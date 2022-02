About

Amazon Web Services node.js client.

Installation

npm install aws2js

Requires these libraries:

Project and Design goals

HTTPS-only APIs communication (exceptions allowed for HTTP-only APIs)

Proper error reporting

Simple to write clients for a specific AWS service (abstracts most of the low level plumbing)

Modular design

Simple to use AWS API calls

Higher level clients for specific work flows

Proper documentation

Migrating from pre 0.9

The library loader used by aws2js from v0.3 up to v0.8 is deprecated. Creating a new instance for each service is the preferred way. Creating a new client without specifying the AWS credentials is not allowed, therefore the loader doesn't support this style anymore:

var ec2 = require ( 'aws2js' ).load( 'ec2' ); ec2.setCredentials( 'AKIAccessKeyId' , 'SecretAccessKey' );

You have to add the credentials to the load call even for the deprecated mode:

var ec2 = require ( 'aws2js' ).load( 'ec2' , 'AKIAccessKeyId' , 'SecretAccessKey' );

The presence of the AWS credentials is now checked when the client is instantiated instead of checking that with each AWS request. It is the right thing to do at the cost of backward incompatibility.

The String Request Body Handler is removed. http-request was implemented without String support for PUT/POST request bodies, which is a deliberate decision. Use a Buffer instance instead. It can be created from a String:

var body = new Buffer( 'string to use as buffer' );

Supported Amazon Web Services

EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud)

RDS (Relational Database Service)

SES (Simple Email Service)

ELB (Elastic Load Balancing)

IAM (Identity and Access Management)

AS (Auto Scaling)

CW (CloudWatch)

EC (ElastiCache)

SQS (Simple Queue Service)

CFN (CloudFormation)

SDB (SimpleDB)

STS (Security Token Service)

DDB (DynamoDB)

SNS (Simple Notification Service)

EMR (Elastic MapReduce)

S3 (Simple Storage Service)

Examples