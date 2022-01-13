Axe

Logging add-on to send logs over HTTP to your server in Node and Browser environments. Works with any logger! Chop up your logs consistently! Made for Cabin.

Table of Contents

Install

Node

npm:

npm install axe

yarn:

yarn add axe

Browser

See Browser usage below for more information.

Approach

We adhere to the Log4j standard. This means that you can use any custom logger (or the default console ), but we strictly support the following log levels:

trace

debug

info

warn

error

fatal (uses error )

We highly recommend that you follow this approach when logging (message, meta) :

const message = 'Hello world' ; const meta = { beep : 'boop' , foo : true }; axe.info(message, meta);

You can also make logs with three arguments (level, message, meta) :

const level = 'info' ; const message = 'Hello world' ; const meta = { beep : 'boop' , foo : true }; axe.log(level, message, meta);

You should also log errors like this:

const err = new Error ( 'Oops!' ); axe.error(err);

To recap: The first argument message should be a String, and the second meta should be an optional Object.

If you simply use axe.log , then the log level used will be info , but it will still use the logger's native log method (as opposed to using info ).

If you invoke axe.log (or any other logging method, e.g. info ), then it will return a consistent value no matter the edge case.

For example, if you log axe.log('hello world') , it will output with console.log (or your custom logger's log method) and return the Object:

{ message : 'hello world' , meta : { level : 'info' } }

And if you were to log axe.info('hello world') , it will output with console.info (or your custom logger's info method) and return the Object:

{ message : 'hello world' , meta : { level : 'info' } }

Lastly if you were to log axe.warn('uh oh!', { amount_spent: 50 }) , it will output with console.warn (or your custom logger's warn method) and return the Object:

{ message : 'uh oh!' , meta : { amount_spent : 50 , level : 'warn' } }

These returned values will be automatically sent to the endpoint (by default to your Cabin account associated with your API key).

You can also use format specifiers in the browser (uses format-util – has limited number of format specifiers) and Node (uses the built-in util.format method – supports all format specifiers). This feature is built-in thanks to smart detection using format-specifiers.

This consistency among server and browser environments is the beauty of Axe – and when used in combination with Cabin, your logs will be beautiful with HTTP request information, user metadata, IP address, User-Agent, and more!

Application Information

By default a meta.app property is populated in all logs for you using parse-app-info.

At a glance, here are the properties that are automatically populated for you:

Property Description environment The value of NODE_ENV hostname Name of the computer name Name of the app from package.json node Version if node.js running the app pid Process ID as in process.pid version Version of the app package.json

Additional properties when the app is in a git repository

Property Description hash git hash of latest commit if the app tag the latest git tag. Property is not available when there is no tag

Usage

We highly recommend to simply use Cabin as this package is built-in!

Node

const Axe = require ( 'axe' ); const axe = new Axe({ key : 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' }); axe.info( 'hello world' );

Browser

VanillaJS

The browser-ready bundle is only 36 KB (minified and gzipped).

< script src = "https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Symbol.iterator,Symbol.prototype,Symbol.toPrimitive,Symbol.toStringTag,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Object.assign,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Array.from,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/axe" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > ( function () { var Axe = new Axe({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' }); axe.info( 'hello world' ); }); </ script >

Required Browser Features

We recommend using https://polyfill.io (specifically with the bundle mentioned in VanillaJS above):

< script src = "https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Symbol.iterator,Symbol.prototype,Symbol.toPrimitive,Symbol.toStringTag,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Object.assign,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Array.from,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet" > </ script >

Map is not supported in IE 10

Map.prototype() is not supported in IE 10

Math.sign() is not supported in IE 10

Promise is not supported in Opera Mobile 12.1, Opera Mini all, IE Mobile 10, IE 10, Blackberry Browser 7

Reflect is not supported in IE 10

Symbol.iterator() is not supported in IE 10

Symbol.prototype() is not supported in IE 10

Symbol.toPrimitive() is not supported in IE 10

Symbol.toStringTag() is not supported in IE 10

Uint32Array is not supported in IE Mobile 10, IE 10, Blackberry Browser 7

window.crypto() is not supported in IE 10

Object.assign() is not supported in IE 10

Object.getOwnPropertySymbols() is not supported in IE 10

Array.from() is not supported in IE 10

Set is not supported in IE 10

Symbol is not supported in IE 10

BigInt is not supported in IE 10

WeakMap is not supported in IE 10

WeakRef is not supported in Opera 81, IE 10

WeakSet is not supported in IE 10

Bundler

If you're using something like browserify, webpack, or rollup, then install the package as you would with Node above.

