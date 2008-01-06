NOTE: AwsSum is now deprecated. Please use aws-sdk instead.

NodeJS module to aid talking to Web Service APIs.

Usage

To use an AwsSum plugin, you need to install the plugin you need for the relevant service. Please follow the documentation for that plugin.

Getting Started

Here's an example program to list all your buckets in S3:

Example: s3-list-buckets.js :

var amazonS3 = require ( 'awssum-amazon-s3' ); var s3 = new amazonS3.S3({ 'accessKeyId' : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, 'secretAccessKey' : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, 'region' : amazonS3.US_EAST_1, }); s3.ListBuckets( function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw new Error (err); var buckets = data.Body.ListAllMyBucketsResult.Buckets.Bucket; buckets.forEach( function ( bucket ) { console .log( '%s : %s' , bucket.CreationDate, bucket.Name); }); });

To run this program:

$ npm install awssum-amazon-s3 $ export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=... $ export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=... $ node s3-list-buckets.js 2008-01-06T10:04:16.000Z : my-bucket-1 2008-03-09T08:27:30.000Z : another-bucket 2008-03-09T09:02:53.000Z : photos 2008-06-14T23:43:10.000Z : storage-area

There are intro programs, examples and full docs in each plugin's repository, so please read them for specific instructions for each plugin.

Plugins

Please see each plugin for more instructions.

Provider Service Plugin Amazon Identity and Access Management awssum-amazon-iam Amazon AutoScaling awssum-amazon-autoscaling Amazon Instance MetaData awssum-amazon-imd Amazon CloudFormation awssum-amazon-cloudformation Amazon Import Export awssum-amazon-importexport Amazon CloudFront awssum-amazon-cloudfront Amazon Relational Database Service awssum-amazon-rds Amazon CloudSearch awssum-amazon-cloudsearch Amazon CloudWatch awssum-amazon-cloudwatch Amazon Route53 awssum-amazon-route53 Amazon DynamoDB awssum-amazon-dynamodb Amazon Simple Storage Service awssum-amazon-s3 Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud awssum-amazon-ec2 Amazon Simple Email Service awssum-amazon-ses Amazon ElastiCache awssum-amazon-elasticache Amazon SimpleDB awssum-amazon-simpledb Amazon ElasticBeanstalk awssum-amazon-elasticbeanstalk Amazon Simple Notification Service awssum-amazon-sns Amazon Elastic LoadBalancer awssum-amazon-elb Amazon Simple Queue Service awssum-amazon-sqs Amazon Elastic MapReduce awssum-amazon-emr Amazon StorageGateway awssum-amazon-storagegateway Amazon Flexible Payments Service awssum-amazon-fps Amazon Security Token Service awssum-amazon-sts Amazon Glacier awssum-amazon-glacier Amazon Simple WorkFlow awssum-amazon-swf

Coming soon:

Since each plugin peerDepends on the service plugin and ultimately awssum itself, you don't need to specify these in your package.json .

Dont do this:

"dependencies" : { "awssum" : "1.0.x" , "awssum-amazon" : "1.0.x" , "awssum-amazon-s3" : "1.0.x" },

You should do this instead (it will pull both awssum-amazon and awssum in too):

"dependencies" : { "awssum-amazon-s3" : "1.0.x" },

Writing a Plugin

The first thing to realise when writing a plugin is that each service is provided by a provider. In the case of Amazon S3, Amazon is the provider and S3 is the service. For Twitter, since they only provide one service, then the provider would be named 'twitter' and you'd probably use the same name for the service.

In general then, you'd write two plugins with the following names:

awssum-<provider> - e.g. awssum-amazon, awssum-twitter

awssum-<provider>-<service> - e.g. awssum-amazon-s3, awssum-twitter-twitter

For other examples, you might write awssum-openstack , awssum-openstack-nova and awssum-openstack-keystone .

Once the provider plugin exists, new services for that provider just need the awssum-<provider>-<service> to be written. e.g. awssum-openstack-swift .

peerDependencies

Please also note to use peerDependencies in your package.json and depend on the correct version of AwsSum. Your awssum-<provider> package should peer depend on AwsSum and your awssum-<provider>-<service> package should peer depend on your awssum-<provider> package. I hope this makes sense. :)

Author

