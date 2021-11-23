Deploy a single page app on AWS in one command.
npm install --dev aws-spa
npx aws-spa deploy --help
Configuring the deployment of a single page app is harder than it should be. Most SPA configuration are very similar. aws-spa embodies this idea. It is meant to handle all the quirks associated with SPA configuration.
npx create-react-app hello-world && cd hello-world
yarn add aws-spa
yarn build
# read about [create-react-app static file caching](https://facebook.github.io/create-react-app/docs/production-build#static-file-cachin)
npx aws-spa deploy hello.example.com --cacheInvalidation "index.html" --cacheBustedPrefix "static/"
domainName:
The domain name on which the SPA will be accessible. For example
app.example.com.
You can also specify a path:
app.example.com/something. This can be useful to deploy multiple versions of an app in the same s3 bucket. For example one could deploy a feature branch of the SPA like this:
aws-spa deploy app.example.com/$(git branch | grep * | cut -d ' ' -f2)
--wait: Wait for CloudFront distribution to be deployed & cache invalidation to be completed. If you choose not to wait (default), you won't see site changes as soon as the command ends.
--directory: The directory where the static files have been generated. It must contain an index.html. Default is
build.
--credentials: This option enables basic auth for the full s3 bucket (even if the domainName specifies a path). Credentials must be of the form "username:password". Basic auth is the recommened way to avoid search engine indexation of non-production apps (such as staging). You can also set credentials through the environment variable "AWS_SPA_CREDENTIALS" (the argument will override the environment variable if both are defined)
--cacheInvalidation: cache invalidation to be done in CloudFront. Default is
*: all files are invalidated. For a
create-react-app app you only need to invalidate
/index.html
--cacheBustedPrefix: a folder where files are suffixed with a hash (cash busting). Their
cache-control value is set to
max-age=31536000. For a
create-react-app app you can specify
static/.
--noPrompt: Disable confirm message that prompts on non CI environments (env CI=true).
aws-spa is aware of the resources it is managing thanks to tags.
If a S3 bucket named with the domain name already exists, a prompt will ask you if you want to deleguate the management of this bucket to aws-s3 (this will basically checks that s3 bucket is well configured to serve a static website).
If a CloudFront distribution with this S3 bucket already exists, the script will fail because CloudFront distribution update is quite complicated.
managed-by-aws-spa, value:
v1.
