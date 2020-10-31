A compact (6.4kb minified, 2.5kb gzipped) AWS client for environments that support
fetch and
SubtleCrypto – that is, modern web browsers and
JS platforms like Cloudflare Workers. Also retries
requests with an exponential backoff with full jitter
strategy by default.
import { AwsClient } from 'aws4fetch'
// https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/reference/apis/environment-variables/#secrets
const aws = new AwsClient({ accessKeyId: MY_ACCESS_KEY, secretAccessKey: MY_SECRET_KEY })
// https://docs.aws.amazon.com/lambda/latest/dg/API_Invoke.html
const LAMBDA_FN_API = 'https://lambda.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/2015-03-31/functions'
async function invokeMyLambda(event) {
const res = await aws.fetch(`${LAMBDA_FN_API}/my-lambda/invocations`, { body: JSON.stringify(event) })
// `res` is a standard Response object: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Response
return res.json()
}
invokeMyLambda({my: 'event'}).then(json => console.log(json))
You can see a more detailed example, a Cloudflare Worker script you can use as
a replacement for API Gateway, in the
example directory.
aws4fetch exports two classes:
AwsClient and
AwsV4Signer
new AwsClient(options)
You can use the same instance of
AwsClient for all your service calls as the service and region will be determined
at fetch time – or you can create separate instances if you have different needs, eg no retrying for some service.
import { AwsClient } from 'aws4fetch'
const aws = new AwsClient({
accessKeyId, // required, akin to AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
secretAccessKey, // required, akin to AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
sessionToken, // akin to AWS_SESSION_TOKEN if using temp credentials
service, // AWS service, by default parsed at fetch time
region, // AWS region, by default parsed at fetch time
cache, // credential cache, defaults to `new Map()`
retries, // number of retries before giving up, defaults to 10, set to 0 for no retrying
initRetryMs, // defaults to 50 – timeout doubles each retry
})
Promise<Response> aws.fetch(input[, init])
Has the same signature as the global fetch function
import { AwsClient } from 'aws4fetch'
const aws = new AwsClient(opts)
async function doFetch() {
const response = await aws.fetch(url, {
method, // if not supplied, will default to 'POST' if there's a body, otherwise 'GET'
headers, // standard JS object literal, or Headers instance
body, // optional, String or ArrayBuffer/ArrayBufferView – ie, remember to stringify your JSON
// and any other standard fetch options, eg keepalive, etc
// optional, largely if you want to override options in the AwsClient instance
aws: {
signQuery, // set to true to sign the query string instead of the Authorization header
accessKeyId, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
secretAccessKey, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
sessionToken, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
service, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
region, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
cache, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
datetime, // defaults to now, to override use the form '20150830T123600Z'
appendSessionToken, // set to true to add X-Amz-Security-Token after signing, defaults to true for iot
allHeaders, // set to true to force all headers to be signed instead of the defaults
singleEncode, // set to true to only encode %2F once (usually only needed for testing)
},
})
console.log(await response.json())
}
NB: Due to the way bodies are handled in
Request
instances, it's faster to invoke the function as above – using a URL as the
input
argument and passing the
body in the
init argument – instead of the form of
invocation that uses a
Request object directly as
input.
If you don't know which URL to call for the AWS service you want, the full list of AWS endpoints can be found here: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html
And the APIs are documented here: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ (the REST APIs are usually documented under "API Reference" for each service)
Promise<Request> aws.sign(input[, init])
Returns a Promise that resolves to an
AWS4
signed
Request –
has the same signature as
fetch. Use this to create a
Request you can send
using
fetch() yourself.
import { AwsClient } from 'aws4fetch'
const aws = new AwsClient(opts)
async function doFetch() {
const request = await aws.sign(url, {
method, // if not supplied, will default to 'POST' if there's a body, otherwise 'GET'
headers, // standard JS object literal, or Headers instance
body, // optional, String or ArrayBuffer/ArrayBufferView – ie, remember to stringify your JSON
// and any other standard fetch options, eg keepalive, etc
// optional, largely if you want to override options in the AwsClient instance
aws: {
signQuery, // set to true to sign the query string instead of the Authorization header
accessKeyId, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
secretAccessKey, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
sessionToken, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
service, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
region, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
cache, // same as in AwsClient constructor above
datetime, // defaults to now, to override use the form '20150830T123600Z'
appendSessionToken, // set to true to add X-Amz-Security-Token after signing, defaults to true for iot
allHeaders, // set to true to force all headers to be signed instead of the defaults
singleEncode, // set to true to only encode %2F once (usually only needed for testing)
},
})
const response = await fetch(request)
console.log(await response.json())
}
new AwsV4Signer(options)
The underlying signing class for a request – use this if you just want to deal with the raw AWS4 signed method/url/headers/body.
import { AwsV4Signer } from 'aws4fetch'
const signer = new AwsV4Signer({
url, // required, the AWS endpoint to sign
accessKeyId, // required, akin to AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
secretAccessKey, // required, akin to AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
sessionToken, // akin to AWS_SESSION_TOKEN if using temp credentials
method, // if not supplied, will default to 'POST' if there's a body, otherwise 'GET'
headers, // standard JS object literal, or Headers instance
body, // optional, String or ArrayBuffer/ArrayBufferView – ie, remember to stringify your JSON
signQuery, // set to true to sign the query string instead of the Authorization header
service, // AWS service, by default parsed at fetch time
region, // AWS region, by default parsed at fetch time
cache, // credential cache, defaults to `new Map()`
datetime, // defaults to now, to override use the form '20150830T123600Z'
appendSessionToken, // set to true to add X-Amz-Security-Token after signing, defaults to true for iot
allHeaders, // set to true to force all headers to be signed instead of the defaults
singleEncode, // set to true to only encode %2F once (usually only needed for testing)
})
Promise<{ method, url, headers, body }> signer.sign()
Actually perform the signing of the request and return a Promise that resolves to an object containing the signed method, url, headers and body.
method will be a
String,
url will be an instance of
URL,
headers will be an instance of
Headers and
body will unchanged from the argument you supply to the constructor.
import { AwsV4Signer } from 'aws4fetch'
const signer = new AwsV4Signer(opts)
async function sign() {
const { method, url, headers, body } = await signer.sign()
console.log(method, url, [...headers], body)
}
Promise<String> signer.authHeader()
Returns a Promise that resolves to the signed string to use in the
Authorization header
Used by the
sign() method – you shouldn't need to access this directly unless you're constructing your own requests.
Promise<String> signer.signature()
Returns a Promise that resolves to the hex signature
Used by the
sign() method – you shouldn't need to access this directly unless you're constructing your own requests.
With npm do:
npm install aws4fetch
Or you can also reference different formats straight from unpkg.com:
https://unpkg.com/aws4fetch@1.0.5/dist/aws4fetch.esm.js
UMD:
https://unpkg.com/aws4fetch@1.0.5/dist/aws4fetch.umd.js