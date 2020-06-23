openbase logo
aws

awscred

by Michael Hart
1.5.0 (see all)

Node.js module to resolve AWS credentials/region using env, ini files and IAM roles

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

awscred

A small standalone library to resolve AWS credentials and region details using, in order: environment variables, INI files, and HTTP calls (either to EC2 metadata or ECS endpoints, depending on environment). Queues HTTP calls to ensure no thundering herd effect will occur when credentials expire.

Example

var awscred = require('awscred')

awscred.load(function(err, data) {
  if (err) throw err

  console.log(data.credentials)
  // { accessKeyId: 'ABC',
  //   secretAccessKey: 'DEF',
  //   sessionToken: 'GHI',
  //   expiration: Sat Apr 25 2015 01:16:01 GMT+0000 (UTC) }

  console.log(data.region)
  // us-east-1
})

Or just load the credentials, if you know the region already:

awscred.loadCredentials(function(err, data) {
  if (err) throw err

  console.log(data)
  // { accessKeyId: 'ABC',
  //   secretAccessKey: 'DEF',
  //   sessionToken: 'GHI',
  //   expiration: Sat Apr 25 2015 01:16:01 GMT+0000 (UTC) }
})

Or just load the region, synchronously:

console.log(awscred.loadRegionSync())
// us-east-1

API

awscred.load([options], cb)

awscred.loadCredentialsAndRegion([options], cb)

Resolves AWS credentials and region details, and calls back with an object containing credentials and region properties as highlighted in the example above.

options include:

  • filename: the name of the INI file to parse, defaults to '~/.aws/credentials' for credentials and '~/.aws/config' for region
  • profile: the name of the INI profile to use, defaults to 'default'
  • timeout: the ms timeout on the http call to the EC2 or ECS metadata service, defaults to 5000
  • credentialsCallChain: array of functions to resolve credentials, defaults to awscred.credentialsCallChain below
  • regionCallChain: array of functions to resolve region, defaults to awscred.regionCallChain below

All options are also passed to http.request, so any standard Node.js HTTP options may be used as well.

The following environment variables are checked by default:

  • AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, AMAZON_ACCESS_KEY_ID, AWS_ACCESS_KEY
  • AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, AMAZON_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, AWS_SECRET_KEY
  • AWS_SESSION_TOKEN, AMAZON_SESSION_TOKEN
  • AWS_REGION, AMAZON_REGION, AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
  • AWS_PROFILE, AMAZON_PROFILE

awscred.loadCredentials([options], cb)

As above, but only resolves credentials, does not look up region. Calls back with just the credentials object (containing accessKeyId, secretAccessKey, and optionally sessionToken and expiration properties).

awscred.loadRegion([options], cb)

As above, but only resolves region, does not look up credentials. Calls back with just the region string.

awscred.loadRegionSync([options])

As above, but returns the region directly from this function using synchronous calls.

awscred.credentialsCallChain

The array of credential loading functions used to determine call order. By default: [loadCredentialsFromEnv, loadCredentialsFromIniFile, loadCredentialsFromHttp]

awscred.regionCallChain

The array of region loading functions used to determine call order. By default: [loadRegionFromEnv, loadRegionFromIniFile]

awscred.loadCredentialsFromEnv

awscred.loadRegionFromEnv

awscred.loadRegionFromEnvSync

awscred.loadCredentialsFromIniFile

awscred.loadRegionFromIniFile

awscred.loadRegionFromIniFileSync

awscred.loadCredentialsFromHttp

awscred.loadCredentialsFromEc2Metadata

awscred.loadCredentialsFromEcs

awscred.loadProfileFromIniFile

awscred.loadProfileFromIniFileSync

Individual methods to load credentials and region from different sources. loadCredentialsFromHttp will choose between loadCredentialsFromEc2Metadata and loadCredentialsFromEcs depending on whether the AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_RELATIVE_URI environment variable is set (as it is on ECS).

awscred.merge(obj, [options], cb)

Populates the region and credentials properties of obj using the appropriate load method – depending on whether they're already set or not.

