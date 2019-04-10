"menu" displays a list of items in a hierarchical structure.
Dependencies
bower install ax5ui-menu
bower is web front-end package manager.
When you install
bower, it will be installed under the
bower_components folder to resolve the plug-in dependencies.
(You can change the folder location. .bowerrc )
It is recommended that you install by using
bower.
If you've never used bower, please refer to http://bower.io/#install-bower.
If you do not use bower, it also can be installed by using npm as an alternative. In case of npm, which is the package manager for the front end, you need to solve the problem of plug-in dependencies.
npm install jquery
npm install ax5core
npm install ax5ui-menu
After downloading the install file of npm, you will need to copy it to the location where you want to use as a resource for the project.
If the copy process is inconvenient, it also can be done easily by using
gulp or
grunt.
Folder location can be any for your project. However, please be sure to assign the right path in the project.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.rawgit.com/ax5ui/ax5ui-menu/master/dist/ax5menu.css" />
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.12.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/ax5ui/ax5core/master/dist/ax5core.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/ax5ui/ax5ui-menu/master/dist/ax5menu.min.js"></script>
CDN urls This is a list of CDN urls for ax5ui-menu. ax5ui offers the CDN services through rawgit.
https://cdn.rawgit.com/ax5ui/ax5ui-menu/master/dist/ax5menu.css
https://cdn.rawgit.com/ax5ui/ax5ui-menu/master/dist/ax5menu.js
https://cdn.rawgit.com/ax5ui/ax5ui-menu/master/dist/ax5menu.min.js
var menu = new ax5.ui.menu({
theme: 'primary',
items: [
{label: "Menu 0"},
{label: "Menu 1"}
]
});
$(document).bind("contextmenu", function (e) {
menu.popup(e); // e || {left: 'Number', top: 'Number', direction: '', width: 'Number'}
ax5.util.stopEvent(e);
});
If you have any questions, please refer to the following gitHub