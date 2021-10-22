This will wrap an existing promise in a new promise that also creates a new subsegment in aws x-ray. It takes advantage of lambda already having an open trace to add a sub-segment to.
If you are running locally an not inside lambda, you will get a warning:
WARNING: Skipping adding subsegment because we are not executing inside of aws lambda
This is because there is no open trace to add a segment to. However, this will allow you to test locally without errors occurring.
You have two options available. For the simplest possible addition use:
// javascript
const addSegment = require("aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment").addSegment;
const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addSegment('subSegmentName', promiseOfThingsFactory());
However, if you want to add metadata or annotations, then you'll need the more complex version:
// javascript
const addPromiseSegment = require("aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment").addPromiseSegment;
const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({
segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
promiseFactory: () => promiseOfThingsFactory(),
metadata: {
someMetadata1: greatValue,
someMetadata2: amazingValue
},
annotations: {
annotation1: bestValue,
annotation2: biglyValue
}
});
// es6
const { addSegment } = require("aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment");
const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addSegment('subSegmentName', promiseOfThingsFactory());
// es6
import { addPromiseSegment } from "aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment";
const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({
segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
promiseFactory: () => promiseOfThingsFactory(),
metadata: {
someMetadata1: greatValue,
someMetadata2: amazingValue
},
annotations: {
annotation1: bestValue,
annotation2: biglyValue
}
});
// javascript
const addPromiseSegment = require("aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment").addPromiseSegment;
const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({
segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
promiseFactory: async (parentSegment) => {
await doSomeWork();
await addPromiseSegment({
segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
promiseFactory: promiseOfThingsFactory(),
parentSegment
});
await doSomeMoreWork;
},
metadata: {
someMetadata1: greatValue,
someMetadata2: amazingValue
},
annotations: {
annotation1: bestValue,
annotation2: biglyValue
}
});
// es6
import { addPromiseSegment } from "aws-xray-lambda-promise-subsegment";
const promiseWrappedInSubsegment = addPromiseSegment({
segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
promiseFactory: async (parentSegment) => {
await doSomeWork();
await addPromiseSegment({
segmentName: 'subSegmentName',
promiseFactory: () => promiseOfThingsFactory(),
parentSegment
});
await doSomeMoreWork;
},
metadata: {
someMetadata1: greatValue,
someMetadata2: amazingValue
},
annotations: {
annotation1: bestValue,
annotation2: biglyValue
}
});
A special thanks to everyone who has contributed!