"menu" displays a list of items in a hierarchical structure.

Install with bower

bower install ax5ui-menu

bower is web front-end package manager. bower is web front-end package manager. When you install bower , it will be installed under the bower_components folder to resolve the plug-in dependencies.

(You can change the folder location. .bowerrc )

It is recommended that you install by using bower . If you've never used bower, please refer to http://bower.io/#install-bower.

Install with npm

If you do not use bower, it also can be installed by using npm as an alternative. In case of npm, which is the package manager for the front end, you need to solve the problem of plug-in dependencies.

npm install jquery npm install ax5core npm install ax5ui-menu

After downloading the install file of npm, you will need to copy it to the location where you want to use as a resource for the project. If the copy process is inconvenient, it also can be done easily by using gulp or grunt .

Download code

Insert "ax5menu" in HTML HEAD.

Folder location can be any for your project. However, please be sure to assign the right path in the project.

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/ax5ui/ax5ui-menu/master/dist/ax5menu.css" /> < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.12.4/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/ax5ui/ax5core/master/dist/ax5core.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/ax5ui/ax5ui-menu/master/dist/ax5menu.min.js" > </ script >

CDN urls This is a list of CDN urls for ax5ui-menu. ax5ui offers the CDN services through rawgit.

https : https : https :

Basic Usage

var menu = new ax5.ui.menu({ theme : 'primary' , items : [ { label : "Menu 0" }, { label : "Menu 1" } ] }); $( document ).bind( "contextmenu" , function ( e ) { menu.popup(e); ax5.util.stopEvent(e); });

Preview

If you have any questions, please refer to the following gitHub

Question