Amazon AWS SNS (Simple Notification Service) http(s) endpoint

Important API Change from v0.1 to v0.2

The main SNSClient callback now returns the more accepted Node.js method of function(err, msg) . v0.1 sent both the error and message as a single argument.

Installation

npm install aws-snsclient

Basic Usage

var http = require ( 'http' ) , SNSClient = require ( 'aws-snsclient' ); var client = SNSClient( function ( err, message ) { console .log(message); }); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { if (req.method === 'POST' && req.url === '/receive' ) { return client(req, res); } res.writeHead( 404 ); res.end( 'Not found.' ); }).listen( 9000 );

Your client only needs to accept one callback, which accepts an object of the decoded message sent from the SNS topic.

message is the raw JSON. You'll probably want access to: message.Message to get the actual message that you sent.

Confirmation Requests

The initial confirmation request sent out by Amazon is automatically confirmed at the same endpoint. No additional effort needed.

Request Verification

Signatures are automatically verified, but we can optionally verify the correct account id, region, and topics.

Ignore signature verification (recommended for debugging only)

var auth = { verify : false }; var client = SNSClient(auth, function ( err, message ) { console .log(message); });

Verify all credentials

var auth = { region : 'us-east-1' , account : 'xxx' , topic : 'xxx' }; var client = SNSClient(auth, function ( err, message ) { console .log(message); });

Use with Express