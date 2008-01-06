NOTE: AwsSum is now deprecated. Please use aws-sdk instead.
_______ _______ _______ _______
( ___ )|\ /|( ____ \( ____ \|\ /|( )
| ( ) || ) ( || ( \/| ( \/| ) ( || () () |
| (___) || | _ | || (_____ | (_____ | | | || || || |
| ___ || |( )| |(_____ )(_____ )| | | || |(_)| |
| ( ) || || || | ) | ) || | | || | | |
| ) ( || () () |/\____) |/\____) || (___) || ) ( |
|/ \|(_______)\_______)\_______)(_______)|/ \|
NodeJS module to aid talking to Web Service APIs.
IRC : Come and say hello in #awssum on Freenode. :)
To use an AwsSum plugin, you need to install the plugin you need for the relevant service. Please follow the documentation for that plugin.
Here's an example program to list all your buckets in S3:
Example:
s3-list-buckets.js:
var amazonS3 = require('awssum-amazon-s3');
var s3 = new amazonS3.S3({
'accessKeyId' : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
'secretAccessKey' : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
'region' : amazonS3.US_EAST_1,
});
s3.ListBuckets(function(err, data) {
if (err) throw new Error(err);
var buckets = data.Body.ListAllMyBucketsResult.Buckets.Bucket;
buckets.forEach(function(bucket) {
console.log('%s : %s', bucket.CreationDate, bucket.Name);
});
});
To run this program:
$ npm install awssum-amazon-s3
$ export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=...
$ export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=...
$ node s3-list-buckets.js
2008-01-06T10:04:16.000Z : my-bucket-1
2008-03-09T08:27:30.000Z : another-bucket
2008-03-09T09:02:53.000Z : photos
2008-06-14T23:43:10.000Z : storage-area
There are intro programs, examples and full docs in each plugin's repository, so please read them for specific instructions for each plugin.
Please see each plugin for more instructions.
|Provider
|Service
|Plugin
|Amazon
|Identity and Access Management
|awssum-amazon-iam
|Amazon
|AutoScaling
|awssum-amazon-autoscaling
|Amazon
|Instance MetaData
|awssum-amazon-imd
|Amazon
|CloudFormation
|awssum-amazon-cloudformation
|Amazon
|Import Export
|awssum-amazon-importexport
|Amazon
|CloudFront
|awssum-amazon-cloudfront
|Amazon
|Relational Database Service
|awssum-amazon-rds
|Amazon
|CloudSearch
|awssum-amazon-cloudsearch
|Amazon
|CloudWatch
|awssum-amazon-cloudwatch
|Amazon
|Route53
|awssum-amazon-route53
|Amazon
|DynamoDB
|awssum-amazon-dynamodb
|Amazon
|Simple Storage Service
|awssum-amazon-s3
|Amazon
|Elastic Compute Cloud
|awssum-amazon-ec2
|Amazon
|Simple Email Service
|awssum-amazon-ses
|Amazon
|ElastiCache
|awssum-amazon-elasticache
|Amazon
|SimpleDB
|awssum-amazon-simpledb
|Amazon
|ElasticBeanstalk
|awssum-amazon-elasticbeanstalk
|Amazon
|Simple Notification Service
|awssum-amazon-sns
|Amazon
|Elastic LoadBalancer
|awssum-amazon-elb
|Amazon
|Simple Queue Service
|awssum-amazon-sqs
|Amazon
|Elastic MapReduce
|awssum-amazon-emr
|Amazon
|StorageGateway
|awssum-amazon-storagegateway
|Amazon
|Flexible Payments Service
|awssum-amazon-fps
|Amazon
|Security Token Service
|awssum-amazon-sts
|Amazon
|Glacier
|awssum-amazon-glacier
|Amazon
|Simple WorkFlow
|awssum-amazon-swf
Coming soon:
Since each plugin
peerDepends on the service plugin and ultimately
awssum itself, you don't need to specify
these in your
package.json.
Dont do this:
"dependencies" : {
"awssum" : "1.0.x",
"awssum-amazon" : "1.0.x",
"awssum-amazon-s3" : "1.0.x"
},
You should do this instead (it will pull both
awssum-amazon and
awssum in too):
"dependencies" : {
"awssum-amazon-s3" : "1.0.x"
},
The first thing to realise when writing a plugin is that each service is provided by a provider. In the case of Amazon S3, Amazon is the provider and S3 is the service. For Twitter, since they only provide one service, then the provider would be named 'twitter' and you'd probably use the same name for the service.
In general then, you'd write two plugins with the following names:
For other examples, you might write
awssum-openstack,
awssum-openstack-nova and
awssum-openstack-keystone.
Once the provider plugin exists, new services for that provider just need the
awssum-<provider>-<service> to be
written. e.g.
awssum-openstack-swift.
Please also note to use
peerDependencies in your
package.json and depend on the correct version of
AwsSum. Your
awssum-<provider> package should peer depend on AwsSum and your
awssum-<provider>-<service>
package should peer depend on your
awssum-<provider> package. I hope this makes sense. :)
