AWS Testing Library

Note: If you're missing any capability please open an issue/feature request :)

Prerequisites

You should have your aws credentials under ~/.aws/credentials (if you have aws cli installed and configured).

Note: aws credentials are loaded automatically as described here

If you plan to use the deploy utility function please install and configure serverless.

node >= 8 (for async/await support).

Installation

Install with npm

npm install aws-testing-library --save-dev

or yarn

yarn add aws-testing-library --dev

Usage