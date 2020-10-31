aws4fetch

A compact (6.4kb minified, 2.5kb gzipped) AWS client for environments that support fetch and SubtleCrypto – that is, modern web browsers and JS platforms like Cloudflare Workers. Also retries requests with an exponential backoff with full jitter strategy by default.

Example

import { AwsClient } from 'aws4fetch' const aws = new AwsClient({ accessKeyId : MY_ACCESS_KEY, secretAccessKey : MY_SECRET_KEY }) const LAMBDA_FN_API = 'https://lambda.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/2015-03-31/functions' async function invokeMyLambda ( event ) { const res = await aws.fetch( ` ${LAMBDA_FN_API} /my-lambda/invocations` , { body : JSON .stringify(event) }) return res.json() } invokeMyLambda({ my : 'event' }).then( json => console .log(json))

You can see a more detailed example, a Cloudflare Worker script you can use as a replacement for API Gateway, in the example directory.

API

aws4fetch exports two classes: AwsClient and AwsV4Signer

new AwsClient(options)

You can use the same instance of AwsClient for all your service calls as the service and region will be determined at fetch time – or you can create separate instances if you have different needs, eg no retrying for some service.

import { AwsClient } from 'aws4fetch' const aws = new AwsClient({ accessKeyId, secretAccessKey, sessionToken, service, region, cache, retries, initRetryMs, })

Has the same signature as the global fetch function

import { AwsClient } from 'aws4fetch' const aws = new AwsClient(opts) async function doFetch ( ) { const response = await aws.fetch(url, { method, headers, body, aws : { signQuery, accessKeyId, secretAccessKey, sessionToken, service, region, cache, datetime, appendSessionToken, allHeaders, singleEncode, }, }) console .log( await response.json()) }

NB: Due to the way bodies are handled in Request instances, it's faster to invoke the function as above – using a URL as the input argument and passing the body in the init argument – instead of the form of invocation that uses a Request object directly as input .

If you don't know which URL to call for the AWS service you want, the full list of AWS endpoints can be found here: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html

And the APIs are documented here: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ (the REST APIs are usually documented under "API Reference" for each service)

Returns a Promise that resolves to an AWS4 signed Request – has the same signature as fetch . Use this to create a Request you can send using fetch() yourself.

import { AwsClient } from 'aws4fetch' const aws = new AwsClient(opts) async function doFetch ( ) { const request = await aws.sign(url, { method, headers, body, aws : { signQuery, accessKeyId, secretAccessKey, sessionToken, service, region, cache, datetime, appendSessionToken, allHeaders, singleEncode, }, }) const response = await fetch(request) console .log( await response.json()) }

new AwsV4Signer(options)

The underlying signing class for a request – use this if you just want to deal with the raw AWS4 signed method/url/headers/body.

import { AwsV4Signer } from 'aws4fetch' const signer = new AwsV4Signer({ url, accessKeyId, secretAccessKey, sessionToken, method, headers, body, signQuery, service, region, cache, datetime, appendSessionToken, allHeaders, singleEncode, })

Promise<{ method, url, headers, body }> signer.sign()

Actually perform the signing of the request and return a Promise that resolves to an object containing the signed method, url, headers and body.

method will be a String , url will be an instance of URL , headers will be an instance of Headers and body will unchanged from the argument you supply to the constructor.

import { AwsV4Signer } from 'aws4fetch' const signer = new AwsV4Signer(opts) async function sign ( ) { const { method, url, headers, body } = await signer.sign() console .log(method, url, [...headers], body) }

Returns a Promise that resolves to the signed string to use in the Authorization header

Used by the sign() method – you shouldn't need to access this directly unless you're constructing your own requests.

Returns a Promise that resolves to the hex signature

Used by the sign() method – you shouldn't need to access this directly unless you're constructing your own requests.

Installation

With npm do:

npm install aws4fetch

Or you can also reference different formats straight from unpkg.com:

ES Modules:

https://unpkg.com/aws4fetch@1.0.5/dist/aws4fetch.esm.js

UMD:

https://unpkg.com/aws4fetch@1.0.5/dist/aws4fetch.umd.js

CommonJS:

https://unpkg.com/aws4fetch@1.0.5/dist/aws4fetch.cjs.js