Readme

NOTE: AwsSum is now deprecated. Please use aws-sdk instead.

 _______           _______  _______           _______ 
(  ___  )|\     /|(  ____ \(  ____ \|\     /|(       )
| (   ) || )   ( || (    \/| (    \/| )   ( || () () |
| (___) || | _ | || (_____ | (_____ | |   | || || || |
|  ___  || |( )| |(_____  )(_____  )| |   | || |(_)| |
| (   ) || || || |      ) |      ) || |   | || |   | |
| )   ( || () () |/\____) |/\____) || (___) || )   ( |
|/     \|(_______)\_______)\_______)(_______)|/     \|

NodeJS module to aid talking to Web Service APIs.

IRC : Come and say hello in #awssum on Freenode. :)

Usage

To use an AwsSum plugin, you need to install the plugin you need for the relevant service. Please follow the documentation for that plugin.

Getting Started

Here's an example program to list all your buckets in S3:

Example: s3-list-buckets.js:

var amazonS3 = require('awssum-amazon-s3');

var s3 = new amazonS3.S3({
    'accessKeyId'     : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
    'secretAccessKey' : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
    'region'          : amazonS3.US_EAST_1,
});

s3.ListBuckets(function(err, data) {
    if (err) throw new Error(err);

    var buckets = data.Body.ListAllMyBucketsResult.Buckets.Bucket;
    buckets.forEach(function(bucket) {
        console.log('%s : %s', bucket.CreationDate, bucket.Name);
    });
});

To run this program:

$ npm install awssum-amazon-s3
$ export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=...
$ export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=...
$ node s3-list-buckets.js
2008-01-06T10:04:16.000Z : my-bucket-1
2008-03-09T08:27:30.000Z : another-bucket
2008-03-09T09:02:53.000Z : photos
2008-06-14T23:43:10.000Z : storage-area

There are intro programs, examples and full docs in each plugin's repository, so please read them for specific instructions for each plugin.

Plugins

Please see each plugin for more instructions.

Provider Service Plugin
Amazon Identity and Access Management awssum-amazon-iam
Amazon AutoScaling awssum-amazon-autoscaling
Amazon Instance MetaData awssum-amazon-imd
Amazon CloudFormation awssum-amazon-cloudformation
Amazon Import Export awssum-amazon-importexport
Amazon CloudFront awssum-amazon-cloudfront
Amazon Relational Database Service awssum-amazon-rds
Amazon CloudSearch awssum-amazon-cloudsearch
Amazon CloudWatch awssum-amazon-cloudwatch
Amazon Route53 awssum-amazon-route53
Amazon DynamoDB awssum-amazon-dynamodb
Amazon Simple Storage Service awssum-amazon-s3
Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud awssum-amazon-ec2
Amazon Simple Email Service awssum-amazon-ses
Amazon ElastiCache awssum-amazon-elasticache
Amazon SimpleDB awssum-amazon-simpledb
Amazon ElasticBeanstalk awssum-amazon-elasticbeanstalk
Amazon Simple Notification Service awssum-amazon-sns
Amazon Elastic LoadBalancer awssum-amazon-elb
Amazon Simple Queue Service awssum-amazon-sqs
Amazon Elastic MapReduce awssum-amazon-emr
Amazon StorageGateway awssum-amazon-storagegateway
Amazon Flexible Payments Service awssum-amazon-fps
Amazon Security Token Service awssum-amazon-sts
Amazon Glacier awssum-amazon-glacier
Amazon Simple WorkFlow awssum-amazon-swf

Coming soon:

package.json

Since each plugin peerDepends on the service plugin and ultimately awssum itself, you don't need to specify these in your package.json.

Dont do this:

    "dependencies" : {
       "awssum"           : "1.0.x",
       "awssum-amazon"    : "1.0.x",
       "awssum-amazon-s3" : "1.0.x"
    },

You should do this instead (it will pull both awssum-amazon and awssum in too):

    "dependencies" : {
       "awssum-amazon-s3" : "1.0.x"
    },

Writing a Plugin

The first thing to realise when writing a plugin is that each service is provided by a provider. In the case of Amazon S3, Amazon is the provider and S3 is the service. For Twitter, since they only provide one service, then the provider would be named 'twitter' and you'd probably use the same name for the service.

In general then, you'd write two plugins with the following names:

  • awssum-<provider> - e.g. awssum-amazon, awssum-twitter
  • awssum-<provider>-<service> - e.g. awssum-amazon-s3, awssum-twitter-twitter

For other examples, you might write awssum-openstack, awssum-openstack-nova and awssum-openstack-keystone.

Once the provider plugin exists, new services for that provider just need the awssum-<provider>-<service> to be written. e.g. awssum-openstack-swift.

peerDependencies

Please also note to use peerDependencies in your package.json and depend on the correct version of AwsSum. Your awssum-<provider> package should peer depend on AwsSum and your awssum-<provider>-<service> package should peer depend on your awssum-<provider> package. I hope this makes sense. :)

Author

Written by Andrew Chilton - Blog - Twitter.

License

(Ends)