Custom logger

By default, Axe uses the built-in console (with console-polyfill for cross-browser support).

However you might want to use something fancier, and as such we support any logger out of the box.

Loggers supported include, but are not limited to:

Just pass your custom logging utility as the logger option:

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); const Axe = require ( 'axe' ); const axe = new Axe({ logger : signale, key : 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' }); axe.info( 'hello world' );

In Lad, we have an approach similar to the following, where non-production environments use consola, and production environments use pino.

const Axe = require ( 'axe' ); const consola = require ( 'consola' ); const pino = require ( 'pino' )({ customLevels : { log : 30 }, hooks : { logMethod(inputArgs, method) { return method.call( this , { msg : inputArgs[ 0 ], meta : inputArgs[ 1 ] }); } } }); const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ; const logger = new Axe({ logger : isProduction ? pino : consola }); logger.info( 'hello world' );

Custom endpoint

By default we built-in support such that if you provide your Cabin API key, then your logs will be uploaded automatically for you in both server and browser environments.

If you decide to self-host your own Cabin API (or roll your own logging service) then you can specify your own endpoint under config.endpoint .

See Options below for more information.

Suppress logs

This is useful when you want need logging turned off in certain environments.

For example when you're running tests you can set axe.config.silent = true .

const Axe = require ( 'axe' ); const axe = new Axe({ silent : true , key : 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' }); axe.info( 'hello world' );

Stack Traces and Error Handling

Please see Cabin's documentation for stack traces and error handling for more information.

If you're not using cabin , you can simply replace instances of the word cabin with axe in the documentation examples linked above.

Options

key (String) - defaults to an empty string, so BasicAuth is not used – this is your Cabin API key , which you can get for free at Cabin (note you could provide your own API key here if you are self-hosting or rolling your own logging service)

(String) - defaults to an empty string, so BasicAuth is not used – , which you can get for free at Cabin (note you could provide your own API key here if you are self-hosting or rolling your own logging service) endpoint (String) - defaults to https://api.cabinjs.com

(String) - defaults to headers (Object) - HTTP headers to send along with log to the endpoint

(Object) - HTTP headers to send along with log to the timeout (Number) - defaults to 5000 , number of milliseconds to wait for a response

(Number) - defaults to , number of milliseconds to wait for a response retry (Number) - defaults to 3 , number of attempts to retry sending log over HTTP

(Number) - defaults to , number of attempts to retry sending log over HTTP showStack (Boolean) - defaults to true (attempts to parse a boolean value from process.env.SHOW_STACK ) - whether or not to output a stack trace

(Boolean) - defaults to (attempts to parse a boolean value from ) - whether or not to output a stack trace meta (Object) - stores all meta config information show (Boolean) - defaults to true (attempts to parse a boolean value from process.env.SHOW_META – meaning you can pass a flag SHOW_META=true node app.js when needed for debugging), whether or not to output metadata to logger methods. showApp (Boolean) - defaults to false (attempts to parse a boolean value from process.env.SHOW_META_APP – meaning you can pass a flag SHOW_META_APP=true node app.js when needed for debugging), whether or not to output appInfo in the metadata to logger methods. omittedFields (Array) - defaults to [] (attempts to parse an array value from process.env.OMIT_META_FIELDS ( , delimited) - meaning you can pass a flag OMIT_META_FIELDS=user,id node app.js ), determining which fields to omit in the metadata passed to logger methods.

(Object) - stores all meta config information silent (Boolean) - defaults to false , whether or not to suppress log output to console

(Boolean) - defaults to , whether or not to suppress log output to console logger (Object) - defaults to console (with console-polyfill added automatically), but you may wish to use a custom logger

(Object) - defaults to (with console-polyfill added automatically), but you may wish to use a custom logger name (String) - the default name for the logger (defaults to false , which does not set logger.name ). If you wish to pass a name such as os.hostname() , then set name: os.hostname() – this is useful if you are using a logger like pino which prefixes log output with the name set here.

