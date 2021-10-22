This will wrap an existing promise in a new promise that also creates a new subsegment in aws x-ray. It takes advantage of lambda already having an open trace to add a sub-segment to.

Running locally

If you are running locally an not inside lambda, you will get a warning:

WARNING: Skipping adding subsegment because we are not executing inside of aws lambda

This is because there is no open trace to add a segment to. However, this will allow you to test locally without errors occurring.

Usage

Without a parent segment

You have two options available. For the simplest possible addition use:

const addSegment = require ( "aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment" ).addSegment; const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addSegment( 'subSegmentName' , promiseOfThingsFactory());

However, if you want to add metadata or annotations, then you'll need the more complex version:

const addPromiseSegment = require ( "aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment" ).addPromiseSegment; const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({ segmentName : 'subSegmentName' , promiseFactory : () => promiseOfThingsFactory(), metadata : { someMetadata1 : greatValue, someMetadata2 : amazingValue }, annotations : { annotation1 : bestValue, annotation2 : biglyValue } });

Es6 Syntax

const { addSegment } = require ( "aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment" ); const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addSegment( 'subSegmentName' , promiseOfThingsFactory());

import { addPromiseSegment } from "aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment" ; const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({ segmentName : 'subSegmentName' , promiseFactory : () => promiseOfThingsFactory(), metadata : { someMetadata1 : greatValue, someMetadata2 : amazingValue }, annotations : { annotation1 : bestValue, annotation2 : biglyValue } });

With a parent segment

const addPromiseSegment = require ( "aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment" ).addPromiseSegment; const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({ segmentName : 'subSegmentName' , promiseFactory : async (parentSegment) => { await doSomeWork(); await addPromiseSegment({ segmentName : 'subSegmentName' , promiseFactory : promiseOfThingsFactory(), parentSegment }); await doSomeMoreWork; }, metadata : { someMetadata1 : greatValue, someMetadata2 : amazingValue }, annotations : { annotation1 : bestValue, annotation2 : biglyValue } });

import { addPromiseSegment } from "aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment" ; const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({ segmentName : 'subSegmentName' , promiseFactory : async (parentSegment) => { await doSomeWork(); await addPromiseSegment({ segmentName : 'subSegmentName' , promiseFactory : () => promiseOfThingsFactory(), parentSegment }); await doSomeMoreWork; }, metadata : { someMetadata1 : greatValue, someMetadata2 : amazingValue }, annotations : { annotation1 : bestValue, annotation2 : biglyValue } });

Contributors

A special thanks to everyone who has contributed!