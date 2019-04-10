ax5core

"ax5core" is a collection of utility functions which were designed to be used in ax5ui. It consists of "ax5" keys such as "ax5.info", "ax5.util" and others, and class variables can be added under "ax5.ui".

By having the build system, "ax5core" requires only a minimum amount of codes and it can guarantee safety and application-compatibility.

Install with bower

You can download ax5core by using bower.

bower install ax5core

bower is web front-end package manager. When you install bower , it will be installed under the bower_components folder to resolve the plug-in dependencies.

(You can change the folder location. .bowerrc)

It is recommended that you install by using bower . If you've never used bower, please refer to http://bower.io/#install-bower.

Install with npm

If you do not use bower, it also can be installed by using npm as an alternative. In case of npm, which is the package manager for the front end, you need to solve the problem of plug-in dependencies.

npm install jquery npm install ax5core

After downloading the install file of npm, you will need to copy it to the location where you want to use as a resource for the project. If the copy process is inconvenient, it also can be done easily by using gulp or grunt .

Download code

Insert "ax5" in HTML HEAD.

Folder location can be any for your project. However, please be sure to assign the right path in the project.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.12.4/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/ax5ui/ax5core/master/dist/ax5core.min.js" > </ script >

CDN urls This is a list of CDN urls for ax5core. ax5ui offers the CDN services through the rawgit.

https : https :

Basic Usage

You can check whether ax5core is installed without any issues, by applying example codes as below.

ax5.util.date( "20111111" ); ax5.util.date( "20111111" , { 'return' : 'yyyy/MM/dd' }); ax5.util.date( "20111111" , { 'return' : 'yyyy/MM/dd hh:mm:ss' , add :{ "d" : 1 }} ); "2011/11/12 23:59:00"

API

If you have any questions, please refer to the following gitHub

