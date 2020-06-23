A small standalone library to resolve AWS credentials and region details using, in order: environment variables, INI files, and HTTP calls (either to EC2 metadata or ECS endpoints, depending on environment). Queues HTTP calls to ensure no thundering herd effect will occur when credentials expire.
var awscred = require('awscred')
awscred.load(function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(data.credentials)
// { accessKeyId: 'ABC',
// secretAccessKey: 'DEF',
// sessionToken: 'GHI',
// expiration: Sat Apr 25 2015 01:16:01 GMT+0000 (UTC) }
console.log(data.region)
// us-east-1
})
Or just load the credentials, if you know the region already:
awscred.loadCredentials(function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(data)
// { accessKeyId: 'ABC',
// secretAccessKey: 'DEF',
// sessionToken: 'GHI',
// expiration: Sat Apr 25 2015 01:16:01 GMT+0000 (UTC) }
})
Or just load the region, synchronously:
console.log(awscred.loadRegionSync())
// us-east-1
Resolves AWS credentials and region details, and calls back with an object containing
credentials and
region properties as highlighted in the example above.
options include:
filename: the name of the INI file to parse, defaults to
'~/.aws/credentials' for credentials and
'~/.aws/config' for region
profile: the name of the INI profile to use, defaults to
'default'
timeout: the ms timeout on the http call to the EC2 or ECS metadata service, defaults to
5000
credentialsCallChain: array of functions to resolve credentials, defaults to
awscred.credentialsCallChain below
regionCallChain: array of functions to resolve region, defaults to
awscred.regionCallChain below
All options are also passed to
http.request, so any standard Node.js HTTP
options may be used as well.
The following environment variables are checked by default:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
AMAZON_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
AWS_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
AMAZON_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
AWS_SECRET_KEY
AWS_SESSION_TOKEN,
AMAZON_SESSION_TOKEN
AWS_REGION,
AMAZON_REGION,
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
AWS_PROFILE,
AMAZON_PROFILE
As above, but only resolves credentials, does not look up region. Calls
back with just the credentials object (containing
accessKeyId,
secretAccessKey, and optionally
sessionToken and
expiration properties).
As above, but only resolves region, does not look up credentials. Calls back with just the region string.
As above, but returns the region directly from this function using synchronous calls.
The array of credential loading functions used to determine call order. By default:
[loadCredentialsFromEnv, loadCredentialsFromIniFile, loadCredentialsFromHttp]
The array of region loading functions used to determine call order. By default:
[loadRegionFromEnv, loadRegionFromIniFile]
Individual methods to load credentials and region from different sources.
loadCredentialsFromHttp will choose between
loadCredentialsFromEc2Metadata
and
loadCredentialsFromEcs depending on whether the
AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_RELATIVE_URI environment variable is set (as it is on ECS).
Populates the
region and
credentials properties of
obj using the
appropriate
load method – depending on whether they're already set or not.