META_FIELDS=user,id node app.js), determining which fields to omit in the metadata passed to logger methods.
silent (Boolean) - defaults to
false, whether or not to suppress log output to console
logger (Object) - defaults to
console (with console-polyfill added automatically), but you may wish to use a custom logger
name (String) - the default name for the logger (defaults to
false, which does not set
logger.name). If you wish to pass a name such as
os.hostname(), then set
name: os.hostname() – this is useful if you are using a logger like
pino which prefixes log output with the name set here.
level (String) - the default level of logging to capture (defaults to
info, which includes all logs including info and higher in severity (e.g.
info,
warn,
error,
fatal)
capture (Boolean) - defaults to
false, whether or not to
POST logs to the
endpoint (takes into consideration the
config.level to only send valid capture levels)
callback (Function) - defaults to
false, but if it is a
Function, then it will be called with
callback(level, message, meta) – this is super useful for sending messages to Slack when errors occur (see below). Note that if you specify
{ callback: false } in the meta object when logging, it will prevent the callback function from being invoked (e.g.
axe.error(new Error('Slack callback failed'), { callback: false }) ‐ see below example). The
callback property is always purged from
meta object for sanity.
appInfo (Boolean) - defaults to
true (attempts to parse a boolean value from
process.env.APP_INFO) - whether or not to parse application information (using parse-app-info).
showMeta (Boolean) - defaults to
true (attempts to parse a boolean value from
process.env.SHOW_META – meaning you can pass a flag
SHOW_META=true node app.js when needed for debugging), whether or not to output metadata to logger methods.
meta.show when passed as part of config.
We have provided helper/safety aliases for
logger.warn and
logger.error of
logger.warning and
logger.err respectively.
Two extra methods are available, which were inspired by Slack's logger and added for compatibility:
axe.setLevel(level) - sets the log
level (String) severity to capture (must be valid enumerable level)
axe.getNormalizedLevel(level) - gets the normalized log
level (String) severity (normalizes to known logger levels, e.g. "warning" => "warn", "err" => "error", "log" => "info")
axe.setName(name) - sets the
name (String) property (some loggers like
pino will prefix logs with the name set here)
axe.setCallback(callback) - sets the
callback (Function) property (see
callback option above and Slack example below
This is just an example of using the
callback option to send a message to Slack with errors that occur in your application:
You will need to install the
@slack/web-api package locally:
npm install @slack/web-api
Create and copy to your clipboard a new Slack bot token at https://my.slack.com/services/new/bot.
Implementation example is provided below:
Replace
INSERT-YOUR-TOKENwith the token in your clipboard
const os = require('os');
const Axe = require('axe');
const { WebClient } = require('@slack/web-api');
const signale = require('signale');
const pino = require('pino')({
customLevels: {
log: 30
},
hooks: {
// <https://github.com/pinojs/pino/blob/master/docs/api.md#logmethod>
logMethod(inputArgs, method) {
return method.call(this, {
// <https://github.com/pinojs/pino/issues/854>
// message: inputArgs[0],
msg: inputArgs[0],
meta: inputArgs[1]
});
}
}
});
const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';
const config = {
logger: isProduction ? pino : signale,
level: isProduction ? 'warn' : 'info',
name: process.env.HOSTNAME || os.hostname()
};
// custom logger for Slack that inherits our Axe config
// (with the exception of a `callback` function for logging to Slack)
const slackLogger = new Axe(config);
// create an instance of the Slack Web Client API for posting messages
const web = new WebClient('INSERT-YOUR-TOKEN', {
// <https://slack.dev/node-slack-sdk/web-api#logging>
logger: slackLogger,
logLevel: config.level
});
// create our application logger that uses a custom callback function
const axe = new Axe({ ...config });
axe.setCallback(async (level, message, meta) => {
try {
// if it was not an error then return early
if (!['error','fatal'].includes(level)) return;
// otherwise post a message to the slack channel
const result = await web.chat.postMessage({
channel: 'general',
username: 'Cabin',
icon_emoji: ':evergreen_tree:',
attachments: [
{
title: meta.err && meta.err.message ? meta.err.message : message,
color: 'danger',
text: meta.err && meta.err.stack ? meta.err.stack : null,
fields: [
{
title: 'Level',
value: meta.level,
short: true
},
{
title: 'Environment',
value: meta.app.environment,
short: true
},
{
title: 'Hostname',
value: meta.app.hostname,
short: true
},
{
title: 'Hash',
value: meta.app.hash,
short: true
}
]
}
]
});
// finally log the result from slack
axe.info('web.chat.postMessage', { result, callback: false });
} catch (err) {
axe.error(err, { callback: false });
}
});
axe.error(new Error('Uh oh something went wrong!'));
|Name
|Website
|Nick Baugh
|http://niftylettuce.com
|Alexis Tyler
|https://wvvw.me/
Axe, Lad, Lass, and their respective logos are trademarks of Niftylettuce LLC. These trademarks may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Niftylettuce LLC. If you are seeking permission to use these trademarks, then please contact us.