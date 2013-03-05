openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
as

aws-snsclient

by Matt Robenolt
0.2.0 (see all)

Client for Amazon AWS's SNS service

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

484

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Amazon AWS SNS (Simple Notification Service) http(s) endpoint

Important API Change from v0.1 to v0.2

The main SNSClient callback now returns the more accepted Node.js method of function(err, msg). v0.1 sent both the error and message as a single argument.

Installation

$ npm install aws-snsclient

Basic Usage

var http = require('http')
  , SNSClient = require('aws-snsclient');

var client = SNSClient(function(err, message) {
    console.log(message);
});

http.createServer(function(req, res) {
    if(req.method === 'POST' && req.url === '/receive') {
        return client(req, res);
    }
    res.writeHead(404);
    res.end('Not found.');
}).listen(9000);

Your client only needs to accept one callback, which accepts an object of the decoded message sent from the SNS topic.

message is the raw JSON. You'll probably want access to: message.Message to get the actual message that you sent.

Confirmation Requests

The initial confirmation request sent out by Amazon is automatically confirmed at the same endpoint. No additional effort needed.

Request Verification

Signatures are automatically verified, but we can optionally verify the correct account id, region, and topics.

var auth = {
    verify: false
};
var client = SNSClient(auth, function(err, message) {
    console.log(message);
});

Verify all credentials

var auth = {
    region: 'us-east-1'
  , account: 'xxx'
  , topic: 'xxx'
};
var client = SNSClient(auth, function(err, message) {
    console.log(message);
});

Use with Express

var express = require('express')
  , app = express.createServer()
  , SNSClient = require('aws-snsclient');

var auth = {
    region: 'us-east-1'
  , account: 'xxx'
  , topic: 'xxx'
}
var client = SNSClient(auth, function(err, message) {
    console.log(message);
});

app.post('/receive', client);

app.listen(9000);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial