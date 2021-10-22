openbase logo
axl

aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment

by Andrew Desmarais
3.0.0-alpha.0 (see all)

Allows a new subsegment to be added to XRay around any promise

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

NPM

aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment

This will wrap an existing promise in a new promise that also creates a new subsegment in aws x-ray. It takes advantage of lambda already having an open trace to add a sub-segment to.

Running locally

If you are running locally an not inside lambda, you will get a warning:

WARNING: Skipping adding subsegment because we are not executing inside of aws lambda

This is because there is no open trace to add a segment to. However, this will allow you to test locally without errors occurring.

Usage

Without a parent segment

You have two options available. For the simplest possible addition use:

// javascript
const addSegment = require("aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment").addSegment;

const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addSegment('subSegmentName', promiseOfThingsFactory());

However, if you want to add metadata or annotations, then you'll need the more complex version:

// javascript
const addPromiseSegment = require("aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment").addPromiseSegment;

const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({
    segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
    promiseFactory: () => promiseOfThingsFactory(),
    metadata: {
        someMetadata1: greatValue,
        someMetadata2: amazingValue
    },
    annotations: {
        annotation1: bestValue,
        annotation2: biglyValue
    }
});

Es6 Syntax

// es6
const { addSegment } = require("aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment");

const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addSegment('subSegmentName', promiseOfThingsFactory());

// es6
import { addPromiseSegment } from "aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment";

const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({
    segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
    promiseFactory: () => promiseOfThingsFactory(),
    metadata: {
        someMetadata1: greatValue,
        someMetadata2: amazingValue
    },
    annotations: {
        annotation1: bestValue,
        annotation2: biglyValue
    }
});

With a parent segment

// javascript
const addPromiseSegment = require("aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment").addPromiseSegment;

const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({
    segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
    promiseFactory: async (parentSegment) => {
        await doSomeWork();
        await addPromiseSegment({
            segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
            promiseFactory: promiseOfThingsFactory(),
            parentSegment
        });
        await doSomeMoreWork;
    },
    metadata: {
        someMetadata1: greatValue,
        someMetadata2: amazingValue
    },
    annotations: {
        annotation1: bestValue,
        annotation2: biglyValue
    }
});

// es6
import { addPromiseSegment } from "aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment";

const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({
    segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
    promiseFactory: async (parentSegment) => {
        await doSomeWork();
        await addPromiseSegment({
            segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
            promiseFactory: () => promiseOfThingsFactory(),
            parentSegment
        });
        await doSomeMoreWork;
    },
    metadata: {
        someMetadata1: greatValue,
        someMetadata2: amazingValue
    },
    annotations: {
        annotation1: bestValue,
        annotation2: biglyValue
    }
});

Contributors

A special thanks to everyone who has contributed!

