awscred

A small standalone library to resolve AWS credentials and region details using, in order: environment variables, INI files, and HTTP calls (either to EC2 metadata or ECS endpoints, depending on environment). Queues HTTP calls to ensure no thundering herd effect will occur when credentials expire.

Example

var awscred = require ( 'awscred' ) awscred.load( function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err console .log(data.credentials) console .log(data.region) })

Or just load the credentials, if you know the region already:

awscred.loadCredentials( function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err console .log(data) })

Or just load the region, synchronously:

console .log(awscred.loadRegionSync())

API

Resolves AWS credentials and region details, and calls back with an object containing credentials and region properties as highlighted in the example above.

options include:

filename : the name of the INI file to parse, defaults to '~/.aws/credentials' for credentials and '~/.aws/config' for region

: the name of the INI file to parse, defaults to for credentials and for region profile : the name of the INI profile to use, defaults to 'default'

: the name of the INI profile to use, defaults to timeout : the ms timeout on the http call to the EC2 or ECS metadata service, defaults to 5000

: the ms timeout on the http call to the EC2 or ECS metadata service, defaults to credentialsCallChain : array of functions to resolve credentials, defaults to awscred.credentialsCallChain below

: array of functions to resolve credentials, defaults to below regionCallChain : array of functions to resolve region, defaults to awscred.regionCallChain below

All options are also passed to http.request , so any standard Node.js HTTP options may be used as well.

The following environment variables are checked by default:

AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , AMAZON_ACCESS_KEY_ID , AWS_ACCESS_KEY

, , AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , AMAZON_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , AWS_SECRET_KEY

, , AWS_SESSION_TOKEN , AMAZON_SESSION_TOKEN

, AWS_REGION , AMAZON_REGION , AWS_DEFAULT_REGION

, , AWS_PROFILE , AMAZON_PROFILE

As above, but only resolves credentials, does not look up region. Calls back with just the credentials object (containing accessKeyId , secretAccessKey , and optionally sessionToken and expiration properties).

As above, but only resolves region, does not look up credentials. Calls back with just the region string.

As above, but returns the region directly from this function using synchronous calls.

The array of credential loading functions used to determine call order. By default: [loadCredentialsFromEnv, loadCredentialsFromIniFile, loadCredentialsFromHttp]

The array of region loading functions used to determine call order. By default: [loadRegionFromEnv, loadRegionFromIniFile]

Individual methods to load credentials and region from different sources. loadCredentialsFromHttp will choose between loadCredentialsFromEc2Metadata and loadCredentialsFromEcs depending on whether the AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_RELATIVE_URI environment variable is set (as it is on ECS).