(String) - the default name for the logger (defaults to , which does not set ). If you wish to pass a name such as , then set – this is useful if you are using a logger like which prefixes log output with the name set here. level (String) - the default level of logging to capture (defaults to info , which includes all logs including info and higher in severity (e.g. info , warn , error , fatal )

(String) - the default level of logging to capture (defaults to , which includes all logs including info and higher in severity (e.g. , , , ) capture (Boolean) - defaults to false , whether or not to POST logs to the endpoint (takes into consideration the config.level to only send valid capture levels)

(Boolean) - defaults to , whether or not to logs to the (takes into consideration the to only send valid capture levels) callback (Function) - defaults to false , but if it is a Function , then it will be called with callback(level, message, meta) – this is super useful for sending messages to Slack when errors occur (see below). Note that if you specify { callback: false } in the meta object when logging, it will prevent the callback function from being invoked (e.g. axe.error(new Error('Slack callback failed'), { callback: false }) ‐ see below example). The callback property is always purged from meta object for sanity.

(Function) - defaults to , but if it is a , then it will be called with – this is super useful for sending messages to Slack when errors occur (see below). Note that if you specify in the meta object when logging, it will prevent the callback function from being invoked (e.g. ‐ see below example). The property is always purged from object for sanity. appInfo (Boolean) - defaults to true (attempts to parse a boolean value from process.env.APP_INFO ) - whether or not to parse application information (using parse-app-info).

DEPRECATED

showMeta (Boolean) - defaults to true (attempts to parse a boolean value from process.env.SHOW_META – meaning you can pass a flag SHOW_META=true node app.js when needed for debugging), whether or not to output metadata to logger methods. This will be automatically assigned to meta.show when passed as part of config.

(Boolean) - defaults to (attempts to parse a boolean value from – meaning you can pass a flag when needed for debugging), whether or not to output metadata to logger methods.

Aliases

We have provided helper/safety aliases for logger.warn and logger.error of logger.warning and logger.err respectively.

Methods

Two extra methods are available, which were inspired by Slack's logger and added for compatibility:

axe.setLevel(level) - sets the log level (String) severity to capture (must be valid enumerable level)

- sets the log (String) severity to capture (must be valid enumerable level) axe.getNormalizedLevel(level) - gets the normalized log level (String) severity (normalizes to known logger levels, e.g. "warning" => "warn", "err" => "error", "log" => "info")

- gets the normalized log (String) severity (normalizes to known logger levels, e.g. "warning" => "warn", "err" => "error", "log" => "info") axe.setName(name) - sets the name (String) property (some loggers like pino will prefix logs with the name set here)

- sets the (String) property (some loggers like will prefix logs with the name set here) axe.setCallback(callback) - sets the callback (Function) property (see callback option above and Slack example below

Send Logs To Slack

This is just an example of using the callback option to send a message to Slack with errors that occur in your application:

You will need to install the @slack/web-api package locally: npm install @slack/web-api Create and copy to your clipboard a new Slack bot token at https://my.slack.com/services/new/bot. Implementation example is provided below: Replace INSERT-YOUR-TOKEN with the token in your clipboard const os = require ( 'os' ); const Axe = require ( 'axe' ); const { WebClient } = require ( '@slack/web-api' ); const signale = require ( 'signale' ); const pino = require ( 'pino' )({ customLevels : { log : 30 }, hooks : { logMethod(inputArgs, method) { return method.call( this , { msg : inputArgs[ 0 ], meta : inputArgs[ 1 ] }); } } }); const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ; const config = { logger : isProduction ? pino : signale, level : isProduction ? 'warn' : 'info' , name : process.env.HOSTNAME || os.hostname() }; const slackLogger = new Axe(config); const web = new WebClient( 'INSERT-YOUR-TOKEN' , { logger : slackLogger, logLevel : config.level }); const axe = new Axe({ ...config }); axe.setCallback( async (level, message, meta) => { try { if (![ 'error' , 'fatal' ].includes(level)) return ; const result = await web.chat.postMessage({ channel : 'general' , username : 'Cabin' , icon_emoji : ':evergreen_tree:' , attachments : [ { title : meta.err && meta.err.message ? meta.err.message : message, color : 'danger' , text : meta.err && meta.err.stack ? meta.err.stack : null , fields : [ { title : 'Level' , value : meta.level, short : true }, { title : 'Environment' , value : meta.app.environment, short : true }, { title : 'Hostname' , value : meta.app.hostname, short : true }, { title : 'Hash' , value : meta.app.hash, short : true } ] } ] }); axe.info( 'web.chat.postMessage' , { result, callback : false }); } catch (err) { axe.error(err, { callback : false }); } }); axe.error( new Error ( 'Uh oh something went wrong!' ));

