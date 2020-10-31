aws4

A small utility to sign vanilla Node.js http(s) request options using Amazon's AWS Signature Version 4.

If you want to sign and send AWS requests in a browser, or an environment like Cloudflare Workers, then check out aws4fetch – otherwise you can also bundle this library for use in older browsers.

The only AWS service that doesn't support v4 as of 2020-05-22 is SimpleDB (it only supports AWS Signature Version 2).

It also provides defaults for a number of core AWS headers and request parameters, making it very easy to query AWS services, or build out a fully-featured AWS library.

Example

var https = require ( 'https' ) var aws4 = require ( 'aws4' ) function request ( opts ) { https.request(opts, function ( res ) { res.pipe(process.stdout) }).end(opts.body || '' ) } var opts = { host : 'my-bucket.s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com' , path : '/my-object' , service : 's3' , region : 'us-west-1' } aws4.sign(opts, { accessKeyId : '' , secretAccessKey : '' }) aws4.sign(opts) opts = { host : 'my-bucket.s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com' , path : '/my-object' } opts = { host : 'my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com' , path : '/?X-Amz-Expires=12345' , signQuery : true } opts = { service : 'sqs' , region : 'us-east-1' , path : '/?Action=ListQueues' } opts = { service : 'sqs' , path : '/?Action=ListQueues' } aws4.sign(opts) console .log(opts) request(opts) request(aws4.sign({ service : 'iam' , body : 'Action=ListGroups&Version=2010-05-08' })) request(aws4.sign({ service : 'dynamodb' , region : 'ap-southeast-2' , method : 'POST' , path : '/' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-amz-json-1.0' , 'X-Amz-Target' : 'DynamoDB_20120810.ListTables' }, body : '{}' })) var signer = new aws4.RequestSigner({ service : 'codecommit' , host : 'git-codecommit.us-east-1.amazonaws.com' , method : 'GIT' , path : '/v1/repos/MyAwesomeRepo' , }) var password = signer.getDateTime() + 'Z' + signer.signature()

API

Calculates and populates any necessary AWS headers and/or request options on requestOptions . Returns requestOptions as a convenience for chaining.

requestOptions is an object holding the same options that the Node.js http.request function takes.

The following properties of requestOptions are used in the signing or populated if they don't already exist:

hostname or host (will try to be determined from service and region if not given)

or (will try to be determined from and if not given) method (will use 'GET' if not given or 'POST' if there is a body )

(will use if not given or if there is a ) path (will use '/' if not given)

(will use if not given) body (will use '' if not given)

(will use if not given) service (will try to be calculated from hostname or host if not given)

(will try to be calculated from or if not given) region (will try to be calculated from hostname or host or use 'us-east-1' if not given)

(will try to be calculated from or or use if not given) signQuery (to sign the query instead of adding an Authorization header, defaults to false)

(to sign the query instead of adding an header, defaults to false) headers['Host'] (will use hostname or host or be calculated if not given)

(will use or or be calculated if not given) headers['Content-Type'] (will use 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=utf-8' if not given and there is a body )

(will use if not given and there is a ) headers['Date'] (used to calculate the signature date if given, otherwise new Date is used)

Your AWS credentials (which can be found in your AWS console) can be specified in one of two ways:

As the second argument, like this:

aws4.sign(requestOptions, { secretAccessKey : "<your-secret-access-key>" , accessKeyId : "<your-access-key-id>" , sessionToken : "<your-session-token>" })

From process.env , such as this:

export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID= "<your-access-key-id>" export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY= "<your-secret-access-key>" export AWS_SESSION_TOKEN= "<your-session-token>"

(will also use AWS_ACCESS_KEY and AWS_SECRET_KEY if available)

The sessionToken property and AWS_SESSION_TOKEN environment variable are optional for signing with IAM STS temporary credentials.

Installation

With npm do:

npm install aws4

Can also be used in the browser.

Thanks

Thanks to @jed for his dynamo-client lib where I first committed and subsequently extracted this code.

Also thanks to the official Node.js AWS SDK for giving me a start on implementing the v4 signature.